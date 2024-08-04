HS Interview | Judge Nurmio: I’m not dying

Songwriter Judge Nurmio has been under quite a bit of fire for almost a week. His prostate cancer has been quoted in almost all Finnish media, and the phone has been ringing every half hour at worst.

In addition to the journalists’ requests for confrontation, messages of congratulations arrived on the phone, and Nurmio had to reassure friends and acquaintances who thought he was a thing of the past.

“Before, I didn’t want to talk about the disease any more, but the phone going wild made me think that something needs to be done,” he says. “This is starting to be overkill.”

Size the initial cause of the noise is on the website of the Docrates cancer hospital already at the beginning of July published story, which was later picked up by other media. Nurmio says that he gave the interview to the hospital’s website, thinking that only those looking for help for their ailments would be interested in it. It’s a bit hard to believe the claim, as the artist who has released thirty albums has experienced publicity in his career.

Undoubtedly, however, the amount and quality of interest surprised the songwriter. The matter was not improved by the fact that since the beginning of his career, Nurmio has taken a cautious approach to dealing with his private life.

“I’ve tried to ensure that music and related issues are covered in the media, but otherwise, people have their own issues that shouldn’t cross the news threshold. Of course, I understand very well that the British king’s prostate cancer crosses the news threshold and the colonoscopy of the American press is a media event.”

Sitting on the couch of the studio in Valli, the 73-year-old Nurmio does not look like a haggard cancer patient, but rather fit, cheerful and even younger than his age.

It is clear that his early Oh, mutt mutt – the phrase “mä kohta delaan jengist veks” from his hit song is absolutely true.

Nurmio has even tried to give up making new songs, but in vain. “Apparently it’s easier to do them than to try not to do them,” he says.

Kind of I can understand the uproar that was created. Cancer is still an ominous word in the mouths of many Finns, and the prognosis of prostate cancer varies greatly depending on its aggressiveness and spread.

The most common treatment is radiation therapy, but in very widespread cases, the treatments only aim to slow down the progression of the disease. On the other hand, very slowly progressing cancer may only be monitored. In such a situation, the treatments would cause more harm than the disease itself.

“If the old man is old enough, the cancer is not even treated anymore, because it makes no sense,” explains Nurmio.

In Nurmio’s case, the progression of the cancer is stopped with testosterone-preventing estrogen therapy, and radiation therapy causes lethal damage to the cancer cells. She says the diagnosis itself wasn’t much of a shock. Cancer had already been suspected based on the MRI, and the cell samples only confirmed it. The result of accurate imaging covering the entire body, on the other hand, was exciting.

“Lekuri said good news: it hasn’t spread anywhere. It was a big relief.”

“ “I think the value of time is that it is not unlimited.”

In January Nurmio has himself to thank for the early detection of the diagnosed cancer, because he voluntarily applied for further examination, even though the PSA value indicating prostate cancer was only slightly elevated.

In his opinion, people over fifty should have PSA blood tests every year, and if necessary, an MRI as well. Screening the entire age group might also be reasonable.

“Apparently, there are quite a lot of false alarms,” ​​he says.

For some patients, the treatments cause severe symptoms, but Nurmio says that they were mostly night sweats.

“My sleep has been interrupted, but no pain or other dramatic symptoms, just a little trouble.”

“I’m not getting any younger, but at least I won’t die from this disease,” says Nurmio.

Far in the long run, estrogen therapy may have the most effects. As the testosterone concentration in the blood decreases, both sexual desire and ability decrease, and in some patients the effects are permanent. Nurmio has decided to approach the matter calmly. The radiation treatments have been completed, and the medication phase will also end after a month.

“I think that libido is the source of the desire for life, but it doesn’t necessarily always mean concrete sex,” he says. “And on the other hand, the feelings are good at the moment. Let’s see what happens now.”

Sneer.

“Not that I’m going to report anything about it.”

Music Nurmio says that he is now doing things at his own pace and avoiding all previous obsessions. Otherwise, life goes on. According to the current estimate, the probability of cancer recurrence is less than a couple of percent.

Due to the treatments, a couple of Tavastian gigs were postponed, but otherwise the artist already fills the winter and spring gig calendar. The disease has not caused any major renovation of the value of life.

“At this age, a person already knows that each of us is mortal. And in a way, awareness of the limitations of life is the idea of ​​life.”

To understand that it is ending?

“Exactly. Somewhere in the sky dreams every day is the same and goes on forever. But I think the value of time is that it is not unlimited.”