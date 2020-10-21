HS interview Jan Vapaavuori applies for the chairmanship of the Olympic Committee and explains in which sports Finns are already world-class

Jan Vapaavuori is excited but at the same time confused.

The mayor of Helsinki is excited that he will be able to run for the presidency of the Finnish Olympic Committee for the next four years.

What makes Vapaavuori confused is why the Olympic Committee (OK) has not taken its sufficiently serious role as a mover of the whole nation.

“Immobility is the biggest sports policy problem in this society,” he says.

According to Vapaavuori, OK has also not been active enough in ethical issues in sports, such as harassment or mental health issues.

“At least the Olympic Committee has not been able to communicate them well enough. Now we take an effort to take a stand on grievances and not actively and solution-raising them ourselves, ”Vapaavuori says in an interview with HS.

Vapaavuori reminds that the Olympic Committee, with more than a million members, is the largest popular movement in Finland, which inevitably includes undesirable phenomena.

“They should not be hidden, but opened up in a way that takes the world forward.”

“ “I want to clarify the role of the Olympic Committee and increase its social significance.”

Olympic Committee the full members – which include sports federations and individual members – will elect a chairman and board on 21 November. Vapaavuori did not rush his own candidacy, although there were whispers in the autumn.

The politically experienced perimeter fox waited calmly for other candidates to step forward. Ilkka Kanerva (athletics), Sari Multala (sailing) and Susanna Rahkamo (figure skating) became the first candidates for the presidency, supported by their own sports federations.

At the end of September, the main owner of the energy company St1 joined the group Mika Anttonen. Anttonen, known as a benefactor of sports said well-motivated to go to the presidency.

The same is said by Vapaavuori, which was presented to the task on Monday by several large sports federations, such as the Football Association and the Floorball Association.

“If there is a passion, there is enough time. Now we are not looking for a full-time CEO for the Olympic Committee, but a chairman, ”Vapaavuori answers the question of how the time of the mayor of the City of Helsinki would suffice for OK’s chairmanship. The city of Helsinki is the country’s largest employer.

Many also see Vapaavuori’s candidacy as a presidential game. Vapaavuori denies it with a laugh. “Well that’s not really the case now.”

Olympic Committee The chairman alone does not solve the problems of Finnish sports and exercise, but he is an important opinion influencer.

“The chairperson should be a profile raiser for the Olympic Committee, an active social debater who understands the interfaces between the state, municipalities, the private sector and civil society. He should not micromanagement at OK’s office. ”

“I want to clarify the role of the Olympic Committee and increase its social significance. The Olympic Committee must be renewed over time, preferably at the forefront, ”says Vapaavuori.

One the central task of the chairman is to raise funds. For this year, the Olympic Committee has budgeted EUR 6.77 million in state aid and EUR 3.55 million in own funding.

Vapaavuori sees a lot of room for improvement in acquiring his own money.

“You have to be able to set a better example. Of course, good work has been done, and there is no real target number. The conditions for own funding are bad, ”says Vapaavuori.

“The Olympic Committee is first and foremost a service organization whose mission is to add value to its members. The higher the added value, the higher OK’s own budget can be. ”

The state’s sports budget for betting profits is EUR 150 million. It is a question of definition of what is included in it. For example, the renovation of the Olympic Stadium, which cost more than EUR 300 million, is not included in that amount.

“It’s confusing how much is being said about the state’s sports budget and the threats to it. At the same time, we forget that the combined sports budget of the municipalities is five times larger than the state’s or that the value of the sports business is more than five billion euros, ”says Vapaavuori.

With reference to this, he calls for a better dialogue between the Olympic Committee, the state and municipalities on how the cash flows from sport and exercise could be better used.

“Everyone would benefit from better coordination.”

“ “In a few species, we are the absolute top in the world.”

Top sports and sports merged under the same shadow in the renewed Olympic Committee in 2017. The sports organization Valo merged with the Olympic Committee.

Cohabitation has not been smooth. Many long for the old. The Olympic Committee’s name is perceived too much for top sports, and on the other hand, exercise is a must-forget.

“The merger had a good purpose, but its implementation is halfway through. The Olympic Committee has remained too small a role as a social actor. The Olympic Committee is the mouthpiece and guardian of all Finnish sports, not just top sports. A broader mission and acceptability is necessary for successful fundraising, ”says Vapaavuori.

According to Vapaavuori, the success of sports must also be re-evaluated. It is not just about counting Olympic medals.

“In top sports, success is not as bad as claimed. In a few species, we are the absolute top in the world. Hockey, floorball and figure skating are top notch. There is a good mood in the world competitions in big sports, golf and tennis. We have two formula drivers and rally drivers. Significant progress has been made in football. There are other examples, ”Vapaavuori calculates.

How clear is the division of responsibilities between the Olympic Committee and its Center of Excellence?

“I think that’s clear. The top sports unit has been given autonomy. The bigger question is, how clear is the interface between it and sports federations? There is still petrification and elimination of overlaps in that whole. ”

The Nomination Committee will officially announce the candidates for the chairmanship of the Olympic Committee on Wednesday.