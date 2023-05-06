HS Interview | Is it worth it for Finland to be so unconditional in opposing the EU’s collective debt, asks Commissioner Urpilainen

In the opinion of Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen, Finland’s EU decision-making structures should be properly dismantled. Finland should focus on prior influence and strike when the commission is just planning its proposals.

Finland the next government will have a big EU issue to deal with first, which is guaranteed to arouse passions. It’s about money: in the summer, the commission will make an interim assessment of the EU’s multi-year financial framework, i.e. the EU budget, and in that context will propose that the EU establish a sovereignty fund.

As the name suggests, the fund’s idea would be to reduce the EU’s dependence on external countries and support European competitiveness and crisis resilience.

Finland is strongly opposed the fund. However, it will continue inexorably, says the EU’s commissioner responsible for international partnerships Jutta Urpilainen (sd) in an interview with HS.

Urpilainen reminds that the chairman of the commission Ursula von der Leyen has made a promise many times about a fund that would be linked to the interim estimate of the budget.

The Sovereignty Fund has also been referred to in the conclusions of the summit of EU leaders. There is already so much prestige attached to it that the fund will come, whether Finland wants it or not.

It’s mostly about what it looks like. Here, Finland can still have a place to influence, says Urpilainen.

“ Finland needs to be awake now, says Urpilainen.

“Regarding the fund, the commission is currently considering different models. For example, would existing EU funds be used for it, or would it be based on new joint borrowing? Finland now has a big opportunity to make an impact, and it would be important to be at the forefront of telling what the fund’s structure and funding base could be like,” says Urpilainen.

In Finland, we must be awake now, despite the government negotiations, says Urpilainen.

“The interim estimate and the fund are being prepared all the time. It is important that there is a dialogue between the executive ministry and the future government about major EU issues and that Finland’s positions are conveyed to Brussels. You don’t end up in a situation where no political level messages are sent here from Finland for a month and a half.”

For years The interim estimate of the budget for 2021–2027 is exceptionally interesting this time, not only because of the fund.

“The initial period of the budget has been very different than expected because of the corona and the war in Ukraine, and the Liikkumatila in the financial frameworks has been used in practice. It is a big topic of discussion whether the member states are ready to make changes to the framework,” says Urpilainen.

The EU would therefore need more funds. It is open whether the member states will be asked for additional money or if spending will be reallocated within the budget. One option is the so-called own funds, i.e. sources of income directly to the EU budget.

All options are difficult for the member states. In many countries, the margin of public finance is small, and they have no desire to increase their EU payment shares.

The EU may consider joint debt to cover Ukraine’s gigantic financial needs, for example. That’s why Jutta Urpilainen urges us to think about how strictly Finland should exclude debt from the selection of means.

“This number of EU member states is the fate of Finland. With these allies, Finland decides on Europe’s future, security and economic success.”

Ukrainian because of the war, the EU’s funding needs will only increase in the near future, which the Finnish government cannot avoid.

“Reconstruction is talking about hundreds of billions of euros. What is Finland’s position? For example, how much are we prepared to rely on joint debt collection – is that a completely excluded mechanism? What means of financing is Finland ready to support?”

In the recovery after the corona pandemic, the EU took on a common debt for the first time, which Finland accepted on the condition that it would only be for this one time. Finland’s and many other member countries’ tendency to take on debt is well known in the commission, but despite that, the idea has not been buried.

Urpilainen says he has noticed that many parties in Finland exclude joint debt absolutely from the selection of means. He would wonder if it was worth being so strict.

“It will then have an impact on the financing of Ukraine. It would be important for Säätytalo to talk about this.”

“ “I would argue that now is the time for a reassessment.”

In Urpila has another message for Säätytalo: he encourages the future government to reassess whether Finland’s EU decision-making works as it should.

The current decision-making model was built in the 1992 Constitutional Committee, which was headed by the then Secretary-General of the Parliament Seppo Tiitinen. Its idea was to involve the parliament closely in how Finland takes a position on proposals coming from the EU.

“It’s been thirty years. It has been a good system in many ways, because the ministers seek a mandate from the parliament when representing Finland’s position, but I claim that now is the time for a reassessment. Decision-making should be changed so that it enables more active early influence.”

Urpilainen proposes to be included in the program of the future government that the government should establish a parliamentary, i.e. a working group made up of all parties, which would shed light on the decision-making system and think about how Finland could more actively influence EU decisions in advance.

In Urpilainen’s opinion, the working group should operate on a broad basis, because it is not a party political issue, and it should not be labeled as a project of a single government.

Finland When it comes to influencing the EU, it tends to happen that Finland only wakes up when the Commission’s proposal has already been made. Urpilainen has seen from the inside that by then it is already late.

“Actually, power is used even more in the commission when the commission creates its work program and thinks about what to put on the agenda. Likewise, power is used when presentations are written. Finland’s decision-making system is inevitably lagging behind this exercise of power.”

In Finland, it is now worth anticipating what is included in the work program of the new EU Commission starting in the fall of 2024 and closely following the EU election debates elsewhere than in Finland.

According to Urpilainen’s assessment, there are familiar things in the work program: the continuation of the green transition, the ever-accelerating digital transition and safety, especially from the point of view of strengthening security of supply. But there are also very big new projects, and there are always surprises.

Parliamentary elections in Urpilainen’s opinion, too little was said about international issues and the EU in the discussions. There is EU fatigue in the air, he says.

In his opinion, simply changing the decision-making structure is not enough. Finland should also have ideas about how the EU should be developed.

“You can’t have an impact if you don’t have ideas. This is a bit like being married for almost thirty years: you don’t always have to actively say that I love, I love. The EU is taken for granted, but how much can we invest in the relationship?”

In Urpila, 47, still has more than a year left in the commission. There are presidential elections in Finland in January 2024, for which the Sdp needs a candidate, and Urpilainen’s name has been swirling around in speculations.

“I have promised to consider the presidential candidacy. There are a lot of contacts, and I am very pleased with them. But unfortunately there is nothing new to say now.”