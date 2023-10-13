HS interview | Interior Minister Rantanen wants parents to be held responsible for the damage caused by their children

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps) wants parents to be held responsible for the damage caused by their children. In the HS interview, he also responds to the opposition’s criticism of social security cuts.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) says that parents should be obliged to compensate the damages caused by their children more than at present. Rantanen suggests this as one solution to tackling youth crime.

“If a child steals another person’s 300 euro shoes, maybe the parents should really be obliged to replace them. If only it would bring that responsibility to parents,” says Rantanen.

Currently, parents are obliged to compensate for damages caused by their children very rarely.

Of course, the parties involved can agree on the matter among themselves. But if that doesn’t work, the injured party can file a lawsuit in the district court. In that case, the court decides the case.

Although children under the age of 15 are not criminally responsible, according to the law compensation for damages belongs to all minors. So basically, the responsibility lies with the child himself.

However, children do not have to compensate the damage in full, but only a reasonable amount depending on, for example, the child’s age and level of development. The amount to be replaced can be, for example, half or even only ten percent of the original amount.

Parents are therefore not responsible for their child’s damages, unless the damage is caused by the parents’ negligence.

Parents may have been ordered liable for compensation if they have been deemed, for example, to have neglected the supervision of a small child. However, only a few cases where compensation was demanded from parents have ended up in court.

In Interior Minister Rantanen’s opinion, it would be good to find out if the legislation on parents’ liability for compensation could be tightened in some way.

“If there is room for extortion, it could very well be done.”

Rantanen says that parents should be activated in general to take responsibility for raising their children.

“The children and young people in this country are not the children and young people of society, but the parents are primarily responsible for education. Of course, if support is needed for that, it must be given.”

Rantanen emphasizes support at an early stage, for example during early childhood education.

Also the Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) has previously demanded that parents take better care of their children, citing that it is not about society’s children.

Discourse youth and gang crime flared up again last week when HS reported that the Swedish street gang Dödspatrullen had joined a drug ring in Finland.

There has been support from the opposition for the government’s so-called tough measures, i.e. tightening of punishments, for example. Rantanen is satisfied with this.

Instead, the government’s social security cuts have also raised concerns about crime.

Former Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) said last week that he was afraid, that the cuts increase poverty, inequality and the lack of prospects for young people. According to him, “if we stop prevention, Sweden’s way can be our way”.

How Rantanen answer this?

“After all, both youth crime and street gang crime have exploded in practice in the last four years. Heh [edellinen hallitus] didn’t cut anything, but still this is the situation”, says Rantanen.

“It’s a rather straightforward conclusion that if social security is cut, young people will join street gangs.”

Rantanen emphasizes that the government’s idea is to encourage mothers and fathers to work. According to him, “the situation should rather improve” if the lack of prospects is related to unemployment.

“Can you think that if we raised social security, would the problems end there? That crimes wouldn’t happen? I can’t believe it.”

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen does not consider cutting child welfare aftercare to be a dramatic measure.

Government also cut child protection by lowering the age limit for child protection aftercare.

This aims to save 12 million euros next year and 24 million euros in the following years. The age limit increased from 21 years to 25 years in 2020, and now the government is lowering it to 23 years.

Rantanen does not consider the change “very dramatic”, especially in terms of crime prevention.

“In my opinion, crime has probably not decreased because the age limit for child welfare aftercare was raised to 25.”

Do you see a contradiction here, that child protection is being cut and on the other hand we want to prevent youth and gang crime?

“I think that preventive measures should be used much earlier than between the ages of 23 and 25. Prevention is done much earlier. In this economic situation, we have to plan from all sides.”

Rantanen also points out that after the aftercare of child protection, clients are transferred to adult social work if there is a need for it.

“Of course, we have to think about whether what we do in the aftercare of child protection is effective if these people cannot be helped in five years?”

Ministry of Justice the subordinate working group is currently considering ways to tackle youth and gang crime.

The working group is supposed to complete a concrete program of measures by the end of the year.

Already in its government program, the government outlined that it will, among other things, toughen the punishments for crimes related to gang crime, increase the punishment scale for aggravated firearm crimes, and expand the police’s coercive measures.

Correction 13.10. 5:40 p.m.: Contrary to what was said in one part of the article, the government is lowering the age limit for child welfare aftercare.