HS Interview | Interior Minister Rantanen: The abundant feedback did not affect the closing of the entire eastern border

According to Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps), there was a lot of critical feedback that the eastern border could not be closed sooner.

“There was also feedback like ‘Can’t you, Rantanen, call the border and tell them to lower the boom so that no one can cross over there?’ However, I do not have such authority as a minister,” says Rantanen.

Feedback the number is not surprising, because especially the supporters of basic Finns have been dissatisfied with the government’s actions when closing the eastern border.

Only about three-fifths of the supporters of Basic Finns saw what HS had done survey according to the government, the situation was very successful.

However, Rantanen denies that the feedback received hastened the closing of the eastern border.

“I’ve received feedback before, at any time and from any place. It’s not the feedback that drives me forward, but Finland’s national security. That’s what I see as a minister, and I try to act on it as quickly as possible.”

Finland government boat on Tuesday to close all border crossings for passenger traffic on the eastern border and concentrate the search for asylum at airports and border crossings for water transport.

A complete closure of the eastern border was already attempted last week, but the Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen after hearing the opinion, the government came to the conclusion that there are no legal grounds for a complete closure.

Should the border have been caught already at that time?

“Perhaps it could have worked that way,” Rantanen answers after a long pause for thought.

Right after, Rantanen continues that the job of the deputy chancellor of justice includes looking at the current situation from the point of view of legality control. According to Rantanen, this is especially important now that the Border Guard Act is being applied in this way for the first time.

“Of course, it requires that the memos be prepared with particular care. You just have to accept that it will take some time.”

The government however, it is not necessary to follow the legality supervisor’s opinion. In this case, the legality supervisor leaves his dissenting opinion to the board’s decision.

Rantanen does not speculate on whether this would have been done on Tuesday if the decision to close the entire eastern border had not been supported by the Chancellor of Justice From Tuomas Pöyst.

“I would say that such a measure should be used very, very carefully,” says Rantanen.

“If the situation were such that a decision had to be made, then yes, I would accept that it can be done this way. But all of us have had an aspiration that things can be done in good cooperation and taking into account the legality supervisor’s point of view.”

“ “There is a very strong suspicion and actually already knowledge.”

Rantanen is tight-lipped about what actually changed over the weekend so that the eastern border could be closed. He does not agree to take a position, for example, on what was the role of secret intelligence information.

However, he emphasizes that it is not just about the number of visitors. After the government closed the eastern border crossings on Friday last week, except for Raja-Joosepp, only a few people who came to seek asylum crossed the border.

So what is it about? What was the concrete threat to Finland in a situation where the entire eastern border was not closed?

“It’s about what happens behind the phenomenon. We have a very strong suspicion and actually already know that the Russian authorities are participating in this machination by bringing people to the Finnish border”, Rantanen begins his answer.

According to him, a significant factor is the potential number of arrivals, i.e. how many of these people Russia could bring to the Finnish border, if Finland did not intervene in the situation. In this way, Russia would try to create social, political and economic pressure on Finland.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps) told about the complete closure of the eastern border on Tuesday of this week.

Although all border crossings on the eastern border are closed, however, this does not mean that it is not possible to cross the border. Finland, for example, does not have a border fence that would also prevent traffic between border stations.

According to Rantanen, Finland is constantly using all means to monitor what is happening at its border and behind the border. According to him, there have not yet been any indications that border crossings are attempted outside border crossing points.

“Yes, we start from the fact that we don’t expect anyone to come that way,” says Rantanen.

According to him, the complete closure of the border is also a clear message that it is not worth coming to the border or even trying to cross it.

The goal According to Rantanen, it is now possible to return to the normal daily routine at the eastern border as quickly as possible. However, it requires that Russia stops allowing people to the Finnish border without appropriate documents.

“It is not anyone’s goal or interests for the situation to drag on and on, because it hinders legal and completely normal border traffic.”

The complete closure of the eastern border is now in effect until December 13. However, according to Rantanen, the board is ready to make new decisions if the situation demands it.

Eastern border the key question in the closing decision was whether there is a real possibility of seeking asylum, as for example required by EU law.

EU Commission Did not want to takes a direct stand on Thursday on HS’s question about whether the decision to close the eastern border complies with EU law.

Rantanen says that he has informed not only other EU countries that share a border with Russia about the decision to close the eastern border, but also the EU commissioner responsible for border security.

“You could imagine that there they are satisfied that Finland is protecting the EU’s external border at the same time”, Rantanen assesses whether Finland’s reasons for closing the eastern border are understood in Brussels.

Has the attitude towards the full closure been more critical than towards the partial closure of the border?

“At least no one has said that to me.”