HS Interview | Indie superstar Caroline Polachek tells us what worries her about the way we listen to music

The album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You by American Caroline Polachek has been one of the most praised albums this year. On Sunday, Polachek will perform at the Flow festival at 19:30.

“Indian Superstar” is a phrase that has recently been repeated from the US From Caroline Polachek in written stories.

Undeniably, there are grounds for the description. The 38-year-old Polachek began his career in 2005 in the band Chairlift, which enjoyed significant acclaim in indie circles, but the adulation for Polachek has risen to a whole other level since he began his solo career.

First solo album Pang was released in 2019 and received excellent reviews. Released on Valentine’s Day this year Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is an even bigger case.

Adding up critic scores Metacritic website based on that, Polachek’s album is currently the second best album of the year.

If so for example Lorde selection as Flow’s Saturday headliner wants to criticize about the fact that the buking happened many years late, the situation is different for Polachek.

Polachek, who will perform on Flow’s main stage on Sunday night before British pop band Blur, is at the peak of his career right now.

Polachek is grateful for the reception his album has received.

He himself is of the same opinion. Polachek is sitting in his dressing room near the festival’s main stage and says that he has now achieved an artistic freedom that he has not always had in his career.

“When you look at Chairlift’s first records, they have a lot of the same things as my current records. I still felt for a long time that I wasn’t understood very well in the music world,” says Polachek.

The interview time with the indie superstar is 15 minutes, where it is difficult to get into very deep conversations. Still, Polachek gets excited more than once to think about the situation of the music world and the position of artists in it.

The singer smiles kindly, speaks calmly and adjusts her performance outfit in the middle of her speech while seeming to think about what she really wants to say. When talking about new music, he digs out his phone and starts introducing Spotify artists he’s been listening to recently. Such are, for example, a Japanese singer Hello and his friends Lauren Auder.

“I want to defend the artists so that we are given enough time to grow. Nowadays, it seems that artists are expected to be completely ready at the age of 18. Sometimes it takes a lot of gigging and gaining experience before you find the right place. That’s the advice I want to give to young artists: don’t be in a hurry,” says Polachek.

With Polachek I’m busy enough right now. The tour that brought him to Flow started in January, after which Polachek has “mostly lived in airports”.

Politely, he wants to praise the Nordic countries at the very beginning of the interview.

“It’s nice to be here in the summer. The days are long and there is good energy here. The clean air and beautiful nature have remained in my mind from Finland,” he says.

Of course, the singer says that he is very grateful for the overwhelming reception of his album.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You in the criticisms written about the album, it is repeatedly mentioned how different genres have been combined in the same album so that the whole still feels functional. For Polachek himself, it is clearly the humor that he hopes people will find in the songs.

“ “Nowadays, it seems that artists are expected to be completely ready as soon as they turn 18.”

Between In interviews, Polachek has also come across that the interviewer’s and his own view of his music differ significantly.

Australian magazine In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald the reporter asked Polachek if the singer was Dido including a joke on one of the album’s songs and how the album combines irony and sincerity.

“Uh, there’s no irony on this record at all,” Polachek stated, after which the reporter ended up talking to Polachek about how differently they interpret his music.

Now Polachek laughs at the mention of an interview with an Australian magazine. He says he wants to leave room for countless different interpretations in his music.

“I enjoy how people react to my music, even if they make completely different interpretations than I intended. There are millions of ways to be understood,” Polachek says and smiles.

When from Polachek after this, asks if she feels that her gender affects how her music is perceived, she first falls silent for a while and then begins to ponder aloud.

“I think one of the unspoken assumptions about female musicians is that we only write love songs. All songs made by women are supposed to be related to romances, love. That’s the role of women in the music world, even in reality by Joni Mitchell artists like made songs about the world, economy and war already in the 1960s,” says Polachek.

After that, he starts talking about the “Bechdel test”, which has been a topic of conversation for years in the film world. To pass it, the film must have at least two female characters with names, the women must talk to each other, and the subject must not be a man. The American comic artist who created the test Alison Bechdel however, recently stated that the test was not intended to be a real measure just kidding.

Polachekia is still fascinated by the Bechdel test. He wonders if the same meter could be used for music written by women.

“Does a woman only sing about her former or current loves,” he explains.

“I’m not sure if my own music would pass that test. But to me a love song is never ‘just a love song’. Every beautiful love song always tells about much more: life.”

Nearly Polachek, who has been making music for 20 years, has seen many big changes in the music industry in his career: the diminishing importance of albums, the upheavals brought about by social media and the current Tiktok era.

Polachek says he worries about how people focus on short audio clips instead of full works. He believes that it affects the fact that fewer new superstars emerge in the music industry than before.

What can be done about it?

“Music listeners have two solutions. The first is to share music with your friends as much as you can. If you find something interesting, share it,” he begins.

“The second is that we should make music snobbery a significant thing again. In the 90s, people were proudly music snobs and that had an impact on how music is listened to. In the last ten years, we’ve moved into pop populism, which has resulted in us losing something of how music is viewed in general.”