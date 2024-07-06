HS interview | In front of the “complete unknown”, describes the situation in France in the HS interview

Election bring a “completely unknown and unprecedented situation” to France, says a long-term French diplomat currently visiting Finland Pierre Vimont.

In addition to France, the election result is nervously awaited in other parts of Europe. According to forecasts, the far-right National Alliance RN, known for its Euroscepticism, leaning towards Russia and questioning support for Ukraine, is emerging as the largest party in the EU’s second largest economy and largest military power.

Second place is awarded to the far-left New People’s Front. President Emmanuel Macron the supportive center-liberal Ensemble coalition would be in third place based on the polls.

For example, Vimont, who served as an ambassador in Brussels and Washington, tells what the electoral victory of factions representing political extremes would mean for France and Europe.

Retired Vimont still works for the think tank Carnegie and also participates in various peace mediation tasks at the request of the French government.

Will the far right come to power?

“Sunday it is very difficult to predict the final results,” says Vimont.

This is largely due to France’s two-round electoral system. Before Sunday’s second round, more than 200 candidates have withdrawn from the race. The withdrawers have been from the far left and center liberals.

In this way, space has been made for the candidate who has the best chance of defeating the RN candidate in that constituency. However, it is a question mark how the supporters of the withdrawn candidates will behave in such a duel situation.

Will they vote against the RN or will they not vote at all, Vimont sums up the situation.

In the forecasts, no group is getting a majority of the seats in the National Assembly, i.e. the lower house of the Parliament.

Leader of the National Alliance Jordan Bardella has said many times that he will not become Prime Minister unless the RN gets a majority in the National Assembly.

“Will he stay in this position on Sunday night? There may be a lot of pressure from his own ranks saying, ‘we got the most votes. Can we just say no and move aside? Maybe our voters don’t understand us’.”

The real power user of the national coalition Marine Le Pen has not been as absolute in terms of the majority requirement as Bardella, notes Vimont, who is in Finland Martti Ahtisaaren as a guest of the peace mediation organization CMI.

How can the blocks work with each other?

“Anyone don’t know,” says Vimont. In the rest of Europe, coalitions and compromises are commonplace, in French political culture they are not.

“The French are completely surprised, they are egocentric and self-centered. So when they find that they are faced with a completely new experiment that happens all the time in other countries, they are confused.”

In the president-led system, we are not used to the fact that the president and the prime minister are from different sides of the political field, and it has been more than 20 years since the last time.

What will happen to Ukraine support?

“Far-right knows that support for Ukraine is very popular in France,” says Vimont.

That is why RN has said during the election campaign that it supports supporting Ukraine.

There are still differences with Macron’s policy. RN does agree to continue military assistance to Ukraine, but does not want France to send long-range missiles that could hit Russian soil directly.

In addition, the far-right has made it clear that it does not want French soldiers on Ukrainian soil – a possibility that Macron believes cannot be ruled out.

Thirdly, RN has spoken in favor of the fact that attempts to obtain a ceasefire and hold peace negotiations must be continued, Vimont lists.

RN leans towards Russia more than the current French leadership. On Thursday, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on the messaging service X that Russia supports the National Alliance.

During the campaign, the far left has also expressed its support for supporting Ukraine.

However, skepticism about Ukraine may intensify in RN if it gains even more ground in other parts of Europe, such as in the EU-presidency country Hungary or Slovakia, Vimont estimates.

How is European security?

in the EU there is now a desire to strengthen Europe’s security and its own defense.

“The far right, the National Coalition, thinks that it is a waste of money. They are very nationalistic. They think that if France’s defense capability needs to be strengthened, it needs to be done on its own.”

Vimont describes RN as “at least Eurosceptic”.

Things other than security policy are, however, more important to the far right. RN has announced that it wants to clearly reduce France’s share of the EU budget. In addition, it runs on cheaper fuel, and the reduction of the VAT on energy needs approval from Brussels.

Will France go solo in NATO?

“National the alliance has never been very pro-NATO,” says Vimont.

He reminds that Marine Le Pen supported leaving the NATO command structure in her 2022 presidential election campaign. Now, however, Le Pen has softened her tone.

The NATO countries will gather for a summit in Washington this week. The composition of the next French government will hardly be clear yet, and Macron can continue his line.