HS interview | In Foreign Minister Haavisto’s mind, there are two time windows regarding NATO membership – “The question is starting to arise as to whether there are open doors in NATO”

According to Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, it is worth asking whether NATO has an open door policy if Finland and Sweden do not become members before the July summit.

Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) has two time windows in mind regarding Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

The second is in the spring, in February-March, well before the Turkish elections, which will be held on June 18.

The second is right after the elections in Turkey and before the NATO summit, which will be held this year in Vilnius, Lithuania on 11-12. July.

These two time windows are on Haavisto’s mind when he thinks about when Turkey could ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships.

If Turkey does not ratify the countries’ memberships within these time windows, there will be an unpleasant question ahead.

“After that, the question of whether NATO has open doors starts to arise. If the countries meet NATO’s criteria, such as Finland and Sweden, and 28 countries have already ratified, there will be pressure on NATO itself, whether the doors are really open if it is not possible to join,” says Haavisto in an interview with HS at the Sälen fell hotel in Sweden.

Haavisto has been a popular politician here. He has given one interview after another to the Swedish media. Visiting Haavisto was one of Sunday’s main speakers for the first time at the traditional Sälen security conference.

The main topic of the conference is Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister of Sweden also spoke Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergwho urged Finland and Sweden to exercise restraint when it comes to strengthening membership.

In progress there is news from Sunday’s conference in Ukraine.

Russia claims to have struck Kramatorsk, Ukraine, with missiles, killing 600 Ukrainian soldiers. Russia says the attack was revenge for the attacks in Ukraine, in which, according to Ukraine, 400 Russian soldiers died.

Ukraine has denied the death toll of Sunday’s attack, just as Russia has denied the number of people killed in the attack in Ukraine.

According to Haavisto, the attacks are signs of the escalation of the war.

“Let’s look for the most painful targets for the other side. Russia discovered energy systems when winter came, which was very painful for civilians and now this. If the information is correct, that such large numbers of soldiers can be destroyed at once, then it is worrying from the point of view of the course of the war. Blows often create counter-blows or pressure for a counter-blow. The war is getting more and more brutal and bloody,” says Haavisto.

However, the foreign minister says that at this stage it is difficult to trust either side’s estimates of the number of victims.

“History writing finds out what really happened.”

NATO membership is Sälen’s biggest topic of conversation, but Haavisto also highlights the importance of Finland’s bilateral relations.

He is talking about the contract negotiations between Finland and the United States, which are related to the new defense cooperation agreement.

State Department announced negotiations in September.

According to Haavisto, it is a technical agreement that would enable, for example, the faster transfer of US troops to Finland and the smoother organization of joint exercises.

“When we go to NATO membership, at the same time, memorandums of understanding and agreements regarding technical cooperation and other things can be made with different NATO member countries. Although we are all together in NATO to guarantee each other’s safety, there may be special interests between some NATO countries.”

Haavisto does not want to talk about the details of the agreement yet, because “the agreement is only such that it is agreed that we will agree,” he says.

It is also important to continue deepening the cooperation with Sweden with Haavisto and to also cherish other cooperation agreements alongside NATO.

Finland and Haavisto spoke to the Swedes in Sälen about Sweden’s friendship and common history. About how Sweden has helped Finland during the wars and about how Sweden is Finland’s “most important friend”.

Sweden recently got a new right-wing government in the elections. A moderate coalition became foreign minister Tobias Billströmwhich declared Sweden’s feminist foreign policy now over.

Haavisto, on the other hand, does not believe that feminist themes will disappear from foreign policy.

“We held in Finland in the fall seminar about the possibilities of a feminist foreign policy, and we noticed that this theme is very strongly present in European governments, in Germany, Spain and elsewhere. And Finland talks about equal and fair foreign policy, so we’re talking about the same thing,” says Haavisto.

Haavisto follows the line of the new Swedish government with interest, also from the point of view of environmental policy. Sweden’s new government has said, for example, that it will abolish the Ministry of the Environment and transfer its tasks to other administrative branches.

“Of course, there is always a bit of concern when Sweden has been a pioneer in climate issues, for example,” says Haavisto.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sweden has a great heritage in terms of gender issues in addition to environmental issues.

“Of course, I will follow how Sweden under the new government cherishes this legacy and takes it forward, but now it is still too early to judge it.”