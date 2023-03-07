HS interview | If Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO paths diverge, only Putin will benefit from it, says Sweden’s Hultqvist

According to Peter Hultqvist, chairman of the Swedish Defense Committee and former Minister of Defense, Finland and Sweden meet all requirements related to NATO membership. NATO must now show that the military alliance has open doors.

Responsibility is now with NATO, says the chairman of the Swedish Defense Committee Peter Hultqvist.

“Finland and Sweden have done everything that can be asked of us. NATO has declared an open door policy, and now they have to show that it is valid”, says Hultqvist in an interview with HS.

This week is a busy week in the NATO negotiations between Sweden and Finland.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg will visit Sweden on Tuesday and Wednesday. A Hungarian delegation will also visit the country on Tuesday, which will continue to Finland for a day on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Finland and Sweden will also negotiate NATO membership with Turkey in Brussels.

All other NATO countries have ratified Finland’s membership except Hungary and Turkey.

Hultqvist met his Hungarian colleagues on Tuesday, but did not anticipate the content of the discussions in the interview. There have been both positive and negative signals from the Hungarian Parliament regarding the Swedish and Finnish ratifications.

Many experts believethat Hungary, like Turkey, tries to milk favors from Finland and Sweden in exchange for ratifications.

Peter Hultqvist, will Hungary also make demands on Sweden now?

“I do not know. It remains to be seen.”

On Tuesday, the Hungarian delegation said it supports Sweden’s NATO membership.

The vice-chairman of the Finnish Foreign Affairs Committee, Erkki Tuomioja (left), appeared with Peter Hultqvist in a panel on security policy on Monday evening in Stockholm.

in Sweden a delegation of Turkish politicians, led by the chairman of the country’s foreign affairs committee, also visited recently Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Kilic is a prominent politician in Turkey who has worked as an advisor to the president, among other things. Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheterin in the interview he criticized Sweden for the “wrong attitude”.

According to Kilic, the wrong attitude is that Sweden invokes freedom of speech when a Koran is burned in front of the Turkish embassy.

“It was an attack on our identity,” he said in an interview.

The Swedish police are for the time being denied Burning the Koran in a public place, but it is possible that the ban will be overturned in court. It could put Sweden’s NATO process in a more difficult situation again.

Kilic praises the fact that Sweden has promised to export weapons to Turkey again and that Sweden is enacting new terrorism laws that would prohibit membership of a terrorist organization.

Kilic praises the terrorism law, but insists that the laws will not go unused.

“It’s a different thing to do something on paper than to actually take measures,” he said in an interview with DN.

According to Kilic, Sweden has not yet fulfilled its share of the memorandum of understanding between Sweden, Finland and Turkey. According to Kilic, the relations between Sweden and Turkey are now worse than, for example, last December, when Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billström visited Turkey.

However, Finland, Sweden and NATO are of the opinion that Finland and Sweden have fulfilled all the conditions required in the document.

Peter Hultqvist also thinks so.

Then why does Turkey disagree?

“The fact is that no one can say that we don’t meet the conditions of the NATO charter. This Side Agreement [yhteisymmärrysasiakirja] deals with completely different issues, and we have met all those requirements.”

Has Sweden promised Turkey something that is not written in the memorandum of understanding?

“Not to my knowledge. We have fulfilled everything that is in the contract.”

The chairman of Turkey’s foreign affairs committee let it be understood that Turkey demands that Sweden also implement new terrorism laws. What do you think about it?

“We make legislation, which is then valid. It’s about how Sweden sees its administration of justice, its constitution. We are a state of law.”

Social democrat As chairman of the defense committee, Peter Hultqvist plays a key role in Sweden’s NATO process.

He is also a long-term minister of defense (minister 2014–2022), during which time Finland and Sweden really began to deepen their defense cooperation and eventually applied for NATO membership together.

Peter Hultqvist says that the cooperation with the new defense minister, Pål Jonson of the coalition, is going well. “We meet regularly and talk on the phone.”

Hultqvist considers it important that Finland and Sweden also join NATO at the same time, although he admits that it may not be possible.

However, according to Hultqvist, the important thing is that “Finland and Sweden are signaling in every possible way that they want to travel together”.

“It is important to say out loud that we want to do this together. If there is a long gap between memberships, it will create problems for defense cooperation. It will not be as rational and logical as it would otherwise be. Then it should be resolved through other channels, but I don’t want to speculate on that in advance. Now the goal is to go together.”

According to Hultqvist, there is no way around it, that Finland and Sweden belong together geographically. Separating the countries would only benefit Putin.

“You can’t think that Finland is one, Sweden is one. We are together.”

Peter Hultqvist has a special relationship with Finland. His mother was from Kuusamo, from where he was taken to Sweden as a war child. He also stayed there.

“In this world situation, many have woken up to the fact that Finland and Sweden must cooperate. Finland is seen very positively in Sweden. When I was growing up in the 1960s, the atmosphere was a little different. There are many people in Sweden who have one foot in Finland and the other in Sweden,” says Hultqvist.

More than 700,000 people with Finnish roots live in Sweden. One of them is Peter Hultqvist, who has also recently acquired a summer house in Finland, in the Turku archipelago.

“The idea is to spend as much time there as possible.”