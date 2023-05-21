HS interview | I am even considered dangerous, says Annie Ernaux, who writes about social classes

In October 2022 French Annie Ernaux won the world’s most important literary prize, a recognition that is always mentioned before the name as a guarantee of quality: “Nobel writer”.

However, the Nobel title has not changed the author’s perception of himself, Annie Ernaux, 82, says – at least not yet.

“It’s probably affected me less than everyone else around me. I might not have noticed any change if the whole world hadn’t changed around me.”

Annie Ernaux, 82, visited Helsinki last weekend at the Helsinki Lit festival focusing on translated literature. In the same context, he gave an interview to HS with the help of an interpreter.

As a result of the award, the author has naturally received a huge number of interview requests and speaker invitations from different parts of the world.

“Everyone is suddenly very interested in me. As if I had suddenly become the most important person in the world,” Ernaux says with amusement.

The writer is wearing a black leather jacket and his red hair is casually parted. He looks straight in the eyes. The essence is gentle and tough at the same time.

Annie Ernaux says that in recent years the Nobel Academy has begun to take into account the power and quality of women’s literature. “It has finally been noticed that it is just as important as men’s writings. My award is part of this change.”

of Ernaux the production consists of works in which he has explored different versions of himself: a girl who stumbles upon her sexuality in the gray area of ​​consent; a young woman who has to undergo an illegal abortion; an adult woman who is frustrated with the stifling role of the mother of the family.

By delving into his past, he has brought to the surface something that has touched readers collectively. To help in this work, Ernaux has used the diaries he has kept since he was young and his phenomenal memory:

“I have such a skill that I can transport myself to a certain era, and from there images come to the surface and with the help of those images, feelings that I can put into words,” describes the author.

At the same time, through it comes contact with something shared in common. He gives the example of the day, September 11, 2001:

“I can remember what I heard, what I read, what kind of rumors circulated, what was said. From all of them I can form a picture of the collective feeling. I don’t know if there’s anything special in my memory, but it always comes from images and feelings.”

“All the images disappear”, reads the novel, which is considered Ernaux’s masterpiece Years (Les AnneesFinnish Lotta Toivanen) opening sentence. The work preserves 70 years of history and lived experience, for example the aforementioned picture of the WTC attacks, The Beatles’ breakthrough, the student riots of 1968 and the birth of the internet. It is as if the novel was written against such a process of disappearance.

“Forgetting is the law of the world. Of course, it’s good that we don’t remember everything, but from a historical and political point of view, it’s really dangerous,” says Ernaux.

“There is no way we can achieve direct experience of, for example, what happened to the Jews during the Second World War. We can try to study these things, but those experiences cannot be fundamentally achieved and fully understood.”

Years– novel deals with how the internet and the digitization of society change people’s perception of time and remembering:

The lost time was now searched online. – – The memory was inexhaustible, but the depth of time – the depth created by the smell of yellowed paper, dog-eared pages and a passage underlined by a stranger’s hand – had disappeared. We lived in the endless present.

Stimuli and entertainment flooding in from everywhere take our attention and break our ability to concentrate. Is Ernaux worried about the future of literature?

“Maybe I’m a little worried. I don’t want to think about the death of literature. I don’t believe that. I think it takes different electronic forms. But what worries me is the rise of AI and tools like ChatGPT. They threaten not only literature but everything related to communication.”

I speak and the relationship of power is, in Ernaux’s words, “certainly the most important thing of all” for him, especially when it comes to the connection of his works to class.

When he started writing his fourth work about his own father, it felt like a kind of betrayal. That’s why it took ten years to find the right tone for the novel About dad (La Place 1992) for language. Ernaux named the style with the term plate, which could turn out to be flat or unadorned. It avoids sentimentality and metaphors.

“Language itself carries with it social structures. I might not go as far as Roland Barthes, who said that the language is fascist, but it carries with it social inequalities and inequality. And that way they can also be found in reality.”

When writing, Ernaux avoided terms like “little people” or “simple people”. Stereotyped language is also associated with femininity and masculinity, says the author.

“I want to go inside the language and see its context, how it was born, how things are organized within it. It is important to think about language, even grammar. – – Language can either support these structures or break them. That’s what I’m trying to do, break and rebuild the frozen order of things. Thus, writing is political.”

“ “The upper class not only ignores me, they think I’m dangerous.”

But does literature reach working class readers? Brazilian writer on social issues and class Clarice Lispector (1920–1977) reflects this sadness of not being met in the words of his writer character in the novel The star’s moment (Fin. Tarja Härkönen):

The upper class considers me a strange monster, the middle class suspicious because I might upset its balance, and the lower class never comes to me.

“I think the same way as Lispector, for example, about the upper class, who not only ignore me, but think I’m dangerous. But I don’t share the rest of his look, because I actually have them [työväenluokkaisia] readers, which is certainly due to the way I write. They have the impression that the books were written for them, even though I don’t think I did.”

According to Ernaux About dad– and From mother-the success of the works is due to the fact that they have been read by people who have never read a book before, because they have not found themselves in literature before.

This is where Ernaux differs from another French star of class literature of Édouard Louis, which says in the fresh In an interview with STT mourning the fact that the subjects of his books, the poor, do not read his books.

Throughout her career, Annie Ernaux’s works have been downplayed as “insignificant little women’s stories”. The author says that he may have sometimes doubted the form or writing of his works, but never the subjects he deals with.

In May Ernaux’s famous and filmed work appeared in Finnish, translated by Lotta Toivanen Case (L’Événement). Ernaux was 23 when she had an illegal abortion that nearly killed her. The novel describes the traumatic event with chilling precision and clinicalness.

The novel is perhaps more relevant now than when it was published in 2000. Just four months before the Nobel Prize was announced, women’s constitutional right to abortion was repealed in the United States. An almost complete ban on abortion has also been in force in Poland since 2021.

Why does women’s right to their own bodies always return to the political debate?

“It’s because it still hasn’t sunk into men’s minds and some women’s minds. Women have the right to the freedom of their bodies, but because of fertility, because women bear children, it has become a condition for the continuation of humanity.”

The whole society is based on this continuity and therefore “modern society is constantly confronted with this very old-fashioned idea.”

“This will probably be a problem for a long time to come. I don’t know how many years, but today women understand and are willing to really fight to keep the rights they have been given to be free of their own bodies.”

Like often in Ernaux’s works, too At the eventthe author’s voice interrupts the story and comments on the text, which brings out the process of the text’s formation, the concrete work of writing.

This existence of a meta-speaker in the text is essential for Ernaux:

“It is part of reality and belongs to some kind of reality contract. I don’t think of writing as an activity or a choice, a skill that I just have. When I write, I try to bring some kind of consciousness into the text,” he says and adds:

“I might even say that I’m trying to show readers how it’s done, sort of reveal the other side of that carpet in some way.”

Finally, his writerly voice often reveals the meaning that writing has for him, such as In case:

And the real purpose of my life is perhaps only that my body, my feelings and my thoughts are transformed into writing, into something understandable and universal, that my life dissolves into the minds and lives of other people.

“It wasn’t enough for me that I had children, or that I was able to be in a profession, such as a teacher, that has an impact on the outside. It just wasn’t enough. That’s probably the reason why I write.”

Ernaux does not like to name a style for his language or definitions for his works. Such stigmas remain in life, such as the expression about the “uncouth” language he used About dadin the novel. His style is different and in some places more elevated, for example in the novel Mémoire de fille.

In general, Ernaux rejects the notion that he has “created” a personal language, and he does not view writing as creation per se, but rather as the work of words:

“I don’t imagine that I have created a new kind of language. I just got into the French language simply because I wanted to use it and describe reality. Not because I want to do something beautiful, just for pleasure or joy, even though the truth has its own joy and meaning, but it’s more of a means,” he says and states:

“They are mostly just words that I feel reflect reality as closely as possible. All this is based on a feeling that guides the way I write.”