HS interview | Hospitals need to specialize, says Social Security Minister Kaisa Juuso

Special hospital care is planned to be centralized during this government term. However, hospitals are not being closed, says Kaisa Juuso.

Doctors for hire it is difficult to curb costs with restrictions, says the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso (p.s.).

In recent weeks, the media has been talking about expensive hired doctors. For example, in South Karelia we have to use temporary doctors whose salaries are as much as 140 euros per hour.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson said In an interview with HS this weekthat the government must set a maximum amount for the use of hired labor and figure out different ceiling price mechanisms.

According to Juuso, the fees of hired doctors have become unreasonable and the matter must be addressed.

According to him, however, restricting the use of temporary labor by law would require “extensive research and impact assessments”.

“If you set a ceiling price, what if you can’t get doctors at that price? Then people don’t get treatment. I don’t completely dismiss the idea, but from the legislator’s point of view, implementing it is not quite simple.”

First of all, the caregivers must be given permanent employment, says Social Security Minister Kaisa Juuso.

Better According to Juuso, the problem would be solved by centralizing the tasks of specialized medical care. Juuso has set up a working group to consider which specialized medical care services it makes sense to offer in the future in which hospital.

The working group’s report will be published at the end of the year.

“Finland has a shortage of certain specialist doctors and in certain areas. We have to think about where we can get doctors without having to pay exorbitant sums for it.”

According to Juuso, with the specialization of hospitals, it is also possible to better respond to the fact that people get treatment in six months, as required by law.

There are no concrete presentations yet. According to Juuso, in the future, for example, hip surgeries may be performed in fewer hospitals.

“It could be one example if it seems that not all hospitals have the capacity to receive orthopedists.”

And is the government going to give up some hospitals completely?

“It’s more about the division of labor, which is done in any hospital. The population is getting older all the time and the need for services is increasing, so I don’t see it possible that we would be closing hospitals.”

Surrogate doctor problem is because there is a shortage of doctors, especially in the public sector, says Juuso. There are doctors as such.

“But quite a lot of them have flowed into the private sector, and not all of them work full-time either.”

Doctors are already tied to private companies by Finland’s relatively extensive occupational health care. Now the government is increasing the share of private companies in citizens’ social security services. It has been decided to increase Kela compensations, and the government also wants to increase the use of service vouchers.

The decision has been criticized for the fact that it only accelerates the transition of doctors to the private sector. Tight criticism have been given, for example, by the managers of welfare areas.

“ “You have to think about the distances to the provincial centers.”

According to Juuso, these decisions have been reached because the public side is unable to treat patients within the limits set by law in the current situation.

“Here we have to choose whether to allow the situation to be such that the public sector constantly has difficulties in producing the services in the stipulated time.”

But aren’t these difficulties at least partly due to the fact that so many doctors have already moved to the private sector?

“However, we can’t get doctors back into the public sector if we don’t have other means that help with that. We have to see which means would help in which area.”

The government wants to reduce the administrative work of doctors and nurses. This work will start next year, says Juuso.

“The Care Guarantee Act was tightened at the beginning of September. You have to see a doctor in 14 days.”

Also private service providers must be required to be on call in the future, says Juuso. The on-call duty of the public side has been one of the reasons that has made some doctors switch to the private sector.

“If more services are to be transferred to the private sector, it must be demanded that they also be responsible for emergency operations.”

Welfare areas must also attract employees with a good employer policy, says Juuso. In addition to doctors, there is also a known shortage of nurses.

“First of all, the caregivers must be given permanent employment. For some reason, nurses are often kept on fixed-term contracts for a really long time. It’s completely incomprehensible, the need for nurses is not going away anywhere.”

In addition, according to Juuso, it must be ensured that the departments have enough employees and that there is a pool of substitutes for sick cases. The employer must also offer opportunities to specialize and advance in the career, says Juuso.

Previous the government implemented a major social security reform, and the new welfare areas have been up and running for more than nine months now. They have run into financial problems right from the start.

The money will come to the regions in accordance with the decisions of the previous government. Now at least the center and the Left Alliance demand that the money should be increased after all, so that big cuts are not rushed. The government, on the other hand, has outlined that an attempt will be made to cut 1.4 billion euros from the anticipated increase in costs.

Now the regions are frantically looking for savings. They have told about major cuts, such as the downsizing of health centers and nursing homes. The combined deficit of the regions for this year is about 1.2 billion euros, and it must be covered by the end of 2026.

Juuso said in Yle’s A-studio in September that instead of cutting, the regions should improve efficiency and increase productivity. At the same time, the government has said that it intends to keep the deficit rule unchanged.

So what is your message to the regions now?

“I said in the A-studio that the wellness areas should be taken calmly and not hastily performed surgical procedures, so as not to jeopardize the patients’ access to treatment. It is clear that you have to look at what could be saved. But the essential thing is to plan services in a new way and to shift the emphasis from specialized medical care to primary health care, social services and low-threshold services. It saves money in the long run.”

In recent weeks, in HS interviews, for example Minister of Municipalities and Regions Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (cook), Pirkanmaa welfare regional director Marina Erhola mixed Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen, lead researcher at the Institute of Health and Welfare have all repeated the same message: with the current financial framework and personnel, the current service network cannot be maintained, but it is necessary to cut health centers, for example.

He says the same In an interview with Yle this week, the transformation director of the Ministry of Finance and an expert in social security financing Ville-Veikko Ahonenwhich deprives politicians of honesty in the matter.

Do you share this same assessment that the service network needs to be reduced?

“The service network and the availability of services are two different things. Where we should maintain walls is one thing, and how we can provide services to people is another. With digital services, it is possible to take care of quite a large part of doctor’s visits. For example, I hear a lot of good feedback from my own region, Länsi-Pohja, about how well and quickly Mehiläinen’s digital services work.”

But do you agree with this assessment?

“It is difficult to take a position on a general level, for example Lapland and Pirkanmaa are very different regions. We have to think about the distances to the provincial centers.”

However, all regions must cover their deficits. In the survey sent to the managers of HS welfare areas, for example, the manager of Päijät-Häme Petri Virolainen estimates that the deficit can only be corrected by the region’s own actions with a significant shutdown of services.

“I really don’t share this snapshot. When we offer services in a new way and invest in low-threshold services, we can save on special care. By rationalizing the division of labor in hospitals, a part can be saved [rahoista]”, says Juuso.

According to the calculations of the government program, 75 million euros can be saved per year by dividing the work of hospitals.

And how is the shift of focus to primary health care done when many regions are reducing, for example, health centers?

“By investing in low-threshold services, digital and mobile services and multi-professional health and safety centers.”

Is it possible to do it in such a way that the 1.2 billion euro deficit is covered at the same time?

“I believe so. We will see how we succeed in the future. But we do want to achieve the goals that the previous government set for social security reform.”