HS interview | Google CEO Kent Walker: Artificial intelligence will soon revolutionize cancer treatment

A technology giant Director of international operations and legal affairs of Google's parent company Alphabet Kent Walker welcomes guests politely in an office hotel room in the heart of Helsinki.

It is Friday afternoon, December 1st.

In the last four days, Walker has been to four countries.

Raised by Harvard and Stanford Law Faculties, Walker compares his work pace to his grandfather, who had to work so hard at manual labor that he always had to take a shower at the end of the work day.

“My job is to talk to nice people. This is fun, like a vacation.”

25 years then founded Google, or Alphabet, is one of the world's most important – if not the most important – companies in the digital economy. For years, Google has dominated 92 percent of all of searchwhich have been made on the internet.

Google's share of the entire world's digital advertising revenue is a whopping 40 percent. That number alone explains the destruction of many media companies.

Alphabet is the third most valuable technology company in the world with a market value of 1,700 billion dollars. That's almost a hundred times the value of Nokia.

Google has long been considered to be one of the winners of the current artificial intelligence craze, because its artificial intelligence teams have been developing extensive language models for search engine use for years.

This year, however, the company Open AI, of which Microsoft owns 49 percent, has taken the reins of artificial intelligence development. Open AI's Chat GPT application has been a pioneer in the rapid spread of artificial intelligence due to its effortless usability.

For many years, it has seemed that Google has been left as it were on the starting scaffold.

Because of Chat GPT, it had to rush the announcement of its own Bard in March of this year, but the reception has been weak.

It recently unveiled Gemini in the US, an English-only AI that creates both images and text. Gemini cannot be used in EU countries yet.

Kent Walker says that Google has slowed down the release of its AI applications even on purpose.

Current artificial intelligence bots based on broad language models such as Bard have a bad habit of hallucinating, i.e. inventing nonsense without realizing that they are swallowing lies. Google wants to ensure the correctness and reliability of the information, says Walker.

“This is Google's reputation at stake.”

Walker says that Google is actively looking for partners for artificial intelligence projects to be used with different companies. He mentions Nokia and Sanoma as partners from Finland, Deutsche Bank from Germany and FC Barcelona from Spain.

Google has been using artificial intelligence in its services for 12 years, Walker says. “If you use Google search, our translation program or maps, you have used artificial intelligence.”

Artificial intelligence has developed by leaps and bounds in those years. In 2017, Google's artificial intelligence was at the level of a six-year-old child, according to Walker.

“Not bad, better than nothing, but not one you can trust.”

Last summer, Google's artificial intelligence reached the level of a 16-year-old, Walker estimates.

“So not perfect, but pretty good.”

Walker reminds that the language models of various artificial intelligence systems were born largely as part of the product development of Google's search engine. In order to know how to respond to a search request, which should cover all the information on the internet, you must first know the words, their synonyms, the concepts and word clouds that refer to them.

In 2012, Google did statement about how each word in different languages ​​can be recorded as different vectors. A vector is a mathematical description of the state of matter. When such a model or architecture of algorithms is trained, it can suggest additional words for the sentence.

When language is decomposed into vectors, it becomes a mathematical problem, Walker says.

“And if there is enough processing power and the algorithms understand how words are related to each other, then not only grammar can be solved, but more. How language works and for what for reasoning words lead.”

Walker especially emphasizes the importance of reasoning. With it, the machine learns to predict what we want to say.

The predictability of words can already be seen in Google searches and when writing e-mails. The machine can suggest the most common answer options or even the next few words when typing.

As artificial intelligence develops, the next step will be further. It may be able to guess the tone and content of your entire love letter or break-up notice—perhaps better than you can.

In the year 2017 Google published the next landmark in the history of language models, ie The Attention is all you need language model study.

It created an architecture for broad language models where words first turned into data and codes. Now the interrelationships of the data could be made into mathematical equations to find the relationships between the inputs.

But in the past six years, Google didn't announce much new AI applications until Open AI's product announcements forced it to scrambling to catch up with its own applications.

So is Google's product development stuck?

Walker thinks not. He answers that people seem to have a tendency to think of artificial intelligence as some kind of virtual customer service, or chat bot, from which you can ask for explanations or pictures in different ways.

However, according to Walker, this interpretation covers only a small part of the ongoing development of artificial intelligence.

The biggest change in the near future on the artificial intelligence front will happen in science, Walker predicts.

“It will be science at digital speed.”

Kent Walker, head of international operations at Google, takes off his suit jacket after first asking if it suits the photographer. “This is pretty formal, coming from Slush,” he reflects.

Walker tells an example of the development of cancer research.

20 years ago, humanity managed to find out the genetic code of people, i.e. the sequence of DNA nucleotides in the DNA molecule.

However, that upheaval did not lead to as many medical advances as hoped, because it turned out that the proteins we inherit fold in different ways.

Proteins work by binding to the three-dimensional structure of another molecule like a 'key to a lock', changing that molecule. So the exact drugs had to be different depending on how the proteins fold in each one, or how to find the right-shaped “keys” for the locks, if you try to explain the matter as a layman.

The problem was this: there were 200 million different known proteins, and it could take a medical doctorate student 3-4 years to figure out one protein fold.

However, Google's Deepmind team was able to figure out all 200 million proteins in three weeks, Walker says.

“It's the same as if you took all the men, women and children of Europe, trained them to be biology students, and they did nothing but study protein folds,” Walker compares.

For example treatments for liver or stomach cancer could have hopefully helped in two percent. It is now known that, for example, there are at least 50 different types of liver cancer, and for each of them a genetically effective precision medicine can be built.

“If you know which cancer it is, a two percent probability turns into one hundred percent effectiveness against that cancer,” Walker points out.

Already 1.5 million researchers around the world are using these tools to develop new technologies, Walker says.

He estimates that within a couple of years it will be clear how genetic mutations turn into diseases. It could mean a significant development in medicines, diagnostics and cancer detection.

“In many cases, artificial intelligence can detect cancer before a doctor because it recognizes these patterns.”

Walker's according to, a similar rapid development on the artificial intelligence front can already be seen in weather forecasts.

Less than a month ago, Google announced information that the weather forecasts made online with the help of artificial intelligence were in 90 percent of cases better than the European weather forecasts representing the top of the world, which supercomputers had worked on for hours, Walker says.

“In this way, you can prepare for floods and hurricanes, evacuate people from disaster areas earlier, and predict the weather two weeks ahead with an accuracy that previously reached two days.”

“ “We have 13,000 PhDs in computer science at work.”

Similar development steps are coming in farming and, for example, in the development of fusion power, Walker hints.

“We have 13,000 PhDs in computer science working at Google. People sometimes ask what these guys do. We are facing an extremely fascinating phase.”

He refers to the former president of Stanford University, a computer scientist and chairman of the board of Alphabet of John Hennessy to the assessment that artificial intelligence is the most exciting phenomenon that he has come across in his entire life.

“And his career can fit, for example, something like the internet.”

Walker reminds me of the old adage that technological change is never as revolutionary as it is believed to be in the short term, but it changes the way we work and live in the end more than we think.

Previously, the basic truth of that hokema was that it always takes 20 years to adopt new technology.

It took 20 years from the invention of electricity before electricity was used in homes. Before plowing the fields switched to tractors, the entire agricultural production chain had to be rebuilt.

Now the development will be faster, because the world has already become digital, Walker predicts.

He refuses to share the concern that the introduction of artificial intelligence applications will further widen the gap between the well-off, the early adopters, and the rest of the population.

“These are easier tools than many previous ones. They are more open to more people. You don't need degrees or years of coding experience to use artificial intelligence,” says Walker.

He admits, however, that people need to be trained and helped to adapt to the upcoming change in work.

“The good ones become really good, but the less skilled also rise to the average level. And the average level is pretty good.”

Kent Walker reminds us that the core of Google's business is free services for everyone: “A poor child in New Delhi gets the same information as the Prime Minister of Finland.”

Sanoma Media Finland, which publishes Helsingin Sanom, is part of the Sanoma Group.