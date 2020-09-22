HS interview Georgia’s ex-president, Saakashvili, took on life’s mission to oppose Putin, and now he is trying to reform Ukraine, because otherwise “Russia can swallow us all.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to chair his reform council. According to Saakashvili, the most important thing is to reform the corrupt judiciary and establish the rule of law.

When needs an example of public enemies, the gaze quickly turns to the former president of Georgia To Mikhail Saakashvili and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Their already miserable gap broke out in the war in Georgia in August 2008. Putin said he wanted to “hang his eggs” on Saakashvili. He, for his part, has said he publicly hates Putin and has taken on the life mission of opposing Putin-led Russia.

However, in his current role – in the leadership of the Reform Council under the President of Ukraine – Saakashvili has surprisingly good things to say about Russia.

Schedule has betrayed, as is often the case with Saakashvili. When Saakashvili, dressed in a red polo shirt and jeans, finally arrives, he is in a good mood.

Saakashvili gives an interview in his small backyard dining canopy on the outskirts of Kiev. The thatched, three-walled canopy resembles an old Ukrainian farmhouse. The walls are painted with traditional floral patterns.

Saakashvili wanted one, although it differs from the actual house, which has an angular modern glass wall. The house looks more like a home for the upper middle class than the elite, as long as you forget the guards.

“We are now in a strange situation where authoritarian Russia is more effective in its reforms than democratic Ukraine,” Saakashvili says.

He said the Russian leadership was “smart enough” to make room for professionals as the West imposed sanctions over the conquest of Crimea and the war in eastern Ukraine. Under their leadership, bureaucracy and regulation have been partially streamlined and the tax system reformed.

“In Russia, the authoritarian leadership says things have to happen. This has been the case for several years. ”

In Ukraine, on the other hand, according to Saakashvili, there is always a group holding back almost any change.

Saakashvili the present task is the latest sign of his perseverance, determination, self-centeredness, or lust for power. He is such a controversial figure that there are supporters for each of these definitions in Georgia and Ukraine as well as elsewhere.

Saakashvili is one of the most prominent politicians in the former Soviet Union. He is remembered for many effective reforms in Georgia. Plus, he always pops back into publicity like a cap.

Saakashvili rose to Georgian leadership and international publicity with the so-called Rose Revolution in 2003. The presidencies came to an end in 2013, when Saakashvili’s party had lost the parliamentary elections and he virtually went into exile.

His career continued after a short break in Ukraine: first president Peter Poroshenko appointed governor of the Odessa region, then a prominent opponent of Poroshenko, and from this year the president Volodymyr Zelensky appointed by the Reform Council.

Saakashvili also does not rule out a return to Georgia. Indeed, his old party, the opposition UNM, declared him his prime ministerial candidate in the October election. However, it is also a risk for the party.

Now Saakashvili is therefore in Ukraine. He is a man with a mission. Therefore, he is not worried about annoying the Ukrainians by saying that Russia is ahead of the reforms.

The intention is to blackmail Ukraine. According to Saakashvili, Ukraine cannot defeat Russia “in this war armed but by being more effective than Russia”.

The situation in Ukraine is not easy. There is a war in eastern Ukraine, and the conquered territories were important to the economy. However, Saakashvili’s attention lies in an old basic problem: the long-standing greed and unwillingness of the elite to prioritize the national interest. Widespread corruption and poor governance also explained the weakness of the military in 2014.

Saakashvili points out that Ukraine is a “potentially very rich” country with a lot of good farmland and natural resources. Still, it is one of the poorest countries in Europe. The degree of processing is at the level of African countries.

“The people cannot be blamed. It has worked rationally every time. The political class has always always let it down. ”

The latest the change took place last year when Zelenskyi was elected president.

“People practically told the new guys that Get rid of the whole political class, we don’t need them. Take care of it. ”

There is disappointment in the air again, but Saakashvili defends his superior. According to him, Zelenskyi brought new, young people to the regime who really want change. However, old entrenched interest groups are strong and have begun to strengthen again.

“If you put fresh cucumbers in the cucumbers, after a while they become salty too. Zelenskyi brought 90 percent new cucumbers, but the old ones also salt them. ”

Frustration can look to Russia, Saakashvili says.

He points out that Russia now has a strong grip on the Ukrainian media. Propaganda suggests, among other things, that Ukraine’s problems stem from the West and the economic reforms called for by the International Monetary Fund.

“Sometimes I think Russia has failed to use full military force just because it thinks Ukraine can be weakened internally by propaganda, failures and corruption.”

That’s why reforms are so important, he says. Saakashvili considers reforming a corrupt judiciary a priority.

Saakashvili did not do that reform in Georgia. Not all analysts believe that the rule of law in the West was accidentally left undeveloped by Saakashvili, who read the law, because he received criticism from the West during his presidency. Now he says it was a mistake.

“In Georgia, we started from the wrong side. It should have started with justice. ”

But what a whim Saakashvili has to reform Ukraine?

“I learned in Georgia that small countries cannot be successful without regional magnets.”

Ukraine is big enough to be a magnet, he says.

“If Ukraine fails, Russia can swallow us all.”