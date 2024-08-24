HS Interview | Frank Kendall, who worked as the main weapons buyer at the Pentagon, praises Finland: “A lot of power”

HS interview|According to US Air Force Deputy Defense Secretary Frank Kendall, the US currently has no plans to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. “The idea is still not impossible,” says Kendall in an interview with HS.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Ukraine has received the first F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands. The United States is not going to give up its own F-16s anytime soon. The US is helping to train the pilots with its partners.

Ukraine has this month received the first F-16 fighter jets it needs to defend against a Russian attack.

The United States has no plans to hand over its own F-16s to Ukraine in the near future, says the country’s deputy defense minister responsible for the air force Frank Kendall.

“I’m not aware of that,” says Kendall in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

“The idea is still not impossible.”

Ukrainian According to Kendall, the near-term needs are met with the current help. F-16s have been promised to Ukraine by NATO countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands.

“The United States is helping to train pilots with our partners, and there will be significant progress in the amount of training next year,” says Kendall.

of the United States Deputy Defense Minister Kendall visited Finland this week. The two-day visit to Finland was part of a wider visit by Kendall and his staff of ten to the NATO countries of the Baltic Sea. HS met Kendall while she was visiting the Foreign Policy Institute in Helsinki.

With the NATO membership, Western defense officials have visited Finland, and Kendall is one of the most influential. He has worked in the US defense sector in various positions for decades. In the 2010s, he was the chief weapons buyer at the Pentagon. Already at that time, the budget of the country’s Ministry of Defense was hundreds of billions of dollars a year.

Now, in addition to the US Air Force, Kendall is responsible for the country’s space forces. The latter were established in 2019.

“My task is to make sure that we have the kind of forces that the country needs,” Kendallin sums up his task.

To Finland In his own words, Kendall came to learn. At the same time, of course, it was also intended to find out how the joint defense projects of Finland and the United States are progressing and to get to know the security political landscape in Russia’s border neighbor.

“ “You are the top countries in NATO,” Kendall says.

Kendall says he is particularly interested in knowing how Finland is prepared against the threat of long-range weapons. That is, to hear how Finland moves and hides its troops and, for example, its fighters from one base to another.

“The threat comes from both Russia and China. All our fixed bases can be attacked with these weapons and they can be launched from a great distance,” Kendall reminds.

“I want to hear how Finland works in this matter, what kind of logistical support it has been like and what kind of problems have occurred.”

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Frank Kendall knows the type of F-35 fighter that Finland has acquired well. “A revolutionary machine,” he says.

About fighters Kendall has knowledge that few can find. Kendall is especially familiar with the F-35 model, as he was already involved in the development of the plane in the early stages in 1993. Finland decided to replace the Hornets with that type of plane in 2021.

When the conversation turns to F-35 fighters, Kendall doesn’t run out of exaggerations. “A revolutionary machine,” is Kendall’s summary.

According to Kendall, Finland stands out from the crowd when defense investments are compared. “You are the top countries in NATO,” Kendall says.

“You also have quite a large army. 64 F-35s is a lot, it’s a lot of power.”

In summer Finland said it was acquiring new high-tech weapons for new fighters. These Jassm-er cruise missiles have only been sold to a few by the United States. Why Finland?

Kendall says that Finland has become a very close, trusted partner.

“Finland is also strategically located in NATO and on the Russian border. That’s the answer,” says Kendall.

According to Kendall, Finland’s new fighters will be useful in the immediate area, as the plane, combined with modern weapons and other modern equipment, will provide better defense capabilities.

Two US F-35 fighter jets and a Finnish F/A-18 Hornet photographed during an overflight in Helsinki in 2023.

To fighter shops is often associated with economic reciprocity. During his visit to Helsinki, Kendall considered it possible that the Finns could somehow be involved in the US Air Force’s CCA development project. The abbreviation comes from the words collaborative combat aircraftwhich in Finnish turns into a cooperative combat machine.

“I don’t really know why we gave it that name,” Kendall interjects as if apologetically, and then explains what the project is about.

In the CCA project, the United States builds unmanned aerial vehicles, so-called “wingmen”. While the drone is normally controlled from the ground, these wingmen are controlled from the air and will also fly with the mother plane in formation.

Kendall emphasizes the low cost of drones compared to the price of F-35 fighters. According to him, all countries that have F-35 fighters have the opportunity to acquire these wingmen as well. According to him, Finnish defense companies could also participate in the CCA program.

“There are definitely some opportunities. I have always strongly believed in competition. Competition lowers prices and produces better innovations. And eventually also better products.”

“China, China, China,” was the response of US Deputy Secretary of Defense Frank Kendall when he was asked last year which issues he focuses on in his work.

in Finland The Secretary of Defense in charge of the US Air Force is mainly interested in Russian affairs, but for years Kendall has focused his energy elsewhere.

“China, China, China,” was Kendall’s response when he was recently asked about his main focus. The answer reminds me, even a little amusingly, of the Minister of Defense Jyri Häkämiehen (kok) I belong to the “Russia, Russia, Russia” speech in 2007.

In Kendall’s opinion, China is the number one challenge to the United States as an aggressor in terms of defense policy, because China has the resources, and because the aim of their military is to defeat the United States in conventional warfare. In addition, China is increasing its nuclear arsenal, according to Kendall, significantly.

“So China is a challenge as a tensioner, but we are talking about Russia, which also has nuclear weapons, as an immediate threat,” Kendall compares.

Kendall’s the US’s fresh space forces are also responsible.

There was already an arms race in space during the Cold War, but now the situation is completely new, according to Kendall. The costs have decreased dramatically and at the same time the military benefit of space has increased quite a bit.

From a military point of view, things have changed to the extent that, according to Kendall, China is interested in US satellites and has developed its own space technology, which is aimed at the forces of the US and its partners. Consequently, the United States must protect its own space equipment and space operations must also be made more sustainable.

The space equipment race may sound like a science fiction movie. Kendall assures that this is not the case. “This is not science fiction, this is real, and very relevant too,” says Kendall.

In Kendall’s vision, the solution to the struggle between the great powers can therefore be seen in space.

Correction August 24, 2024 at 6:24 a.m.: Jyri Häkämies gave his Russia speech in 2007, not 2014, as was wrongly claimed in the story at first.