HS interview Finns should be given gratuitous money, says Hanna Sarkkinen, who will become the Minister responsible for social security

The MP from the Left Alliance will rise as Minister of Social Affairs and Health next Tuesday. In his opinion, Finland should move towards a basic income.

Congressman Hanna Sarkkinen (left) says he slept badly in the tube for many nights. However, he assures that the reason is the heat that has warmed the apartment to trouble, and not the excitement about the ministerial nest starting next week.

Sarkkinen will rise on Tuesday Sanna Marinin (sd) as the new Minister of Social Affairs and Health of the Government Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) instead. After the government negotiations, the Left Alliance agreed in 2019 that Pekonen and Sarkkinen would split the season in half.

“I have now had two years to orientate and prepare for the task. But you can’t internalize it in advance, what it’s like when you step into those boots and the responsibility really falls on your shoulders, ”says Sarkkinen.

The 33-year-old from Oulu is still a fairly unknown name to the general public. He is reportedly allowed to walk on the streets of Helsinki at least for the time being.

In his hometown, Sarkkinen has been one of the top names in politics for a long time. He was elected to the City Council in his twenties in 2009 and to Parliament six years later. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the Master of Philosophy already received more than 11,000 votes in the Oulu constituency, still only Juha Sipilä (middle).

Sarkkinen says he was a child of the Duunar family, for whom the Left Alliance was a natural party choice. At the end of the first decade of the 21st century, he was drawn into politics by the financial crisis, the climate crisis and discussions about possible tuition fees for universities.

Sarkkinen, who stood out from many other politicians with his dreadlocks, called himself in interviews “Semi-hip” and was involved, for example, in demonstrating in front of the Copenhagen climate summit in 2009.

“I fully understand those young people who are demonstrating in Elokapina and demanding faster action from us decision makers,” he says.

Sarkkinen campaigning for the parliamentary elections in Oulu in 2015. On his left is the current chairman of SAK, Jarkko Eloranta.

As a minister, Sarkkinen himself cannot be demanding action from others, but he must be promoting compromises with other governing parties on a daily basis. Of the other parties, Sarkki is praised for his customer focus and solution-seeking.

Social- and the main responsibility of the Minister of Health is social security.

Among his first jobs, Sarkkinen will, among other things, promote the government’s proposal to phase out additional days of unemployment insurance, ie the so-called pension tube. Although the Left Alliance has been opposed to removing the pipeline for a long time, Sarkkinen also praises the package for employing the elderly.

“Removing extra days is a difficult thing for our party. On the other hand, it is known that employers have targeted redundancies precisely at pipe-age workers. And as part of the package, older people’s change security, training opportunities and wage subsidies will be improved. ”

Sarkkinen says supporters of the Left Alliance understand that concessions must be made in government cooperation. As such, he also mentions the acquisition of billions of euros of fighters, which many left-wing allies are very critical of.

According to Sarkkinen, the abolition of the active model, improvements in small pensions and social security corona improvements are examples of decisions that make it worthwhile for the Left Alliance to be in government. Under the leadership of the new minister, family-friendly family leave reform is also progressing.

“ “The result of the municipal elections raises the question of how we could better highlight our achievements in government policy.”

Support for the Left Alliance still fell by almost one percentage point from the previous municipal elections to 7.9 per cent. Sarkkinen does not believe it is due to the fact that supporters would be disappointed with half of the government. It was only easier to inspire voters to oppose the policy of the Sipilä government than to support the policy of a more willing government, he estimates.

“But the result of the municipal elections will certainly make us think about how we can better highlight our achievements in government policy. We cannot ignore this communicative aspect of politics. And that doesn’t mean we’re going to start deliberately quarreling with the government. “

One future pain points for the left alliance are new employment measures, which, according to the government agreement, must strengthen public finances by 110 million euros by the end of the decade. There are limited ways to achieve this goal. Of the government partners, the center in particular is pushing for tightening earnings-related unemployment security.

Sarkkinen does not directly answer whether he, as minister, could promote a new cut in unemployment security. He states that “it is difficult to see a cut in the duration or level of security accepted by the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance”.

As one of the alternative employment measures, Sarkkinen raises the shortening of military and civilian service. The Ministry of Finance has estimated that the Left Alliance’s proposal will bring in 4,700 people by the end of the decade.

“ “We believe that man is basically active.”

According to the new Minister responsible for social security, the Finnish employment debate revolves too much around the tightening of social security.

In the opinion of the Sarkkinen and the Left Alliance, on the contrary, social security should be improved and a basic income free of charge should be brought to Finland soon. Without obligations, everyone would automatically receive social security, which would be taxed off as income rises.

“Unlike the Coalition, for example, we believe that a person is basically active, wants to work and be part of the community.”

According to Sarkkinen, the current social security system prevents activity in some situations.

“For example, studying may not always be possible. Or if you are an unemployed musician, then you may not be allowed to practice. ”

Sarkkinen does not believe that social security passivates people, but on the contrary.

“Not having to think about tomorrow’s food every day frees up resources to move forward in life.”

Major some other parties disagree on social security than the Left Alliance. Right-wing parties in particular believe that social security should be remunerative and that those raising social security should be able to require a job search or participation in employment services. Otherwise, the parties would think that the incentive to try to find employment would be too little.

Sarkkinen also admits that the basic income is not progressing during this term of office and there is not enough parliamentary support for it. However, he believes that progress towards basic income could be made by steps that other parties might support.

“One concrete change I hope to make progress is the single application model. In other words, a person seeking social security would not need to know what benefits he or she is entitled to. The end of the application would look at what benefits the person is entitled to. ”

According to Sarkkinen, this could reduce bureaucracy and the flow of people and ensure that everyone receives the benefits to which they are entitled.

Another thing Sarkkinen wants is that the government would consider bringing entrepreneurs permanently within the scope of labor market support. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the government temporarily excluded entrepreneurs from support. Normally, full-time entrepreneurs are not eligible for unemployment benefits, but in order to receive the support, they must cease their business activities.

Hanna from Sarkki can be called a career politician despite his relatively young age. In 2012, the newspaper Kaleva asked 24-year-old Sarkkinen what this would be like when he was 35 years old. Sarkkinen replied that he hoped that he would maintain his world of values:

“I wouldn’t have become bourgeois and become a cynical middle-aged who is only interested in accumulating matter for himself. And alongside real politics, I would like to maintain my ability to see opportunities for even big societal change.”

As the 35-year-old milestone slowly approaches, how does Oulu, who has made rapid progress in politics, feel that he has succeeded in his goal?

“Probably someone else is better able to judge, but I myself would say I was at least partially successful. I don’t feel cynical. And I don’t feel that the hunt for matter has become the main thing in my life. Although there has been some accumulation of that material, ”Sarkkinen says and laughs.