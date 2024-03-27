HS Interview | Finnish industry has already benefited from NATO membership, says Tuija Karanko, who has climbed to the NATO vantage point

Tuija Karanko, Secretary General of the Defense and Aviation Industry PIA ry, calls for long-term orders from the defense industry in order to meet the demand. He does not consider the EU's new proposals to be completely problem-free.

In Finland there is still much to be learned about how the opportunities brought by NATO membership to the defense industry could be utilized. This is the opinion of the general secretary of PIA ry, which represents the defense and aviation industry Tuija Karanko.

“Yes, we as a nation still have things to learn,” he says.

Karanko was recently elected to a new role in NATO, the first vice-chairman of NATO's industrial group, or NIAG.

NIAG is part of the civilian structure of the military alliance. Industry representatives from member countries and partner countries meet in the group.

The task is to advise the various bodies of NATO and produce reports for them on questions concerning industry and the development of capabilities.

Karanko has represented Finland in NIAG before. After Finland became a member, the doors to the group's work opened wider than before.

He considers his two-year assignment a kind of vantage point. It can also benefit Finland and Finnish industry.

“Here we go [Naton] to the cooperation from 70 years ago. This is the key place for everything that is done in NATO.”

The war in Ukraine has emphasized the role of the defense industry and increased the need for production explosively.

NIAG is the body in NATO with which the discussion about needs and investments is held.

“I personally find it extremely interesting and important,” says Karanko about his role.

Something to learn In Karango's opinion, Finland has, for example, an understanding of NATO's procurement methods.

Defense materials are traded in the EU and NATO in certain respects under different rules.

In the EU, the member states have an obligation based on the directive to tender their defense and security procurement. So-called countertrades, i.e. the demand to acquire something in exchange from Finland, are in principle prohibited.

When NATO makes purchases for itself, Finland can also demand something in return for itself when it goes shopping, Karanko explains.

“This is quite a new field of activity for all of us now, not only for industry but also for Finland as an authority.”

There is also something to learn, for example, about involving industry in NATO working groups. In addition, it would be good to network more widely internationally.

You can go a long way with expertise, but you also need trust, he says.

“But you have to have the willpower and the resources to go there. This is not a fast business.”

Already According to Karango's assessment, NATO membership has benefited the Finnish defense industry.

“The interest in our companies has now clearly increased.”

Karanko says he was surprised by how big the mental difference between a member country and a non-member country is in the eyes of other member countries.

He recalls, for example, a situation where Finland participated in a tender for a NATO country before membership.

“They directly said that you know now that we will never get this from Finland, because Finland is not in NATO.”

Last year's figures for the entire defense industry have not been compiled at the time of the interview, but Karanko believes that the realization of membership can be seen in them. Of course, it is difficult to distinguish whether it is more about the effects of the war in Ukraine or the effects of membership.

The value of arms manufacturer Patria's new orders alone grew up about 19 percent last year.

Tuija Karanko, secretary general of Defense and Aerospace Industry PIA ry, has been elected as the first vice-chairman of NATO's industrial group NIAG.

European the broad problem at the moment is that the production of the defense industry has not been able to be increased quickly enough after the start of the Russian war of aggression.

For example, the EU countries have not achieved the promise they made last spring to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine within a year. Patching is now being sought through purchases from outside the Union.

Karanko says that the companies have invested as much as they have dared without orders and at their own risk. They would need long-term orders or framework agreements so that they could commit their subcontracting chain to the operation.

This has been rumored for a long time now.

Karanko emphasizes that the key question from the point of view of industry is at what level the preparedness and defense of the EU and NATO countries will be in the longer term. The fear is that investments in new production will suddenly drop to the bottom.

Recently, however, the words and actions have been in the right direction for Karango.

“The victory of the series is that this has now been understood on different sides. So no one disputes that anymore.”

For example, it has been possible to support ammunition production in Europe and Finland as well.

As a result, we recently heard, for example, that defense equipment manufactured by Nammo can more than 30 million euros of EU support for increasing gunpowder and artillery ammunition production in Finland.

Also in terms of financing, according to Karango, the winds are changing.

Investors – who previously might have shunned the arms industry for ethical reasons – have started to take an interest in the defense industry.

“For the first time in the last year, I have also received quite a lot of inquiries from different investors, which is completely new,” he says.

For now, it's private investors, not institutional money like pension funds.

According to Karango, it is difficult to say how much of the investors have actually changed their view and consider that investing in the arms industry today is an activity in accordance with ESG criteria.

ESG refers to responsibility related to the environment, social responsibility and governance.

“Or is it the same kind of opportunism, that now we go hard and make profits? I can't comment on that.”

Karanko is partly critical of ESG thinking, even though the principle is good for him.

“The whole set of criteria is based on the fact that we have a safe society. And we have a society in which someone dares to invest [– –] However, this is the technology sector that is protecting it.”

One common counter-argument is that it is practically difficult to limit investments in the arms industry in such a way that they would only support defensive combat and not, for example, arms production, which also ends up in undemocratic countries.

It's all about lethal weapons after all.

“I understand that wish very well and I want to work for a world where disarmament is the ruling concept [ – –]. But, unfortunately, I think I'm a realist and maybe someone thinks I'm a pessimist in that this won't happen,” says Karanko.

European level, there is a discussion right now about changing the rules of the European Investment Bank (EIB) so that it could finance the arms industry and thus speed up its production.

Finland did on the matter, a recent initiative, which received unanimous support at the EU summit.

Karanko states that simplifying the rules would be an example above all else: Other investors could join even more easily.

Defense industry production in Europe is also being tried to speed up Recently published by the EU Commission With the EU's first defense industry strategy and related program. The background idea is to improve the defense readiness of EU countries and increase investments in industry.

This is to be done, among other things, by encouraging joint procurement and procurement from within the Union.

According to the Commission, in the period from the beginning of the war to last summer, EU countries made up to 80 percent of their purchases from outside the Union.

Karanko says that a comprehensive strategy is welcome. However, the analysis of the proposals is in progress at PIA.

He is suspicious of, for example, the proposed new structures in the EU. The question is whether the EU is creating overlapping functions with NATO.

Karango's strategic goal, that by 2030 at least 50 percent of the funds allocated to defense procurement by the member states should go to procurement from within the EU, is not completely problem-free.

Karanko states that this is quite realistic for large member countries, because they acquire a large part of their homeland.

In Finland, however, we have become accustomed to making purchases with the best performance in mind for the purchased products. The fighters were bought from the United States and the air defense system from Israel.

“There are perhaps two different ideologies here: is performance what matters, or is it where the system is bought from?”