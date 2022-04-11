HS interview Finland must receive security guarantees during the NATO application process, says Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Secretary General of NATO

In an interview with HS, Rasmussen shares his views on how Finland should protect itself during the application process.

Finland a possible path to a military alliance with NATO is a very critical step, says former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

That stage is the period between the submission of a NATO application and the acceptance of membership. At that time, Finland would have expressed its wish to apply for NATO membership, but the country would not yet be covered by NATO security guarantees.

Therefore, Finland should take measures that have never been taken before in the history of NATO, Fogh Rasmussen says.

“There are no examples or precedents for this elsewhere because we have not been in such a situation before. It is a unique security situation that Finland’s large neighbor has attacked its peaceful neighbor, Ukraine. ”

Because Finland needs protection for the time when it has applied for NATO membership but has not yet been approved, Fogh Rasmussen says.

“We cannot take the risk that Finland will be subjected to any Russian pressure during that period. My personal approach would be that Finland should receive five such security guarantees from NATO allies for that period. Individual NATO countries could bilaterally provide such security guarantees to Finland. ”

He believes that NATO’s largest members would provide such security guarantees “more or less automatically.”

“But, of course, the Finnish government must ask them of individual countries. I would see it as a formality that is easy to solve. ”

Who? Anders Fogh Rasmussen 69 years old.

Prime Minister of Denmark 2001-2009.

After that, the Secretary General of NATO until 2014.

He currently heads a consulting firm that serves governments and businesses, as well as an organization that promotes democracy.

If Finland would apply for NATO membership, first the military alliance itself and then each of its member states would have to accept the application.

Fogh Rasmussen says that NATO would be able to process Finland’s application quickly.

“Literally overnight,” he says.

“At NATO Headquarters, Finland’s membership would be a quick process. There is no doubt that Finland’s application will be processed as a matter of urgency and in an expedited process. NATO knows that Finland meets all the criteria. ”

Fogh Rasmussen believes that approval would also come from all current NATO members. The reason is that Finland would significantly strengthen NATO.

Even if the countries themselves are sympathetic, it will take time in the parliamentary processes of the 30 Member States.

“My assessment is that the parliamentary processes will take at least two months. And that would be a really quick process, ”says Fogh Rasmussen.

During this process, Finland would need the bilateral security guarantees he proposed.

Fogh Rasmussen’s term as prime minister began in 2001, a couple of months after the terrorist attacks in the United States. Under his leadership, Denmark participated in the Iraq war alongside the United States. The United States, NATO and Denmark have particularly close relations.

Fogh Rasmussen describes Denmark as a larger NATO country.

“Denmark is an example of how small countries can play a big role in NATO. That’s how Finland could be. ”

If Finland joined NATO, Fogh Rasmussen would play a significant role in the Defense Alliance. According to him, the reason for this is, among other things, Finland’s more than 1,300-kilometer-long border with Russia.

“I know that Finland’s voice is of great value in European politics and also in NATO. Finland has common sense and a realistic attitude towards Russia. ”

“ “NATO assistance would be faster and more effective if Finland and Sweden were members of NATO.”

Finland brings a significant addition to NATO’s military power, as Finland has “one of the largest artillery in Europe,” says Fogh Rasmussen.

The membership of Finland and Sweden would improve NATO’s ability to defend the Baltic member states.

“Sure, they are already protected, but NATO’s aid would be faster and more effective if Finland and Sweden were members of NATO.”

Anders Fogh Rasmussen believes that Sweden will also apply for NATO membership if Finland decides to do so. The fact that Sweden would be the only Nordic country outside NATO would put the country in an awkward position, the former secretary general estimated.

“It would be a very bad solution for Sweden. Sweden must realize that we are living in a completely new kind of security situation. Now that we’ve seen what Vladimir Putin doing for Ukraine, the same could happen for Sweden. For Gotland, for example. If Sweden were to remain outside NATO, it would be a weak link in Russia’s eyes, and I believe that Russia’s pressure on Sweden would be even stronger than it is now. “

Russian the attack on Ukraine, according to Fogh Rasmussen, has ushered in a new era in world history. For him, two camps will struggle in this “new world order”: the camp of authoritarian regimes and the camp of democratic regimes.

The authoritarian camp is led by Russia’s Putin and China Xi Jinping. The Democratic camp is made up of Western and Western security architecture – “us,” says Fogh Rasmussen.

“The democratic camp is stronger because we have a larger share of the world economy. If we reach agreement on certain principles, we will be the camp that sets international norms and standards. ”

If the West fails, the pace will be dictated by Putin and Xi.

“ “Russia will be more or less isolated from the international economic and financial system.”

Fogh Rasmussen according to the western countries have been too naive about Russia and China. He himself admits that he was one of those who believed in the democratic future of Russia and China.

“I believed that the path of cooperation would lead to democratic development. The opposite happened. ”

Fogh Rasmussen says NATO has been working for years to keep Russia involved in European security architecture solutions. Ways were created for Russia to participate in NATO, he says. In addition, Russia was assured that NATO enlargement would not threaten Russia.

But now Russia is hard to trust. Restoring trust will take years. The current crisis and state of war will not be resolved quickly, Fogh Rasmussen says.

According to his estimates, Russia will be increasingly isolated in the future.

“We see a poorer and less prosperous Russia. Russia will be more or less isolated from the international economic and financial system. Russia will suffer financially from this tragedy, and it will also hit ordinary Russians. ”

Last on Sunday, the Ukrainian city of Bushan near Kiev rose to the world headlines. With the withdrawal of Russian troops from Butcha, brutality was revealed, the extent of which is not yet known. Other cities are also constantly receiving new information about the killings and extermination of civilians.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen says there is no doubt that Russian forces have committed war crimes. He describes the pictures and information from Ukraine as “heartbreaking”.

According to Fogh Rasmussen, Western countries should now step up sanctions on Russia and send more armed aid to Ukraine.

“The best tool now would be to stop all imports of Russian oil and gas immediately.”

“ “Russia’s economy must be completely cut off from the world economy.”

At the moment, the West is acting in a contradictory way: it supports Ukraine but at the same time finances Putin’s war machine.

“This pattern is getting harder to explain. Russia’s economy must be completely cut off from the world economy. “

And should NATO do more to support Ukraine after the events in Bushan?

“NATO allies should increase arms supplies to the Ukrainian army. The main reason for Ukraine’s success is the courage of the Ukrainian forces and people, but the supply of weapons by NATO allies should be increased. “