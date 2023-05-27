HS Interview | Finland has four foreign policy efforts ahead of it, says the veteran diplomat

According to Undersecretary of State Kai Sauer, the foreign and security policy report to be made in the election period that has started is even more important than usual, because the situation has changed.

Next the government will have four key projects in foreign policy, says the outgoing undersecretary of state for foreign and security policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kai Sauer.

First of all, the government should ensure that Finland manages to integrate into the military alliance NATO as well as possible, not only on a military level, but also on a political level.

Secondly, Finland will continue its work as a member of the UN Human Rights Council until the end of 2024. Thirdly, Finland’s presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2025 falls on the government term.

Of these, especially the last one will be an arduous responsibility, Sauer estimates.

“It will eat into the future foreign minister’s schedule.”

The main purpose of the OSCE is to act as a discussion platform and to take care of the security of Europe and Central Asia, but Russia’s membership and significant role in the organization has practically stopped its operation. Russia has, for example, completely frozen the organization’s budget processing.

Fourth Finland is aiming to become a member of the UN Security Council in 2028. The last time Finland tried for the position was in a vote organized in 2012, where it lost a place to Australia and Luxembourg.

“In this election period, Finland’s campaign work will be done to a large extent for that task,” says Sauer.

He says that he has also been following with concern recently discussions about how meaningful Security Council membership even is. Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and has also made its operation difficult.

“Although we shouldn’t expect miracles from the UN, it is still our job to support international institutions that promote compliance with common rules. If we stop promoting these things, then we are playing into the bag of those who don’t care about them.”

“Yes, the permanent members of the Security Council and our closest partners, the United States, Britain and France, would be very surprised if Finland threw in the towel in this race.”

Sauer does not want to go into more detail about which parties have questioned the application for the position.

“ “Especially the climate change debate has been left at the feet of war in many places.”

Of these in addition to the predictable tasks, broader phenomena of world politics naturally affect the making of foreign policy. The war in Ukraine and Russia’s internal political development will also be central themes in the future, Sauer estimates. However, he urges us to also look at the themes that are covered by them.

“Especially the climate change debate has been left at the feet of war in many places, but its effects will be seen even more clearly in the coming years,” Sauer points out.

In addition, Sauer urges to keep an eye on the effects of the war in Ukraine on the development of great power politics.

“How the relationship between the United States and China develops and how the EU fits into that equation. Recently, there has also been a clear trend in how emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, South Africa and Saudi Arabia have increased their foreign policy power. The coming years will show how this development will continue.”

In all of this, according to Sauer, Finland should actively promote a rules-based system that also strengthens the opportunities of small countries to influence international issues.

“ “The next report will be even more significant than usual, there are high expectations for it.”

Its since Sauer started in his current role in 2019, the coronavirus pandemic, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia’s attack on Ukraine have changed the playing field of foreign and security policy.

Although the basic lines of Finland’s foreign policy, such as the reliance on rule-based and good bilateral relations, have not changed, the operating environment is now different. It will be reflected in the foreign and security policy report made during the term of the next government, which defines, among other things, the goals related to Finland’s subject area.

“The next report will be even more significant than usual, there will be great expectations,” Sauer describes the work that begins after the formation of the government.

“Of course, it depends on the government’s goals, what it wants to emphasize in the future, but yes, in the report, this entire security architecture challenged by Russia must be defined from a new angle. Finland’s NATO membership will also be a new issue in the next report.”

NATO issues In his current role, Sauer has followed closely. As undersecretary of state for foreign and security policy, he acts as the secretary of the joint meeting of the foreign and security policy ministerial committee of the president of the republic and the government council, or tp-utva.

Sauer considers Finland’s path to becoming a NATO member a great success from a national perspective. In particular, he praises how the existing political structures enabled quick decision-making without the need for extraordinary improvisation.

“There were no surprises during the process. Sure, some parties were against the solution, but maybe it only increases the reliability of democracy that such voices can be included.”

Kai Sauer will start as Finland’s ambassador to Berlin at the beginning of September.

“Early morning when Europe woke up to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Europe’s 9/11.”

September at the beginning, Sauer moves to his native Germany as ambassador. Berlin, which serves as a station location, is already familiar from my student days.

“A very pleasant task, because I myself have a special relationship with Germany.”

If the changes in foreign and security policy have been significant in Finland, they have only been large in Germany.

“Everything in Germany is now under change, starting with security, economic and EU policy.”

Sauer warns against lulling yourself into the idea that Germany is a safe bedrock whose direction will not change. For example, in EU politics in Finland, according to Sauer, sometimes too much is counted on the fact that Germany will continue to oppose issues related to, for example, the collective debt and the loosening of economic discipline in the past.

“None of this should be taken for granted anymore.”