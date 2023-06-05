HS Interview | Fingrid’s Ruusunen no longer doubts wind and solar power: “The entire country’s industry is bolted to it”

Finland half-accidentally became the country of cheap and clean electricity, where investors queue up. This could lead to a new golden age for the economy, predicts Fingrid CEO Jukka Ruusunen.

Power managed the grid company Fingrid for 17 years Jukka Ruusunen can explain even difficult things simply. He knows so much about his field that he already knows how to summarize the essentials.

We are at Fingrid’s head office in Käpylä. Ruusunen will turn 65 in July, and he will retire at the turn of the year.

Now it’s time for the recap. Ruusunen tells how Finland became a model country for cheap electricity, where investors from all over the world are now flocking.

Luck was also involved, but due to happy coincidences, Ruususen believes that Finland once again has a chance for industrial success, which can guarantee the funding of our welfare state for decades.

“If Säätytalo doesn’t take this opportunity now,” says Ruusunen, referring to the government negotiations.

Rose says that the rapid development of wind turbines has been the best thing that could have happened to the Finnish economy in recent decades. The change came as wind power technology developed secretly, semi-accidentally.

“When the wind power towers went up, it completely changed the situation.”

At the start of the wind power boom in Finland, various measurements had come to the conclusion that there is almost no wind suitable for onshore wind power in Finland.

Then technology developed by leaps and bounds. Wind power towers rose from a height of well under a hundred meters to almost two hundred meters, and everything changed.

“Operation factors doubled.”

Suddenly Finland has become a model country of cheap and clean electricity, where investors are flocking.

Social responsibility and the use of green energy have become a necessity for large companies.

When Finland has one of the cheapest electricity prices in Europe and the reliability of supply is almost in a class of its own, it is no wonder that many companies aim to enter the Finnish market.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Business (EK). Investments of no less than 90 billion euros are planned for Finland. According to HS data, in addition to these, there are still five billion euros worth of new announcements in the queue.

The amount is unheard of.

At the end of May, the American Plug Power announced its billion-dollar investment wishes in hydrogen production.

About a week earlier, the Danish renewable energy investment company Copenhagen infrastructure partners (CIP) said it would invest 2.3 billion euros in the wind power production of Finnish Myrsky Energia.

The reason was said to be Finland’s globally exceptional wind power potential.

Seasonal temperature changes create a lot of wind in Finland. In sparsely populated Finland, there is also enough land on which to build wind power. In Central Europe filled with residents, the situation is different.

According to EK, no less than 90 percent of investment intentions concerning Finland are related to the green transition, usually in one way or another to wind power.

Fingrid was founded in November 1996, when the electricity grids were separated from the production companies.

Fingrid is responsible for the main grid, the electricity expressway network, to which commercial operators who need the main grid can join. Ruusunen has led Fingrid since 2007.

The Danish investors said that Finland was selected as a target country also because of its good electricity network. In particular, Fingrid and the authorities were praised.

“If you praise yourself, no one will believe you. But it feels nice when someone else praises,” admits Ruusunen.

Now Finland can benefit from a strong core network. Ruusunen doesn’t even try to hide his satisfaction.

“We could have started a little earlier. But didn’t guess that at the time. Suddenly space and a strong network became competitive factors, not the fact that the wind turbines are at sea.”

The amount of wind power in Finland will overtake nuclear power as early as 2026–2027, Ruusunen predicts.

Rose says that more than ninety percent of Finland’s electrical energy is already emission-free. The so-called emission figure of electricity is only one tenth of the European level.

“All the pins in Finland should be painted green,” says Ruusunen half-seriously. “It’s a huge export asset.”

“When tourists realize that every cabin in Finland is heated with emission-free energy and that every shower is clean in terms of energy, that will matter.”

“ “Russian electricity was like putting sewage into drinking water. Glad it’s over.”

Russian ending the import of fossil energy after the war also served Finland’s energy policy well, Ruusunen estimates.

In the past, mostly gas came from Russia for industrial needs. Electricity came from Vyborg. There was no information about its production methods, as Russia is not committed to any kind of emission reductions.

“Russian electricity was like putting sewage into drinking water. Glad it’s over.”

Rose says that he himself was completely skeptical about solar and wind energy even at the turn of the millennium.

“At the time, I didn’t believe that wind and solar power would produce much other than pleasure so quickly. Now the entire country’s industry is bolted to it – future jobs and the well-being that is needed.”

“This is a choice between backwoods or a flourishing Finland. That’s why this is going to hurt so much.”

He says that he noticed that many opponents of wind power are “men of my age who have locked themselves in as an opponent of wind power”.

According to Ruusunen’s assessment, many of them do not have the quality of mind to exchange opinions. “I’ve asked them on Twitter if you have an alternative. Nothing has come.”

“At Fingrid, we have a rule that if there is no alternative to present, we must remain silent.”

Rose emphasizes how huge an opportunity wind power is for Finnish industry, employment and securing well-being.

The most important thing is that the permits for wind power parks and industrial investments of the green transition, as well as the electricity networks they need, are taken care of, says Ruusunen.

According to him, it also suits companies and investors that the conditions are strict and that nature and residents are respected. It brings more appreciation to the companies as actors taking care of social responsibility. But the processes must be smooth and transparent.

Power the need is estimated to grow by fifty percent in Finland by 2030. According to Ruusunen, additional nuclear power corresponding to the need cannot be obtained in time.

Nuclear power would be needed for four reactors by 2030. The first of these reactors should be in operation in two years, Ruusunen calculates.

“How many people believe in that?”

According to Ruususen, the time for small nuclear reactors will arrive in ten years. Even then, they will probably be made primarily for heat production, because the construction of such reactors is cheaper.

“ “At the time, I didn’t believe that wind and solar power would produce much other than pleasure so quickly. Now the entire country’s industry is bolted to it – future jobs and the well-being that is needed.”

The interview finally, the talk turns to Ruusunen’s personal affairs.

Ruusunen, who graduated as an electrical engineer from the University of Technology (colloquially Poli) did his dissertation on game theory. After that, he taught decision-making at Helsinki University of Economics and applied mathematics in various positions at Poli. In 1996, he moved to acting from the position of professor to Imatra Voima and later as development director Mikael Lilius to lead the energy company Fortum.

A long career as a university teacher may explain why Ruusunen masters the art of simplification.

Ruususe also had a hand in the game when Fortum switched to buying clean hydropower from Sweden.

“We realized that just as an inherited apartment has value to others, owning emission rights is also valuable. We disagreed when it was said in the papers that Fortum bought hydropower at an expensive price.”

In the years 2000–2009 Fortum was able to generate more value for its owners than any other large Finnish listed company, when dividends are also taken into account.

Rose left as CEO of Fingrid in 2007.

It was perhaps not a wise decision in terms of prosperity, but Ruusunen justifies his departure by saying that he has always wanted to do things and change himself.

“It was a good choice. I would never have even dreamed of what Fingrid would become.”

“Money has never been a value to me. All credit to those who work in that world, but I don’t get satisfaction from it.”

The well-paid Ruusunen has of course also been Fingrid’s CEO.

Jukka Ruususen thinks that all of Finland’s potholes could be dyed green.

Wind turbines the development of the last few years seems like quite a stroke of luck for Finland.

The late president comes to mind Mauno Koiviston reciting his book At school and at war at the announcement event in October 1998. Koivisto said at the time Katajanokka Kasino to the listeners that he has often had “a very strong feeling that some kind of protection has been over me and over us”.

Does Ruususe feel the same now or ever?

“At least last winter one came to mind, when good got help against evil.”

He refers to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The weather in Europe and Finland was exceptionally windy and mild, and Russia’s attempt to bring freezing Europe to its knees in a war of aggression failed.

“At least the bad guy got paid,” Ruusunen smiles.

Rose says he is a “Bregmanian”. For he refers to the historian Rutger Bregman A good history to the book. It proves in different ways that man is fundamentally good.

“I’m an idealist. Sometimes I’ve been disappointed and I’ve seen evil, but I still believe in good.”

Ruusunen says he bought it A good history -book to Fingrid’s management team. The book’s guidelines fit well with Fingrid’s corporate culture, he says.

“Leave no man behind. Take care of each one. Let’s do it together and get rid of elbows.”

Correction 5.6. at 8:19 a.m.: Corrected the section “Ruusunen says that more than ninety percent of Finland’s energy is already emission-free” to “Finland’s electrical energy”.