HS interview | Every country repeats the same “climate excuse” as in Finland, says the IPCC chairman

The price of gas popped up, the residents of the remote areas revolted and the government was forced to cancel the climate action.

Carbon sinks in forests collapsed, and the scientific community is hastily preparing reports on more sustainable forest management methods, because the climate strategy relies on sinks.

The nuclear power plants were under maintenance when they were most needed.

This is what it is like, the climate debate in France.

When listening to a French climate scientist Valérie Masson-Delmotten speech, it is often surprising how similar the pain points of the climate debate in Finland and France are.

According to Masson-Delmotte, the claim that the carbon sink debate is a “Finnish specialty” is not true.

“No, no, no!” he exclaims on the couch of the French Embassy in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto. No no no.

“It is [Ranskassakin] an important topic.”

Masson-Delmotte is one of the world’s most prominent climate scientists. He has served for eight years as the second chairman of the first group of the intergovernmental climate panel IPCC.

He arrived in Helsinki to speak at the meeting of the parties to the Antarctic Convention.

IPCC’s first group compiles reports on the scientific basis of climate change. Masson-Delmotte’s specialty is paleoclimatology. It means the study of past climate conditions using, for example, Antarctic ice deposits.

The latest at the top of the main report The first group of the IPCC led by Masson-Delmotte stated that it is “unequivocal” that specifically human activities have warmed the atmosphere, sea and land.

“With current actions, the 1.5 degree planetary warming limit will be exceeded in the early 2030s”, he now reminds in an interview with HS. Exactly 1.5 degrees has been considered as some kind of safety limit.

“In the 2050s, the way things are going now, there is a risk of exceeding two degrees.”

According to him, the vast majority of people still do not understand the situation. Not that the change is already here, and not how difficult the consequences will be.

“In the tropics, for example, we rise to temperatures that have no comparison point in the history of measurements from any region, not for millions of years. Therefore, it is also not possible to find cultivars that have adapted to them as a result of evolution.”

“ “We know how to adapt, but there are limits.”

In addition, a crucial part of the turmoil takes place hidden from view. Upheavals occur in the deep currents, temperatures and acidification of the oceans, which affect marine ecosystems and the entire planet’s climate system.

The climate “has always changed”, but never so quickly in the history known to paleoclimatologists, says Masson-Delmotte. Not even close.

“We know how to adapt, but there are limits. You have to understand that. Ecosystems, the most fragile people, the poorest countries and, for example, our buildings, which are built in a certain kind of climate, all have limits to their adaptation.”

Masson-Delmotte is a member of the panel of researchers evaluating the French government’s climate action, and is asked to provide climate reviews to the ministers. He has also spent his time refuting the claims of climate skeptics.

In Finland, one of the most common arguments of those who oppose climate action is that Finland is such a small country that its global influence is non-existent. The claim is familiar to Masson-Delmotte.

“You can hear it in all the countries of the world. Also in France. We are told that we only represent one percent of the world’s emissions.”

For him, it is a “moral alibi”, an excuse for inaction.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan also said the same when there were record floods and 30 million had to be evacuated. ‘After all, we only represent one percent.'”

Valérie Masson-Delmotte is a well-known climate commentator in Raska.

A significant figure 3,000,000 “Over 2.5 degrees of global warming, which we are heading towards, has not happened on Earth for three million years. And this current warming is really fast.”

in France a major turning point in the climate debate took place in 2022. The year was record hot in Europe. A series of heat waves in France led to severe excess mortality and disputes over water availability. Forests were also hit.

Masson-Delmotte tells about the French government’s afforestation program. 38 percent of the seedlings planted last year died.

“Too hot, too dry.”

In France, tree mortality has doubled in the last ten years.

“Trees cannot move as fast as the growth zones suitable for them move.”

Experiments are now being carried out in France to determine which species should be used in the forestry of the future. “It’s difficult because there are no previous points of comparison.”

The effects are also felt in housing. In France, ten million houses are built on soil that is moved by large fluctuations in humidity and dryness. Insurance companies raise their prices.

According to Masson-Delmotte, the year 2022 showed in France that society was not prepared. We had to react.

“Emergency after emergency.”

The record year was still exceptional. In the near future, it would already be normal.

“Around 2050, a year like that represents the average.”

Not in France either still be able to stay within the emission reduction targets. The government had to pack in its carbon tax plan.

Masson-Delmotte understands that the tax raising the price of gasoline met with opposition in the “yellow vest rebellion” of the remote areas.

“If there are no other alternatives for movement, the fuel price increase only feels like a punishment.”

In his actions, a “delicate balance” must be found that takes justice into account.

According to the researcher, there are also successful climate measures in France that could be modeled. He cites a law that requires parking spaces to be covered with solar panels.

In adapting to future heat waves, nature’s own “technology” is emphasized. According to Masson-Delmotte, in almost all large cities in France, the asphalt is now being torn up and the amount of green areas and trees are being increased in order to alleviate the summer “heat islands”.

Trees cool and clean the air.

The researcher knows empathy towards those regions of the world where the resources for adaptation are smaller than in France and Finland.

That’s why it’s hard for a mother of two who lives near Paris to understand being outside the problem in countries where consumption and know-how are at the top level in the world.

“The hardest thing for me to deal with is cynicism. When they say that ‘it’s not up to me’. It should not be the responsibility of scientists alone to carry the mental burden and responsibility for climate action. It belongs to the whole society. Especially for those with children.”