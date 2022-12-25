HS Interview | Esko Aho, who has become a promoter of China understanding, warns Finland against too much idealism: “There has never been a world like that and there never will be.”

The former Prime Minister of Finland, Esko Aho, was appointed chairman of the board of the new China Office company in August. In this interview, Aho gets to explain why China is part of small Finland’s survival, even though there have been warnings about dependence on authoritarian countries.

In August, Aho, 68, started a new job, this time as a promoter of knowledge about China. From the outside, it looked like Aho was jumping from one authoritarian state to another: only in February, Aho had given up his position at Sberbank, a large Russian bank, amid uproar.

Aho thinks that those who criticize him do not understand things.

“They don’t understand a couple of things. First of all, they forget that we are a very small country”, says Aho.

Aho’s explanation will be heard at Eteläranta 10, the Finnish business life’s advocacy bastion. The office of the new company, China Office, which was founded in August, is also located here. Aho is the chairman of the company’s board.

“Secondly, we forget that the world is not full of democracies and market economies. However, we have to deal with a world that has different rules.”

Aho announced that he would suspend board work at Sberbank on February 24, when Russia had already invaded Ukraine.

“A completely insane act. Russia only had things to lose,” says Aho about the war.

“The atmosphere in Russia is what it is,” says Esko Aho. In February, Aho gave up his position on the board of the Russian Sberbank.

The world economy is built on interdependence. Ultimately, Aho’s new Kiina-pesti is also based on that.

The China Office of Finnish Industries company was founded in August, and it is backed by 25 large Finnish companies from Kone to Finnair, Nokian Renkai to UPM and Nokia. Aho was appointed chairman of the board.

Aho himself believes that he was wanted for the position because he is a “rare animal” – a combination of former prime minister, business leader and academic.

In public, the China Office has been seen as export promotion. Aho suddenly says that it is not the issue. “We strive to help our companies get information, know-how and understanding so that they can make smart decisions about China themselves,” says Aho. So, a China-themed workshop.

There is a need for that right now. After all, the era has changed.

But shouldn’t you just stay away from China? For example, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) is warned of dependence on China. We do not want to repeat the mistakes made with Russia.

In Aho’s opinion, we should not talk about addiction until we understand what addiction is. Although China’s position in renewable energy technology is dominant. Aho brings up another example. “Electric cars will not increase as imagined without Chinese raw materials,” says Aho.

In Esko Aho’s opinion, today’s discussion about addictions, and social issues in general, is black and white. Aho finds the culprit on social media.

“The world is reduced there, there are only good and bad,” says Aho.

According to him, social media is something else than what it was promised to be: actually, it is a destroyer of democracy.

Aho is not on social media at all. “I haven’t joined Facebook, and I’m deeply grateful for that,” says Aho.

He downright despises tweets on Twitter. “They are like spits. You can’t justify anything in the short term,” says Aho.

Me too thinks that dependence on China should be reduced in “some areas”, for example in rare earth metals. They are used in the energy industry, the defense industry as well as in the manufacture of electric cars.

However, in Aho’s opinion, there is no enthusiasm for building new mines and processing capacity in Europe.

So Aho’s message must be read as saying that China has to be dealt with. “Metals can also be obtained from Africa, but we run into other problems there,” says Aho.

“ The Chinese understand money.

Aho sounds, if not downright cynical, at least a very pragmatic businessman. You can’t mistake him for being an idealist. In the interview, he repeatedly repeats his argument that the world is imperfect.

“A world with only good and bad people and solutions would be great. However, the world has never been like that and never will be. If a small country doesn’t understand that, things can easily go badly for it,” says Aho.

In an imperfect world, China is precisely part of the survival strategy of little Finland. “Ten percent of Finland’s imports and five percent of exports go there,” Aho reminds.

Clearing has visited China “30-40 times”. First as a Member of Parliament, then as Prime Minister and later frequently as a Nokia director.

Only once has he taken the family to China on vacation.

“I’m not a fan of China. I have not been a fan of Russia. And especially not the Soviet Union,” says Aho.

On his first visit to China in 1989, Aho says he witnessed the arrival of protesters at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. In the same square, democratic development was crushed. On the next visit in 1994, Aho was the young prime minister of Finland, and the hosts of the visit were the leaders of China at the time Jiang Zemin and Li Peng.

“Beijing was still a bicycle city back then. In 15 years, it turned into an ultra-modern big city”, Aho marvels.

“China wants to become a world leader,” says Esko Aho.

If The view of China offered by Jiang Zemin seemed from the backstage of the prime minister, in the early 2000s as a member of Nokia’s executive board, Aho saw China “a couple of floors below”. That’s when the Chinese’s hunger for success in particular hit Aho’s brain. When talking about China’s prosperity, Aho uses the words unbelievable and incomprehensible.

“How would you say it now? The Chinese understand money. They are much more skilled at that than the Russians,” says Aho.

In Finland, Esko Aho’s name is currently strongly associated with Russia and China, two authoritarian states.

“Of course, China and Russia are not democracies. Russia has tried to be, China hasn’t even tried,” says Aho.

In Aho’s opinion, there are many differences between the countries. He reminds that China’s share of the world’s industrial production is almost a third, but Russia’s share is one percent.

“There is no need to justify anything more,” says Aho. A significant difference between the countries is also in self-image. “Russia justifies its actions with post-imperial nostalgia,” says Aho, quoting the former Prime Minister of Russia Yegor Gaidar.

“China, on the other hand, wants to become a world leader.”

To the store there are always risks involved. Especially Fortum and Nokian Tires have experienced that in Russia this year. Recently, Nokian Tires told about a new manufacturing contract with a Chinese tire factory. In particular, the elevator company Kone has invested in China, and 35 percent of its turnover came from China last year.

In Aho’s opinion, Russia is poorly understood in Finland.

“Only the surface foam is visible. Following the daily war situation and speculating is not real Russian expertise. We should be able to understand our Russia more deeply,” says Aho.

Aho turns the discussion about the risks of trade with China into a comparison between Finland and the Baltic countries.

According to EU statistics, the share of trade with Russia in Finland in 2021 was three percent relative to gross national product, while the corresponding share was six percent in Latvia, seven percent in Estonia and eight percent in Lithuania.

“I don’t think this is known in Finland. Here, it is believed that the Baltic States have closed their doors,” says Aho.

Yet In the 2010s, the United States helped China as a partner and supported the rise of the eastern giant. Now the partnership has turned into a competition, which is feared to escalate into a confrontation at worst. In NATO, the military alliance, China is spoken of as a systemic challenge. “China believes that their system is better”, agrees Aho.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak again stated recently, how an era in China-West relations has come to an end. The golden age is over.

According to Aho, the turning point of Historia magazine is also the reason why the China Office has been established in Helsinki. According to him, a similar project was already underway four years ago, but at that time it was not yet of interest to large Finnish companies.

According to Aho, it is now important for Finland to follow, not only China, but above all the development of relations between the United States and China.

“We are not often asked how the systemic challenge develops”, says Aho. It is also not obvious that China’s success story will continue, says Aho. “That’s why we have many good reasons to be well informed about what’s going to happen,” says Aho.

Aho does not say a word about China’s human rights situation in the interview, unless specifically asked about it.

“The China Office’s role in these issues is very clear. We implement the policies that the Finnish government makes. Point.”