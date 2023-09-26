HS Interview | Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson explains why electricity may cost a lot in the coming winter as well

The Estonian Commissioner says in an interview with HS that Finland is an exceptional country in many ways when it comes to energy issues.

In Estonian With Kadri Simson seems to be one of the most difficult but also the most important jobs in Europe.

As the EU’s energy commissioner, he is responsible for a colossal task, the urgency of which dawned on the morning of February 24, 2022. Russia launched a full-scale attack on its neighboring country, Ukraine, from three directions.

Europe’s energy transition saw a new countdown, where target schedules are calculated in months rather than years.

The union of half a billion inhabitants and 27 countries is tearing itself away from fossil fuels and Russia’s energy shackles. The time of cheap Russian gas is over.

At the same time, one should avoid plunging too deeply into new addictions. China’s supremacy in the minerals needed for wind and solar power is one example.

In a hurry entering the EU Commission’s representative office in Kamppi, Helsinki, the commissioner seems cheerful. A serious-looking convoy gallops along behind.

Samson is visiting Finland. The day before, he met the prime minister Petteri Orpon (cook). In Loviisa, he has been shown Fortum’s nuclear waste cave and a nuclear power plant operating with Soviet technology.

On the day of the interview, the politicians’ meetings have continued in the parliament.

“I just disinfected my hands, I’ve washed so many people,” he says with a smile before shaking the reporter’s hand. There is half an hour for the only interview of the visit to Finland.

The air outside is already crisp with autumn, so let’s start with the most obvious question.

Finland’s energy palette is versatile, praises Kadri Simson.

Is the coming winter going to be like the last one? Do you have to prepare for high and fluctuating electricity prices again?

Samson answers in two parts.

First, he assures that the situation is much better than last winter, when Russia had just cut off gas supplies to Central Europe. Especially in Germany, households and industry depend on natural gas.

Gas shortages and high gas prices were reflected in electricity prices in Finland as well, through gas-burning power plants and the common electricity market.

Now is the time to prepare.

“We are in a better position than we were then, because we have put so much new lng capacity into use.”

LNG, i.e. liquid natural gas, has been the EU’s emergency solution in a situation where the flow of Russian pipeline gas has stopped. LNG travels on ships, and new terminals are being built at a rapid pace.

In addition, pipeline gas has been procured from other countries, most from Norway. Europe’s gas reserves are full.

“It gives us a buffer that no one can manipulate,” Samson says.

Last the encouraging lesson of the winter was that gas consumption can also be drastically reduced. The saving of the entire EU was almost 18 percent. Finland receives praise from the commissioner for the largest percentage of gas savings.

Despite this good news, Simson still urges consumers in Finland to be prepared for the fact that energy and electricity price spikes may also be experienced in the coming winter.

It is due, among other things, to lng, which replaces pipeline gas.

“The LNG market is global, so the moment something happens somewhere, say a prolonged strike by dock workers in Australia or unexpected maintenance at a facility, the market reacts.”

The job of phasing out gas is in progress, and in Simson’s opinion, we cannot rest on LNG.

“We must continue to replace natural gas with European energy alternatives wherever we can. This ‘fuel change’ is a priority.”

In Finland, the electricity situation is improved by the increase in the amount of wind power and the third nuclear reactor in Olkiluoto. It is more windy in winter than in summer.

Network company Fingrid estimated earlier in September, that there should be plenty of electricity in the winter. However, Fingrid also added that in various disruption situations consumption flexibility may still be necessary.

Energy Commissioner Finland could be a good example for the rest of Europe in at least one respect: Finland’s energy palette is diverse.

“It’s always wise.”

Nuclear power, wood biomass, hydropower, wind power and gradually also solar power are used in Finland. Simson does not predict that the burning of wood biomass will at least increase from the current level, but he says that he understands its locally important role.

“ “Europe is not a testing ground for new technologies.”

According to Simson, Europe’s energy future looks a bit like Finland: the problem cannot be solved by any single form of energy.

Of course, not all European countries have the same opportunities as Finland, the commissioner reminds. In southern Europe, solar power may be emphasized, perhaps geothermal energy in some places. Not everyone has forest resources or damable rivers or open seas for offshore wind power.

“Finland is an exceptional country in many ways,” says Simson.

From Simson’s point of view, nuclear power is also exceptional in Finland.

“Olkiluoto 3 was the first new reactor in Europe in 15 years.”

Samson’s Europe is still very divided when it comes to nuclear power.

Germany and Belgium are shutting down aging reactors, while France, Poland and Hungary plan to build more. Hungary ordered two new reactors from the Russian Rosatom.

Small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) are a promising chapter in their own right, but Simson reminds that the technology still takes time to mature.

According to Simson, the EU’s role in this development is to be a partner in technological development and demand security.

“Europe is not a testing ground for new technologies. We create high standards.”

Kadri Simson kept smiling during the interview, even though the last few months have been a time of great upheaval in the EU’s energy policy.

Traditional Simson considers the additional construction of nuclear power as one good addition on the way towards a carbon-neutral Europe. According to the Commission’s calculations, ten percent of Europe’s energy will be produced by nuclear power in 2050.

Simson reminds that the construction of nuclear power takes time and that it also requires willing investors. In addition, nuclear power should not create unhealthy dependencies either.

For example, the Loviisa nuclear power plant seen by Simson is still completely dependent on fuel delivered from Russia. The same VVER reactor type still exists in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia from EU countries.

“They all need to find an alternative fuel provider,” says Simson.

The fuel in question could be produced, for example, by the Westinghouse company at its factory in Sweden, but the matter will not be resolved immediately. Approval of a new fuel supplier takes at least two years in the Finnish official process.

About the energy transition when talking, it is often forgotten that you could also try to save energy. The less it is consumed, the less new wind, solar and nuclear power plants are needed.

The goal of the Finnish government is to double the production of clean electricity in Finland. Commissioner Samson says he understands the goal. The EU Commission also estimates that electricity consumption in Europe will double by 2050.

“There’s a good reason for that,” Samson says. Traffic, heating and industrial processes will largely be converted to run on electricity in order to reduce emissions.

“Sectors that now use imported fossil energy will be electrified.”

A place of savings the commissioner sees the buildings in isolation. He says he was surprised at how strong the EU’s energy efficiency directive provoked in the Finnish media. “More than a million homes are threatened with an expensive forced payment”, reports for example Iltalehti.

The goal of the directive is to reduce the energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions of buildings and to increase renovations.

“This is one more step to save energy, so that people can live in comfortable conditions but use less energy to heat their houses,” says Simson.

According to him, there are many exceptions to the directive, and no one expects that all old buildings will be renovated to the best energy class.

Samson looks at the issue on a European scale. He says that, for example, in Eastern European apartment buildings, renovations that improve insulation may pay for themselves in lower energy costs in less than five years.

“I understand that in Finland it may be said that we have already done this, but at the European level there is a lot to be won here.”