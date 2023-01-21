HS interview | Education must be left out of billion-dollar cuts, says EK’s board chairman

Finland the indebtedness of the public finances must be stopped and public spending must be cut by 7–8 billion euros during the next two election periods, demands the Central Confederation of Business (EK). This means new savings of approximately one billion euros every year for the next two years.

It is difficult to implement such large savings in such a way that no political bloc would escape them. However, there is one item that EK would like to leave out of the cuts.

“Under no circumstances should cuts be made to education,” says EK’s board chairman Harry Broman.

The organization’s concern is that education cuts will erode Finland’s competitiveness.

“We already know that learning results in primary schools have been deteriorating for a long time. We used to be the very top of the world, but we’re not anymore. We have to get the direction turned right from elementary school.”

Read more: Learning results have deteriorated exceptionally quickly in Finland – the reasons must be found out, the ministry insists

The coming months are busy times for lobbyists. The parties are preparing for the elections and subsequent government negotiations. In those negotiations, a government program is agreed upon, which practically determines the policy direction for four years. Every single trustee is now trying to get his ideas across to the parties and through that to the future government program. So does EK.

One of the organization’s main messages is precisely the recovery of public finances. It won’t happen in one election term, but the next government must start cutting public spending, EK believes.

However, Broman would rather talk about streamlining operations and structural reforms than cuts.

“We hate the word cutting list,” he says.

“EK has not made actual cut lists, and we don’t want to market our message through cuts.”

At the same time, however, Broman admits that there will undoubtedly be surgeries ahead. EK considers that the targets could be, for example, unemployment insurance and housing benefits. Savings should also be achieved in social and health care expenses, which are increasing year by year due to the aging of the population.

The organization calculates that if the health and social care sector managed to improve operations by 0.25 percent every year, it would reduce the sustainability deficit of the public finances by up to a couple of billion euros.

“In corporate life, the efficiency percentage seems so small that it should be possible.”

“ EK promotes tax reductions alongside savings.

In principle public finances can be balanced in two ways: by cutting expenses or by increasing tax revenues. EK, however, rules out another way.

“Taxation should not be tightened,” says Broman.

In fact, EK even promotes tax reductions alongside savings. The organization demands, among other things, a reduction in income taxation and a reduction in inheritance and gift tax.

Broman justifies the reduction of income taxation by accelerating economic growth. He believes that the tax sale would increase consumption and investments, and through this the tax sale would pay for itself, as it were.

Savings in addition, EK requires growth investments such as public money to support companies’ research and product development (R&D) activities.

All parliamentary parties are committed to increasing Finland’s research and product development investment to four percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. Companies are encouraged to invest in R&D with government subsidies. Government R&D spending will rise to 1.2 percent of GDP by 2030.

It’s not a matter of small money: reaching the goal requires that the state’s R&D expenditures increase by 260 million euros every year. Since R&D investments only bring income in the long term, the Ministry of Finance calculates that the investments will increase the government’s deficit and debt by around 1.8 billion euros over the next decade.

Broman considers it necessary to increase R&D subsidies.

“If these types of investments are not made, in the long term it is quite clear that our competitiveness will weaken.”

In EK’s opinion, the R&D subsidies could be partially financed by the state selling its share holdings for around one billion euros annually throughout the term of government.

EK promotes tax reductions alongside savings. “Taxation should not be tightened,” says Harri Broman.

Show it seems that the elections are now going forward in a dark mood, comparing the cut lists.

When EK is demanding a tangible adjustment, what is the vision that the organization offers to the citizens?

“It’s quite clear that EK’s goal is that we continue to live in a welfare state,” says Broman.

He still considers adaptation necessary. Finland has gone into debt faster than the reference countries Sweden and Denmark, and as interest rates rise, the debt service costs themselves begin to eat up the government’s money.

“If we don’t make an adjustment now, the cycle will be in the wrong direction. At some point, the head comes to the fore, and then much more drastic measures have to be taken.”

Adaptation is also about fairness. If citizens feel that they are being taken from them and have to give up, what is the business community ready to give up?

“I don’t know the business support system well enough to be able to speak about it very well, but there are definitely areas that can be looked at.”