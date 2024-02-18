HS interview | Economist who fled Putin to HS: Russia's money will run out soon

Economics professor Sergei Guriev in his office at Sciences Po University in Paris at the beginning of February.

Sergei Guriev, a professor of economics who fled Russia, believes that Putin will start a new campaign after the presidential elections in March. “If staying in power requires killing people, that's what Putin will do.”

Paris

The entrance there are five guards standing in front.

It is not possible to enter the main building of the top French university Sciences Po in Paris without an ID card with a photo. The shadows of terrorist attacks are long.

Professor of Economics Sergei Guryev the study is on the second floor. There are no guards here, although there might be a reason. Guriev has been criticizing the Russian president for years Vladimir Putin.