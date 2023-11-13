HS interview | Diplomacy is not dead, says peace builder Comfort Ero

Israelis’ sense of security must be restored, but that cannot be achieved by bombing Gaza, says the head of the International Crisis Group.

When looking back a decade, he finds it hard to stay hopeful. He has worked his entire career for peace. In recent years, the world has hardly signed any new peace agreements.

At the end of 2021, Ero became the head of the International Crisis Group (ICG). A peacebuilder much more familiar to Finns has also been influential in the same organization: Martti Ahtisaari. Ahtisaari became the chairman of the ICG after his presidency at the beginning of the millennium.

Finland’s only Nobel Peace Prize winner “believed that dialogue and understanding are the keys to solving even the deepest conflicts”, said Ero in the organization’s October in the obituary To Ahtisaari.

The attitude is dying out.

Today, managers are increasingly seeking profit. There is even less room for compromises in the world, Ero states when he visited Helsinki in November.

“As I speak, the dynamics of battlefields have more power than diplomacy.”

“There is now a lot of room for those who question the rules-based world order,” says Comfort Ero.

Why weapons are being taken up more and more often? Ero, who has sat at the negotiating tables with the various parties to the conflicts, sees the reason partly in the transition of international politics. The countries have individually set themselves up to pursue their own interests at the expense of the common good.

It was visible, for example, during the corona era, when international cooperation was ignored and nationalism was focused on, Ero states.

According to him, in recent years, Western countries have seemed weak and hypocritical at the same time. Power struggles have ravaged the UN Security Council, and actions against the rules are not always punished. This has been used to advantage.

“There is now a lot of room for those who question the rules-based world order,” says Ero. He still doesn’t see the situation as inconsolable.

Is our system weak now? Is. But is it broken, is it dead? No, he adds up.

Dead neither is diplomacy. In recent weeks, Ero has been pleased with how high-level diplomacy has been carried out in the Middle East.

For example, the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken according to him, presence in the area has been important. As well as the fact that the president Joe Biden has reminded Israel of US mistakes since the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

Like the prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu stated, the Middle East has changed permanently with the attack by Hamas, says Ero. The question is whether we know how to use the change to build lasting peace.

What to achieve peace in the Middle East should then be done? It’s hard to see in the fog of war, Ero admits.

First of all, a ceasefire must be concluded. “Or a humanitarian break. Whatever word you want to use, stop bombing.”

The difference has called for a ceasefire early on. He feared that the bombing of Gaza would result in exactly what we have witnessed in recent weeks.

The suffering of civilians is great. By Friday evening, Palestinian health officials in Hamas-run Gaza had reported more than 11,000 dead, including more than 4,500 children.

The reality we face is that in the last month more people have died in Gaza than in Ukraine, Ero states.

Longer at least two things must be taken into account: Israelis’ sense of security and Palestinians’ rights.

The trauma that Israelis are going through cannot be underestimated, says Ero. According to him, the priority is to restore the Israelis’ sense of security, which was shattered by the terrorist attack by Hamas.

But will bombing Gaza restore a sense of security? Ero doesn’t believe that. Lasting peace requires a political process.

We must condemn the actions of Hamas, but also understand the context in which they took place, Ero sums up.

“We need to put the Israel-Palestinian issue back in the middle of the discussion. The Israelis’ sense of security and the rights of the Palestinians must be taken into account at the same time. You cannot ignore these realities, otherwise the situation will only get worse.”

Divorce according to the Gaza war has made it impossible for some states to claim to defend the two-state model without doing anything concrete for its realization. Three decades have already passed since the conclusion of the first Oslo agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Ero reminds.

The goal of the Oslo Accords was to bring peace to the Middle East through a two-state model. The Oslo I agreement did bring the Nobel Peace Prize to the PLO leaders who participated in it To Yasser ArafatPrime Minister of Israel To Yitzhak Rabin and Foreign Minister to Shimon Peres.

Peace, on the other hand, remained unattainable.

We must ask what does it mean to support the two-state model in 2023, three decades after the peace agreement? Ero asks. “Just words are not enough. One has to think, what have we learned in 30 years? What are we going to do differently now?”

“I see that Gaza could be an opportunity,” he says.

Although peace sometimes seems far away, it’s not that the millennium was just a glorious time, Ero points out. The difference is that the stakes are higher now.

There is the conflict between Russia and Europe, the power struggle between the United States and China, and finally climate change. The last one, according to Ero, is the question of the fate of humanity.

And you can’t answer that only by pursuing the state’s interest. International cooperation is essential.