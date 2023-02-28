HS interview | Dehydrated Somalia is threatened with famine, but the country’s first climate minister is optimistic about the future

Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi was tasked with establishing the Ministry of Environment and Climate in Somalia. The new minister plans to focus on adapting to climate change, as reducing emissions is not Somalia’s task.

I want to touches the hearts of Finns, says the minister when saying goodbye and thanking him for the interview. She is Khadija Mohamed AlmakhzoumiSomalia’s first Minister of Environment and Climate.

At the turn of January–February, he arrived for his first official state visit, his Finnish colleague, the Minister of the Environment Maria Ohisalon (green) from the invitation. HS met Almakhzoum in Helsinki to discuss the climate crisis.

Somalia is one of the countries that has been hit hardest by the increase in extremism. There have always been floods and dry seasons, but now there are more of both than before.

In the next seven years, climate change may make up to 90 percent of Somalia uninhabitable, the UN estimates. Even now, food insecurity affects more than seven million of the country’s less than 17 million inhabitants.

Studies are grim, and spring is feared to mean a sixth consecutive failed rainy season. The speeches of Tuoreen’s environment minister still lack the hopelessness that characterizes the climate debate of our time.

“If I’m honest, I see a bright future for Somalia,” he says.

“People have hope.”

Although the civil war continues, things have improved in recent years, Almakhzoumi says. There are still many problems.

When Almakhzoumi became minister, the entire Ministry of the Environment did not exist. He had to set it up. Almakhzoumi especially trusts researched information, and so he looked for suitable experts for the ministry. They developed operating models and drew up a strategy for the next five years.

The task was difficult. There was also a lack of funding.

“But to be honest: I’m used to difficulties,” Almakhzoumi states calmly.

Almakhzoumi started working for the Somali state as a volunteer in 2009 – the same year, a new phase began in the Somali civil war, where mainly the state forces and the jihadist organization al-Shabaab are fighting each other.

In 2013, Almakhzoumi was sent as the only African woman ambassador to Iraq. Diplomatic relations between Iraq and Somalia had been severed for a decade.

He opened an embassy and set about reviving relations.

“You can imagine that the task was not simple for a woman in that position.”

As a woman, Almakhzoumi begins many of her sentences in which she tells what she wants to do, intends to do and has already done for her country. Only after that he continues: and as a minister.

Somalia’s Environment and Climate Minister Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi and assistant Abdullahi Diriye Khalif visited Finland.

Somali ministry staff prepared tree seedlings before the campaign to plant trees in Mogadishu in the spring of 2013.

The climate crisis also has a huge gender-related dimension, Almakhzoumi reminds. Due to the drought, for example, the journeys to fetch water are longer, which exposes women to sexual violence and other dangers.

“And that’s not all. In case of problems, women take responsibility for feeding the family. Men will be left without work.”

That is why it would be important for women to be taught environmentally sustainable ways of doing things, for example when chopping firewood.

Properly if taken care of, the position of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change will be the most important ministerial portfolio, Almakhzoumi believes.

“This is a crisis that everyone is focusing on.”

Despite the common threat, different countries approach climate change from very different angles. It also came up at the climate meeting in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh in November 2022.

There, the countries most affected by climate change demand compensation for climate damage from rich countries that have been polluted for longer. Finland and the rest of Europe, on the other hand, emphasized the balancing act between climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Somalia from this point of view, the question of balancing is unnecessary, downright stupid. It brings a smile to Almakhzoum and his assistant, a climate expert in charge of technical issues Abdullahi Diriye Khalif to the lips.

“There is nothing we hold back. We do not contribute to emissions. We have adaptation in mind,” says Khalif.

The claim may sound exaggerated, but it is not. In Finland too, there is sometimes a discussion about whether the emission reductions of our small country matter. However, Finland is a big polluter for its size, but Somalia is not.

In 2019, the last year registered by the World Bank, Finland’s CO2 emissions were 40,710 and Somalia’s 690 kilotons. So Finland would have to cut more than 98 percent of its emissions, and even then one Finn would consume as much as three Somalis.

in Sharm el-Sheikh The delegation of the Ministry of the Environment of Somalia found out that it was difficult to bring out one’s own voice in the middle of a big meeting.

“Everyone was talking about the issues of different countries, but no one was talking about Somalia,” Almakhzoumi describes.

But then they were still new. Next fall in Dubai, the Somali delegation plans to be ready to tell what climate change has done to the country.

“We realized that we have to shout: look at us. And that’s what we’re going to do as well.”

In order to succeed in this, the ministry itself must also get a better overall picture of what the increasingly unpredictable climate is doing to the country.

Almakhzoumi visited Finland at the Institute of Meteorology and was impressed by Finland’s measurement systems.

At the top of his order of priorities is getting an early warning system in Somalia as well.

“Now we are blind,” he describes.

“We cannot know what will happen. We may wake up to floods or droughts.”

Members of the Somali security forces drive past Hotel Hayat in Mogadishu on August 20, 2022. More than 20 people were killed in the 30-hour siege of the hotel by al-Shabaab.

Mixed the minister and the aide burst into restrained laughter when asked about the practical difficulties of building an early warning system.

“Everything in Somalia involves practical difficulties.”

So. For now, climate is not even the climate minister’s opinion of the Somali government’s most important focus. It can not be.

“Until the security situation improves, there is a lot we cannot do.”

As a jihadist, al-Shabaab still controls many areas of Somalia and prevents the state from operating in the areas. The armed conflict between the state and al-Shabaab continues.

At the same time, the minister directly admits that the state does not have the money to respond to, for example, a looming famine.

Almakhzoumi says al-Shabaab will hopefully be tamed soon and crosses his fingers.