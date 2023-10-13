HS interview | Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen: Finland is clearly increasing its ammunition production

According to Häkkänen, real estate transactions by Russians and Chinese, among others, may be completely banned with certain exceptions.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook) says right at the beginning of the interview that he hasn’t had much sleep this week.

This is due to the meeting of defense ministers organized by NATO in Brussels, from which he returned the night before the interview.

The world is messed up by wars and threats, so the meeting’s official and unofficial agenda was long. The first meetings started at seven in the morning and the last ones late in the evening.

The main topics were supposed to be supporting Ukraine and getting the NATO alliance’s own defense in order.

Additional tension was brought by the attack on Israel by the Palestinian extremist organization Hamas and the subsequent Israeli counter-attack. It is feared that this will spread into a wider crisis in the Middle East.

Chance or not, around the same time as the Hamas attack, the gas pipeline running between Finland and Estonia and some of the communication cables were damaged due to external causes.

And that’s not all.

The defense ministers of the NATO countries heard a report on China’s worrying armament. It is also a matter of concern that Azerbaijan took over all of Nagorno-Karabakh and Serbia concentrated its forces on the Kosovo border.

There is banging everywhere, but war fatigue has been seen in various parts of Europe, and the weapons stockpiles, which have already been reduced over the years, are running out.

“The bottom of the barrel is now visible,” warned the chairman of NATO’s military committee, the admiral Rob Bauer According to Reuters last week.

in Finland the bottom of the lairs does not loom, assures Häkkänen.

He says that, considering its size, Finland is one of the best equipped countries in Europe for a long war. Finland has no problems sending aid to Ukraine, but one’s own needs must be taken into account at all times, he says.

This winter, Finland’s task is especially to equip Ukraine for the winter war.

But more weapons and ammunition are needed, because there is no prospect of the world calming down. Finland has and will maintain a 1,300 kilometer border with an aggressive, expansionist country.

“ “The purpose is to increase the already large ammunition supply production.”

Häkkänen says that he started preparing in the summer, especially for strengthening the ammunition industry in Finland.

“The purpose is to further increase the already large ammunition production in cooperation with the state and the business world.”

EU money is also available from funds established for such a purpose.

According to Häkkänen, the board plans to decide on funding in the near future.

“For the state, we are not talking about hundreds of millions, but tens of millions of euros.”

However, the state’s share is only one part, a kind of lever for other financing. Companies would probably be interested in the project, because the ammunition trade is unlikely to stop in the next few years.

Häkkänen says that with joint financing, however, ammunition production will be clearly more efficient than at present. He won’t reveal how big the increase is.

“For Ukraine, ammunition and air defense are the most critical. Increasing Finnish production also supports the defense of the entire Nordic region,” says Häkkänen.

“We have to remember that the Russian threat will not go away quickly. The need to increase the defense industry is not a matter of one or two years, but a long-term project.”

Häkkäsen according to the government, several safety-related legal projects are being planned, which will, among other things, tighten the ownership of foreigners in Finland.

“Countries outside the remote area [koskee muun muassa venäläisiä ja kiinalaisia] the evaluation of real estate transactions has been reassessed. During the winter, a complete ban on these shops or significant additional restrictions will be assessed.”

However, the complete ban would include special situations in which it would be possible to make deals.

The control of business transactions is also planned to be increased.

“It won’t be like when it was discovered that the Russians own the Helsinki shipyard or something else.”

One project is that the law could subsequently intervene more strongly than at present if companies have sold something critical to the wrong country.

“An example could be a certain piece of information networks or a patient information system. We are looking for a way to, for example, extort a product like this afterwards.”

Häkkänen assures that NATO is united as a supporter of Ukraine. That’s how the defense minister of a NATO country should be, even if it’s not like that.

Minister of Defense Häkkänen, is it really the case that NATO countries’ support for Ukraine shows no sign of diminishing?

Häkkänen begins his long answer to the message that the new crises after the war in Ukraine have strengthened the need for equipment and also unity.

“Ukraine is almost completely dependent on Western support. If that support stopped, everyone knows what would happen. And everyone knows that Russia has become more aggressive year by year and that it is not ending,” says Häkkänen.

“Besides these serious truths, there was one hundred percent unity at the meeting. It’s about who can provide what support in the short and long term. After all, Europe lowered its defenses after the Cold War, and the warehouses are empty. Finland is perhaps the best equipped country in relation to the size of the nation for the threat of long-term warfare.”

Häkkänen says that after the meeting he is even surprisingly confident that now the defense will really start to be strengthened all over Europe.

After the attack by Hamas and due to the increase in tensions in Taiwan, Europe has realized that you can’t always count on the United States, he says.

“The situation in the Middle East may cause the fact that European countries really have to take a stronger responsibility for their own defense capability and for supporting Ukraine at some point in time.”

“There was no message from the United States Armed Forces or the Minister of Defense that would have raised concerns that the United States is not committed to assisting Ukraine. I also had discussions with the representatives of Poland and Slovakia. It’s not a matter of the support faltering, but more of what material can be given.”

According to Antti Häkkänen, Finland is one of the best equipped countries in Europe for a long war, considering its size.

“Our daughter Kerttu is turning five, and should organize a friend’s birthday party. For the father, the pressure is growing and the hopes are high. Maybe a pony ride and a new Barbie cap.”

Especially Poland is now rapidly equipping itself and will soon become one of the most significant military powers in Europe, which will increase its influence in Europe in any way.

“I have an interest in having a close dialogue with Poland and seeing what kind of cooperation we could do.”

Häkkänen thinks that Poland’s growing role in defense will also activate Germany to increase its defense.

“Now we have started to see concrete results also in large Western European countries, especially in Germany and France. In other words, efforts have been made to provide stronger support to Ukraine, but it has been understood that Ukraine’s support is only the first piece. Increasing one’s defense capability is an even bigger task in the coming decades.”

“ “There is an interest in having a close dialogue with Poland.”

Häkkänen says he is “very satisfied” with how well the investigation of the damage to the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia is progressing.

He thinks that more essential information can be added as early as next week if the weather at the research site is good. He reminds that the matter belongs, at least for the time being, to the Central Criminal Police under the Ministry of the Interior and not to the Ministry of Defense.

Häkkänen assures that Finns can be calm. The situation is under control, he says.

“The most important consideration is still that the damage was caused by an external factor. Now let’s combine all that data, which is huge. This is not only collected by Finland and Estonia, but is collected through NATO allies and the EU.”

He says that combining traffic data is demanding, because the venue is one of the most congested parts of the Baltic Sea and there is a huge amount of information about ship movements.

NATO has decided that a hybrid impact on a country’s critical infrastructure requires the reaction of the entire alliance.

Häkkänen does not say what at least will be done if Russia can be shown to be the culprit. He says that possible countermeasures were discussed at the NATO meeting in Brussels.

Häkkänen will not speculate at this stage whether Russia is the cause of the damage.

It was different a year ago, when the Nord Stream pipeline exploded.

“So in practice, it looks like Russia is behind this,” Häkkänen, who chaired the defense committee of the parliament, said at the time.

Now Häkkänen says that it is a different thing to speak as an opposition politician than as a defense minister.

He doesn’t speculate on what he would say if he were an opposition politician.