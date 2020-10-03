HS interview Companies want more control over working conditions, says Metsäteollisuuden Ilkka Hämälä

Hämälä would not increase employee participation in the workplace to the German model, although working conditions will be decided in the workplace in the future.

Forest industry ry’s Chairman of the Board and President and CEO of Metsä Group Ilkka Hämälä says that employers’ efforts to reach a local agreement are, among other things, to increase the employer’s right to decide on the organization of work, ie to increase the so-called directive right.

“I could imagine that employers think this direction should move in when each company starts making new contracts. However, the most important thing is that the company has a good negotiation culture. ”

Today, for example, according to the Paper Association’s agreement, an employer cannot decide to outsource certain activities. Employers have long called for the lifting of such bans.

Forest industry announced on Thursday, it no longer concludes national collective agreements.

The decision means that after the expiry of the current contracts, contracts will be concluded at workplaces, for example in sawmills and paper and pulp mills. The forest industry is the first sector in which employers refuse to enter into a nationwide collective agreement.

The forest industry justified the decision above all on the grounds that the competitiveness of Finnish companies suffers because companies cannot sufficiently agree on working conditions in the workplace.

Hämälä says that, in fact, an agreement with the Paper Association, for example, allows quite a lot of local agreement. However, there are also clauses that prevent an agreement.

“Probably all locations have some kind of local agreements. However, the spectrum is wide. ”

For example, only the minimum wages for the period have been defined for wages, otherwise they are determined locally without table wages.

“It is difficult to me to say that, for example, Metsä Group’s salaries are dictated not right, when I’m the salaries have been agreed upon.”

Hämälä does not want to specify what exactly needs to be changed in the collective agreements in order to make the operations of the forest industry in Finland more profitable.

He says that the Paper League’s 200-page agreement, for example, needs to be scrutinized: it has been born over decades, and few can even interpret it.

“Under the agreement, the company can agree to outsource certain work tasks, but it excludes tasks directly related to production. However, this is not a statement on how I think we should do it in future agreements. ”

Hämälä says that without a good culture of agreement, the new system will not work.

“This new approach requires, in the same way as today, that the employer and the employee are capable of local agreement and discussion. Today, there has been little situation where workplaces on both sides have too easily been left unsuitable. A collective agreement has been invoked that this cannot be properly agreed. ”

Hämälä would not be increasing employee participation in works councils familiar from Germany, for example, which are parties to a local agreement.

“I don’t really think it will promote local agreement if we create more such decision-making levels in the largest companies.”

Although in the future, contracts will be concluded in the workplace, at least in large and medium-sized companies, the employer’s bargaining partner is the trade union, as it is today. The right to strike also remains unchanged. Unions can still organize strikes for the whole sector as well as for individual factories.

For example, which sections of the Paper Association’s agreement should be changed so that Metsä Group can operate more competitively?

“The basic idea is that the company, together with the staff, identifies how we want to organize the work and how the terms should be recorded in the contract in a manageable and understandable way. Over the decades, a comprehensive collective agreement has become little such a framework that restricts public thinking and action. ”

What are the concrete points that need to be changed from there?

“There’s legislation out there that doesn’t help organize work efficiently.”

Tell me an example?

“I’m not saying any example to the public, because we’re just starting a discussion with staff next week about what kind of common goal space we’re looking for.”

You now have a lot of machine and factory specific contracts. Don’t they work either?

“We have good contracts. After all, there are many good elements in collective agreements that companies will certainly seek to transfer to future agreements. There are many opportunities for local agreement in contracts. As for Metsä Group, I can say that we have been able to take the local agreement forward quite extensively. But it is worth going through a thorough review of what is useless and what is necessary when we now start to make working life more efficient and innovative. ”

You have said that there are no plans to reduce wages, but also that wages are high in Finland. Are wages high in Finland even if labor costs are proportional to the tonne produced?

“If you compare a modern pulp mill in Finland and, for example, in the southern hemisphere, they are largely equally occupied. But these are different societies, and in Finnish society both costs and wage levels are high. ”

“This leads to the need to look at how labor-intensive products we can make. Labor costs often increase depending on the higher value-added product in question. In recent years, Metsä Group increased its birch plywood capacity. The least labor-intensive part of this, ie the veneering of birch logs, is done in Äänekoski. The labor-intensive part, ie pile piling, is done in Estonia. Of course, it is not good for society that raw material production stays here and processing goes elsewhere. ”

If wages are not calculated, what can be done to do more in Finland than cook pulp?

“In Rauma, for example, we are making sawmill investments by increasing line-specific capacity and the degree of automation. In addition, we need to retrieve all the information that can be collected from the line in order to get the cost structure right. ”

Should the right of employers to determine working conditions, ie the so-called right of directive, be increased?

“I could imagine that employers think this direction should move in when each company starts making new contracts. However, the most important thing is that the company has a good negotiation culture. Whether it’s a directorate or a local agreement, solutions have to come up with people who do the work. ”

“At least I’m trying to do my best to get everyone involved in the deal to play in the same direction. The fundamental confrontation and the search for its terms will be futile. We should look for more things that we can take forward together and not get stuck on issues where it is possible to disagree. ”