HS interview Colson Whitehead writes about the brutality of American black history that now makes Ukraine think: “The dynamics between the strong and the weak are eternal”

Even in Paris American Colson Whitehead the novel is accompanied by a stopping phrase, some kind of motto.

The first translation Ballad of John Henry (2001) A memorable phrase reminiscent of U.S. racism included: Mississippi is everywhere and the 50s remain.

It is murmured by the protagonist-editor of the novel, who visits a festival invented in honor of a 19th-century powerhouse.

Among almost all white audiences, it is difficult for a black citizen to identify himself, let alone the root cause of a celebration – another black man, a railway builder, a freed slave.

Pulitzer Prize winner To Nickel’s sons (2019) again involves a phrase Whitehead taped to the wall as he wrote his novel about the brutal educational institution of the 1960s and the fates of black boys there. The guilty flee, the innocent sufferit belonged.

To the latest novel Harlem Shufflewhich the author will surely tell about this weekend at the Helsinki Lit festival, is reportedly not related to the motto.

“Let’s think,” Whitehead smiles in a video interview done a couple of weeks ago. “I will get back to.”

In anticipation of it, I choose the motto of the novel itself, which is the subtitle of its second chapter: The brown envelope is a brown envelope. If the march order is ignored, the entire system will crash.

Harlem Shuffle is very different from Whitehead’s previous novels. It’s a full-blooded crime story that brings to life not only Harlem at the turn of the 1950s and ’60s, but its criminals, from miserable drug addicts to ostentatious gangsters.

Closely associated with the events of the Harlem Shuffle novel, the Theresa Hotel was one of the hallmarks of black New York City in the 1960s, where artists, activists and other celebrities lived and celebrated. Pictured from 1963, Arnold Johnson speaks in front of the hotel to protesters.

The protagonist, Raymond Carney, is a furniture retailer who tries to thrive when he is drawn in one direction by a racist business run by whites and in another by the underworld.

Balancing is difficult when both need to be bribed. Carney seems to tear in half as she tries to live in a modern big city, a capitalist system.

However, the author himself sees several aspects in him: “I would rather quote the poet Walt Whitmaniaaccording to which we each have within us universes. ”

“Carneyhan is also a different person alone than with her family, different day and night. Just because he says he’s split in two doesn’t really do him justice. ”

When Whitehead says so, one can think of him speaking of himself as well: he is such a versatile, stereotypical 52-year-old writer.

With a background in New York, he grew up in a prosperous family of entrepreneurs, a private school and Harvard College. Prior to his career as a writer, he worked as a journalist for Village Voice. During his career, he has written autobiographical and historical prose as well as horror topopia, essays and a non-fiction poker game.

Still, the greatest success has been in novels that deal specifically with the black history of the United States and its darkest sides.

As well as the escaped slave Underground railway (2016) that The sons of Nickel won the Pulitzer Prize – and made Whitehead the first black writer to receive recognition twice.

For Nickel’s Sons (2019), Colson Whitehead became acquainted with the raw history of Dozier Boys ’School in Florida, which had begun to unfold in the early 2000s. Hundreds of men uncovered the violence they experienced there, and graves of dozens of victims of ill-treatment and assault were also found in the school grounds.

So does the background matter? Is Whitehead a writer or a black writer? Or both?

“To my understanding, there has been no such demand since the 1970s,” he laughs but then continues:

“I’m a New York writer, I’m a black writer… I’m a writer who likes to take a nap. I’ve written about zombies, I’ve written about New York and its architecture, ”he lists.

“And I like sci-fi and old crime movies as much as I do Toni from Morrison. ”

Many of his books have nothing to do with black history or racial conflicts. Others have, but that does not mean that the author has a duty to deal with them.

“I write about the race if I want to. My only duty is not to lay down the story I am writing. ”

Follow, however a small historical overview.

“Fifty years ago, it was certainly the case that black writers felt the need to convey a‘ black experience ’. But there isn’t one! As if there is no ‘white experience’! There are many of them: poverty, wealth, life across the United States. ”

“It may be that black writers are still expected to have such descriptions, but I don’t think so when I’m born after the civil rights movement. My books are about my experiences, my interpretations of history. ”

Its Whitehead admits that black history must be written. Slavery or the Jim Crow segregation laws enacted after the Civil War are still not sufficiently addressed in school education.

And after all, the United States is a racist state – though not as racist as a hundred years ago: “The black president didn’t make an impact, at least not enough. After all, he was elected Donald Trump”Whitehead says dryly.

His books he does not believe in any real influence: after all, art does not play much of a role in society at the moment.

It has been different. Whitehead gives examples:

“Harriet Beecher Stowen Uncle Tuomo’s room In the 1850s, the novel provided the people of the Nordic countries with information that contributed to both the end of the civil war and the end of slavery, and in the early 20th century Upton Sinclair a novel about Chicago slaughterhouse conditions changed food safety legislation. ”

However, these books have been exceptions, he said. With his own revelations, like harsh facts The sons of Nickel The Dozier Boys’ School in Florida, which was behind the novel, did not have a similar effect.

“What I have written about slavery and racial segregation has come as a surprise to many readers, but it has been specifically about individuals: it is about their enlightenment in art. Conditions in prisons or educational establishments The sons of Nickel did not affect in any way. People responsible for them don’t read books. ”

Colson Whitehead talks about the role of art in society

Whiteheadin the texts often tell creepy things laconic, without over-dramatizing. The objectification and racist violence of slaves, eyeless and stomach-turning, can be described in side sentences, almost in good spirits.

That’s how the connoisseurs have said things themselves, Whitehead argues.

“Underground railway for which I read the memoirs of the former slaves, and they described their lives objectively, without horror. It works: the mere report that a child or parent is being sold or whipped highlights the horror. ”

Many things from black history have also been discoveries for a writer who has done background work. According to Whitehead, the fact that he himself was shocked to gather information has been important: “If some of it is passed on to the reader, I’ve done a good job.”

There is plenty of evidence for this, in addition to numerous literary awards, popularity among readers around the world. Translations of the works have been made into more than twenty languages.

This has certainly been influenced by another style style typical of Whitehead: the transformation of reality into fantastic, such as On the underground railwayin which the fleeing slave Cora travels dreamily from one historical situation to another, regardless of centuries or geography.

Whitehead himself compares the structure and idea of ​​the story Jonathan Swiftin For Gulliver’s excursions.

After leaving the plantation, Cora settles in a city where blacks are undergoing cruel medical examinations, after escaping to another, where she is forced to hide in the attic like Anne Frank in World War II.

“In Nazi Germany, in fact, 19th-century theories of racial inequality that originally justified slavery were applied,” Whitehead explains. “So with Cora’s trip, I was able to spark a debate on U.S. history.”

“But during the writers’ visits to Europe, I got a lot of feedback on how the story was reminiscent of World War II resistance movements, persecution of Jews and concentration camps.”

Now the novel, from which optimism is difficult to find, makes its author think of Ukraine as well:

“Especially how Cora hides from its lynchers… Unfortunately, the dynamic between the strong and the weak is universal, eternal.”

Gloomy novels – and after the pandemic – Whitehead wanted to write something completely different. So was born an irony that bounced into nostalgia, even a comic in some places Harlem Shuffle.

The story of furniture retailer Carney also gets a sequel that will appear in 2023. For the first time in her career, Whitehead will return to the stages of the person she has already created.

“I liked him very much,” the author admits. “Besides, it was so great to photograph New York, where my parents had lived, that I wanted to continue my own childhood until the 1970s.”

Many stylish role models also have their roots there. The author loves crime movies, especially if they tell of robberies.

“Originally, the decision to write a crime novel was made less than ten years ago, while once I wondered which movie I would watch tonight… Would I choose Ocean’s Eleveninas many times before, or a Frenchman like Rififin? ”

“I thought about how much fun their writers must have had, and I decided to give it a try myself.”

In the author’s work, Whitehead thinks it’s the best after all:

“May vary depending on the theme and style. It gives a challenge but also energizes. There are no rules, and no trade union is complaining if you write differently than before. ”