HS interview Charlotte McConaghy wanted to write a novel about a wild woman, but quickly realized she couldn’t ignore climate change – now her hit novel has been translated into more than 20 languages

No sound is not the same as what arises when a mighty iceberg splits and collapses into the water.

That’s what the author thought Charlotte McConaghy standing in the barren beautiful landscape of Iceland. At the same time, he knew he wanted to write about ice and already saw in his mind a lonely figure adventuring in tremendous whiteness.

“In Iceland, it felt like stepping into another world, some untouched and strange place. The scale of the space was stunning, the colors and shapes absolutely stunning, ”the Australian author recalls.

It did, however more than five years before McConaghy’s novel, inspired by Iceland, was completed. It is not located in Iceland, but the island nation served as a model for the icy seas to which McConaghy’s novel was translated this year. The last migratory bird readers take.

The last migratory bird (Migrations, suom. Sari Karhulahti) is one of the success stories of the literary world in recent years. McConaghy says writing the novel changed his entire worldview.

The story takes place in an undefined future, where species extinction is advanced. The sea is almost empty of fish, there are no more monkeys in the rainforest and no savage cat beasts have been seen for years.

Charlotte McConaghy’s novel has been translated into more than 20 languages.

Woven into the form of an adventure novel, the work deals with climate change in a way that seems to appeal to many: to date, the book has been translated into more than 20 languages ​​and a film is being made about it. The novel has received rave reviews and several awards, including recognition for Time Magazine’s Best Book of the Year.

Australian In an e-mail interview with Helsingin Sanomat, McConaghy says that he wanted to address a difficult topic through one character.

“If I’m being honest, I’m not interested in stories that deal purely and exclusively with climate change. As a writer, I always start with a person, and so even now, Franny Stone was built in my mind first. I wanted to write about a woman who was wild and her connection to nature. As I wrote about him, I quickly realized that there is no way I can ignore climate change and human impact on nature in my story. ”

The protagonist on the getaway is obsessed with getting to watch the migration of the last Laplanders. He speaks aboard a fishing boat on a life-threatening voyage from Greenland to Antarctica. During the ferocious journey, Franny Stone has to face her past and the reader becomes clear piece by piece what shadows haunt her.

Birds have often played a key role in recent novels on climate change and the near future. So it is in McConaghyn’s story. Lapintiira ended her story because she wanted to tell about a species that makes a long migration.

“Tiira’s annual migration is the longest in the entire animal kingdom. I’ve heard it flies a lifetime, the equivalent of flying to the moon and back three times. The bird felt like the perfect metaphor for the courage my protagonist needed in his own life. ”

The annual migration of Lapintiira is the longest in the entire animal kingdom. Charlotte McConaghy used the bird in her novel as a metaphor for courage.

McConaghy saysthat writing a novel changed his entire worldview. He has previously written fantasy series for young people, however The last migratory bird working with him took him to deep waters.

“The more I got to know the matter, the more clearly I realized how difficult we are. Although I certainly knew about climate change, it was only now that I realized how busy we were. What worries me most is the extinction of the species. It’s shocking to think that we’re losing unique animals just because of human indifference and greed, ”he says.

Charlotte McConaghy’s novel The Last Migratory Bird follows perhaps the last migration of the last Laplanders from Greenland to Antarctica. Pictured are icebergs in the Arctic Ocean.

The author, who lives in Sydney, Australia, has seen the effects of climate change up close. Forest fires affecting the continent are getting worse year by year. McConaghy says three billion animals died in wildfires that raged in 2019 and 2020.

“In Australia, more animal habitats are being destroyed than anywhere else in the world. Sea levels are rising at a record rate, our demolition is criminal and our dependence on fossil fuels is reprehensible, ”McConaghy lists.

As a novel subject climate change was, of course, enormous. And McConaghy was about to stumble upon it. Eventually, he realized that he would only be able to address a difficult and complex theme if he summed it all up in one question: How would it feel to be here in the world alone?

Loneliness is condensed into his protagonist Franny Stone, who has lived in a tattered home of his childhood and youth.

“Franny Stone feels more at home in nature than with people. Through him I was able to describe the extinction of animals, for to him animals are closer than humans. I wanted him to act as a voice for creatures who can’t speak for themselves. ”

It was also important to McConagly that the hero of the adventure novel is a strong woman.

“I wish I could be similar to her, but Franny is much bolder than I am. However, he is also a very broken person and he carries with him self-loathing and guilt that I would not want to bear. ”

Also a writer carry the experiences of rootlessness in their own lives.

He says by the age of 21 he had lived in 21 different places. The rapid pace of migration was due to the fact that her single mother had to leave again and again to work in new places.

McConaghy appreciates her mother, who raised her children alone and showed them the world.

“We children did not suffer from migration, on the contrary. But perhaps it has followed from my mobile childhood that I am not entirely sure where I belong. I haven’t had a place I would call home, which is sometimes sad. ”

The last migratory bird The first seeds of the novel were planted in McConaghy’s mind when he spent 25 years in Britain looking for his roots. He used London as his base and from there made expeditions to the lands of his ancestors, Scotland and Ireland. The young woman studied the history of her family, met her distant relatives and admired the flight of migratory birds. During the same year, he also visited Iceland and was impressed by the glaciers.

“Even though I had traveled a lot with my family as a kid, this was the first time I dared to leave the world alone. It was one of the most wonderful years of my life, ”she says.

“I had gone on a trip to find out where I came from. In a way, I found the answer, because during that year I realized that my home is where the people I love are. ”

McConaghylle that place is in Sydney with a spouse and a small baby. She understands young adults who don’t want to have children in a world that is already overpopulated, but says she had a clear and strong desire to have a child.

“Of course I am worried about the world I will leave to my children and grandchildren. I don’t really know what else I can do but show my child the best possible example and try to grow him into a person who works hard to save our planet. ”

In his daily life, the author strives to take nature into account in many different ways. He does not eat meat, recycles and compost. Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the family home.

“We are also currently designing a garden that would attract lovely pollinators, insects and birds.”

He is both optimistic and pessimistic about the future of humanity.

“I think we would have time to change our course, but I’m afraid, at least here in Australia, our decision-makers aren’t doing enough to get it going. It is high time we thought about how we can live in harmony with this planet, its ecosystems, and all its wild beings. Instead of economic growth, we must start prioritizing nature. Otherwise, all of us on earth will end. ”

In his books, however, McConaghy wants to inspire hope, as he believes that hope moves people better than invisibility.

His latest, untranslated novel Once There Were Wolves says a biologist whose team of researchers is trying to restore fourteen wolves to their former habitats in remote areas of Scotland. The theme is once again the relationship between man and animal – how indifferent man is to other beings on earth.

“I think we could live in harmony if we humans just remembered how similar we are to animals after all.”