HS interview Chancellor of Justice: The broad powers of the Security Police should be considered this year

Finland’s Supreme Law Enforcement Officer hopes that the protection police and military intelligence will provide statistics on the use and effects of the new intelligence laws.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti would consider the tasks and powers of the protection police (supo) and their use as early as this year. The reason for the thorough assessment is that, with the new intelligence laws, Supo was granted exceptionally wide-ranging powers and access to various registers, according to the Chancellor of Justice.

When the reconnaissance laws came into force in the summer of 2019, supo formed a dual role as a police and intelligence service. Pöysti drew attention to the dual role a couple of years ago In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat and as an expert in the Parliamentary Constitution Committee.

“It is necessary to assess the role of the security police as a police authority and its powers, on the one hand, and the current emphasis as an intelligence authority on the other. So how clean should the intelligence service supon be? ” Prankly asks.

Attorney general In addition to the Parliamentary Ombudsman, he is Finland’s supreme legality supervisor.

“A free society must be very vigilant about intelligence and its powers. On the other hand, a free society needs professional intelligence also to protect its members in an increasingly troubled world, ”Pöysti concludes.

The Security Police building is located in Punavuori, Helsinki, on Ratakatu.­

According to the Chancellor of Justice, the right time to assess Supo’s powers is next December. At that time, Parliament is receiving a report from the Government on the functioning of the intelligence legislation, which the MPs demanded in connection with the enactment of the intelligence laws in 2018.

Last December, the Supreme Supervisor of Intelligence, the Parliamentary Intelligence Control Committee, emphasized that the report in 2021 will enable Parliament to examine the functioning of the new intelligence legislation holistically.

Supo’s dual role was formed when it gained new secret intelligence rights through the Intelligence Act. They can be used by supo in the role of intelligence without suspicion of crime.

Read more: Intelligence laws passed: these new secret rights are given to the supo, and thus affect the life of the average citizen

“Intelligence is a combination of uncertain information and weak signals, by which suppression and military intelligence serve the need for information from the state leadership,” Chancellor of Justice Pöysti describes the purpose of the intelligence.

Inquiry and the primary purpose of intelligence laws is therefore not to obtain information for a criminal investigation. Still, Supo was left with access to police records and secret rights to obtain information for the prevention and detection of crimes. For this so-called criminal intelligence, supo may use, among other things, wiretapping and telemonitoring.

“The dual role gives the security police in itself effective tools but also remarkably strong rights of access to information. Although there are acceptable grounds for the solution, its necessity and possible problem areas must also be considered in the future, ”Pöysti believes.

He recalls that, in accordance with the general criteria of the European Court of Human Rights, the legislator and the public authorities must constantly ensure that the powers of intelligence remain within the limits of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights.

“It is good to look at the overall powers of access and processing of information in the protection police and whether, taking into account the adopted intelligence practices, there is a need to change the regulations to protect fundamental rights,” says Pöysti.

Because criminal intelligence differs in some respects from civilian intelligence, it is therefore mostly the task of a separate authority in western countries, the chancellor of justice recalls.

“In terms of clarity of roles, the separation of the intelligence service and the police is usually the most justified solution,” says Pöysti.

Last autumn, the Parliamentary Ombudsman made critical remarks about Supo’s ability to hand over intelligence to the use of the criminal police. This so-called firewall regulation means how, in the event of serious criminal suspicions, intelligence may be passed on outside the intelligence authority – for example to the central criminal police – for the purpose of investigating crimes.

Petri Jääskeläinen­

Parliamentary Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen drew attention to the firewall in a statement he made to the Parliamentary Intelligence Control Committee. The Parliamentary Ombudsman considered the Intelligence Commissioner’s interpretation that suppression or military intelligence may disclose intelligence to the police to investigate crimes “within the remit of the intelligence agency” to be “problematic” without prejudice to firewall regulation.

The Parliamentary Ombudsman considered it “very important” that this Intelligence Commissioner Kimmo Hakonen the interpretation and the grounds for interpretation will be clarified in the future. Intelligence Commissioner Hakonen’s interpretations matter, because he follows very closely suppression and military intelligence and monitor its legality.

Read more: Kimmo Hakonen has the right to surprise the security police, and he does so almost every week

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti supports the interpretation of the Ombudsman of the Second Supreme Law Enforcement Parliament.

“The Parliamentary Ombudsman and the Intelligence Control Committee have paid very expert attention to supon’s powers from the perspective of firewall regulation. This must also be considered in the context of the overall assessment, ”says Pöysti.

Intelligence Commissioner Hakonen justified his own interpretation to Parliament with consistency: Once the tasks of the Security Police and the General Staff include detecting crimes endangering national security, there is an inconsistent legal interpretation that firewall regulations

Discourse there is not only legal intrigue about the firewall, but the issue came up in practice about a year ago. Helsingin sanomat newspaper said in December 2019 that there have been several possible cases of terrorism in Finland that the police should have investigated.

The protection police in charge of terrorist intelligence criticized the prosecutor’s office for the situation, and the public prosecutor rolled the cause over the suppression, which the public prosecutor felt did not provide enough information to begin a preliminary investigation.

“In Finland, there has been an interesting discussion between the Security Police and the Public Prosecutor on the utilization and usability of intelligence in the implementation of criminal liability, for example in connection with the al-Hol case. The problems have been related to how concrete the information must be, that its disclosure is useful and under what conditions the information obtained from a foreign intelligence service can be disclosed for the implementation of criminal liability, ”says Pöysti.

Pöysti considers that, for reasons of legal certainty, only sufficiently verified information about persons concerning serious threats or crimes should be disclosed outside the intelligence authority. If the suspicion of a crime is serious, it should be effectively investigated and prosecuted.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti also draws attention to the fact that it should be possible to have a social debate about the new intelligence laws and their functioning, for example with the help of statistical data. However, according to him, the statistics may contain confidential information.

Supon and military intelligence, for example, can also accidentally accidentally send citizens’ messages from the Internet. Therefore, the parliamentary committees considered it important that the investigators shall keep a record for the supervisor accidentally opened messages and the grounds for deleting them.

The statistics were recorded in committee reports as a counterbalance to the fact that citizens themselves are not informed of accidentally opened messages, for example in cases of breach of the supplier’s source protection. Statistics on misrepresentations have been promised to the nation as well, but at least so far they have not been published.

“Effectiveness and monitoring indicator work is underway in the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defense. Hopefully, however, such statistics will be published, ”says Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti.