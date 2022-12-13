HS Interview | Belarusian opposition leader Tsihanouskaya: Lukashenko will not fight in Ukraine because he is not capable of it

In an interview with HS, the Belarusian opposition leader reminds that the civil societies of both Belarus and Ukraine need continuous support from the West.

Belarus the opposition leader considered the real winner of the 2020 presidential election Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya40, considers the country’s autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko opportunities to send troops to support Russia in Ukraine as null and void.

“Lukašenka knows that the majority of Belarusians oppose the war and that is the main reason for his caution,” Tsihanouskaja said in an interview with HS in Helsinki on Tuesday.

According to Tsihanouskaya, Lukashenka, clinging to power, is nevertheless a war criminal and a traitor because he has allowed Russia’s attack on Ukraine through Belarus.

According to Tsihanouskaja’s estimate, there are currently around 10,000 Russian soldiers in Belarus.

Mixed In Ukraine, Russia has been speculating throughout the tenth month of the continuous attack, whether Belarus could send soldiers to support Russia in Ukraine.

Ukrainian analyst By Ždanov estimated in an interview with the news agency AP in October that Lukashenko could gather a group of 20,000 soldiers who could try to cut off Ukraine’s supply connections in western Ukraine.

Tsihanouskaja does not believe this.

“No more than two thousand soldiers, mostly his own guard,” says Tsihanouskaja.

Tsihanouskaja spoke on Tuesday at a discussion event organized by the Foreign Policy Institute. In his introduction, he estimated that there are a total of about five thousand political prisoners in the prisons of Belarus.

The figure is significantly higher than the figure reported by the Belarusian NGO Vyasna. It was 1,437 political prisoners on Tuesday.

“There are plenty of people imprisoned for political reasons who do not want to recognize themselves as political prisoners and do not want help from human rights organizations,” says Tsihanouskaja. According to him, the reason is the fear of losing rights and pressure.

“The rights of political prisoners in prisons are clearly less than other prisoners, for example regarding the right to correspond,” says Tsihanouskaja. “Furthermore, many fear not only the pressure on themselves, but also the difficulties that will befall their relatives and friends.”

And that’s not all.

“For political reasons, there are also plenty of representatives of the civil service and the army in the prisons.”

Tsihanouskaja’s husband, opposition blogger Sjarhei Tsihanouski was imprisoned on May 29, 2020. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison a year ago for, among other things, “organizing riots and inciting hatred”.

Opinion polls according to no less than 70 percent of Russians support the president Vladimir Putin war policy.

Tsihanouskaja is content to say that she knows the figures from opinion polls, but cannot say how accurate they are. According to him, there is hardly any support from Belarus for an attack on Ukraine, on the contrary: 86 percent of the citizens are against the Russian attack.

“Belarus lacks the support of Russian imperialism,” says Tsihanouskaja. “Furthermore, our geographical location is fortunate in this sense.”

By this, he says, he means the example offered by neighbors such as Lithuania and Poland that prosperity and freedom can be achieved through democratic means.

The opposition leader according to Ukraine needs sufficient armed support to “respond to armed attacks”. At the same time, he reminds that the civil societies of both Ukraine and Belarus equally need the support of other Europeans.

“Civil society is like a telephone,” says Tsihanouskaja. “It needs constant charging. People need to know that they are supported and not left alone.”