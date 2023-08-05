HS Interview | Basic Finns’ Jani Mäkelä explains what racism means in the opinion of basic Finns

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelän according to the discussion on racism in Finland is complicated by the fact that “some political trends” try to expand the meaning of the term from how, for example, the Basic Finns understand it.

“They take this term, arbitrarily define their own content for it, and start mirroring other participants according to their own definition of it,” states Mäkelä.

According to him, the definition of racism is quite clear.

“Myself, I would see it that Finnish legislation provides a pretty good framework for what is prohibited discrimination and what is not,” says Mäkelä.

“If you have an individual in front of you who is, for example, a different color than you, then you must not treat him differently than you would treat a person of another color. Discrimination on such a basis, which the person himself cannot influence, is prohibited.”

Finland constitution according to “no one may without an acceptable reason be placed in a different position based on gender, age, origin, language, religion, belief, opinion, state of health, disability or any other reason related to the person”. In the Criminal Code in turn, discrimination on the basis of these facts is prohibited.

Racism on the other hand, according to Mäkelä, it is not if instead of an individual you criticize immigration policy, a larger group of people or another culture.

“It’s hard for me to understand that an immigration policy or measure is racist if the measure targets immigrants uniformly. It doesn’t look at the immigrant’s skin color or other personal factors,” says Mäkelä.

Basic Finns requires, among other thingsthat the right to apply for asylum would be limited only to internal European refugees.

“Immigration policy is generally based on what rights and obligations one can come to the country with. It is the core of every country’s right to self-determination.”

According to Mäkelä, cultures where, for example, women or sexual minorities are treated in a way that violates human dignity, cannot be considered equal to Finnish culture.

“Such a culture should be seen as worse if it treats people like that.”

Shouldn’t such people be treated as individuals?

“They don’t necessarily have such views as individuals, but the human community consists of a large group of individuals who act in a certain way. There must be a reason for that, why these countries in question have legislation where being a member of a sexual minority is grounds for the death penalty,” Mäkelä replies.

Neither for example, according to Mäkelä, it should not be called racism if it is said that people who came to Finland from a certain country are highlighted in rape statistics.

“A fact is a fact and political conclusions must be made based on it.”

According to Statistics Finland, in 2022, a total of 248 foreign citizens permanently residing in Finland were suspected of rape or attempted rape. By calculation, this means about 0.8 suspects per thousand foreigners. For Finnish citizens, the corresponding reading was 0.2, when there were a total of 1,057 suspects.

56 of the suspects were citizens of African countries, which is slightly more than two per thousand.

Suspicion does not necessarily lead to prosecution or conviction. According to Statistics Finland, it is easier to report a crime committed by a casual acquaintance or other unknown person to the police than, for example, a crime committed by one’s own spouse.

According to Jani Mäkelä (ps), there are “quite a lot of parties” in the Rkp that do not like the current government structure.

Divers perceptions of what racism is, according to Mäkelä, is one of the reasons why Rkp has struggled with government cooperation.

Chairmen of governing parties gave at the beginning of July a statement according to which the government and every minister resigns from racism and commits to work against it. Despite this, even after the statement, Rkp has repeatedly demanded that government ministers should resign from racism.

To be honest, Mäkelä has not understood what Rkp meant by its latest demands.

“At least for me, it hasn’t been concretely clear what they mean, what needs to be done in addition to this”, Mäkelä states and urges to ask the Rkp about it.

Another reason, according to Mäkelä, is that there are “quite a lot of such parties” in Rkp. for whom the government base is not to their liking.

“In a way, it’s this kind of surrogate activity and relieving someone else’s pain through this.”

One the way to ensure that the governing parties are on the same page with regard to the government’s line in terms of actions promoting equality and equality and the fight against racism, is for the parliament communication to be issued at the beginning of the autumn session.

According to Mäkelä, the content of the communication would have been more meaningful to implement in connection with the government’s other program work.

“But of course I understand the opposition press. However, there would be an intermediate question that should be answered, so it is perhaps better that such a communication is given at this stage and the processing of the matter starts from there.”

In society according to Mäkelä, it would be easier to discuss problems regarding equality if the climate for political discussion was better.

“A good example is the NATO discussion. In the past, you were some kind of licker of the Americans and a NATO fanatic if you even slightly expressed your support for joining NATO. When someone dared to oppose NATO even a little after its support became mainstream, that’s what happened to Putin after that,” he says.

“This Finnish discussion culture is a bit like this, that there is only one right opinion, which is allowed, and all the others are bad people.”

Mäkelä admits that even Basic Finns is not a sinless party when it comes to the weakening of the discussion atmosphere.

“Surely everyone has something to lose. Quite easily [perussuomalaisilta] the label of a green-leftist is triggered if someone talks about immigration in a different way.”

Mäkelä himself has received criticism for his sharp language use, for example, on the instant messaging service X, which was previously known as Twitter.

“Twitter is, of course, such a platform that an awful lot of people there talk quite differently than they would talk face-to-face. It is perhaps such a platform that it sharpens that discussion”, Mäkelä evaluates his own behavior in the service.

“During the last year or a half myself, I’ve been trying to think about how to express those things a little more pleasantly on social media. I have deliberately aimed in that direction.”

According to Jani Mäkelä (ps), in the instant messaging service X, formerly known as Twitter, the conversation escalates easily.

Thethat there are basic Finns as a party called racist and some of its representatives even as Nazis, Mäkelä finds it outrageous.

“In my opinion, this is completely incomprehensible, polarizing language that leads to a breakdown in conversation. No sane person wants to talk to someone who has just called someone a Nazi.”

Mäkelä is not saying that the crises in the government’s early days came out of nowhere. Racist articles published by basic Finnish ministers before their time as ministers have been criticized in the public writings and messages. Started as Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps) broke up with her its far-right references to become public.

“If there’s a commotion, then surely someone thinks it’s justified in some way. But I would draw attention to the fact that all the issues from which these Kohuts have arisen are in some way related to the previous statements of individuals before their careers as ministers, even before their careers as members of parliament,” he says.

Over published in late July according to the survey compared to other Finns, very few supporters of basic Finns considered the fight against racism in Finland very important. According to Mäkelä, the explanation is not that they accept discrimination.

“In a way, we want to rebel against the imposition of a label, and because of that, we smell a bit like that. That’s the atmosphere, according to my own understanding,” says Mäkelä.

“If you were asked if you think it’s right to discriminate against a single person based on skin color, I doubt that very many people would not answer in the affirmative.”