HS interview Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn in an interview with HS: Without a strong recovery in Finland “there would be a wave of high unemployment and bankruptcy”

Eurozone the economy is at stake.

If vaccination of the population slows down, states are likely to have to restrict the movement of people and business for longer than planned. It would mean a wrinkle of recovery and a shadow on the Finnish economy as well.

“It is possible that the significant strengthening of economic growth will start already in the next quarter. Personally, I estimate that the real strengthening will start in the second half of the year, ie in July – December, and will continue to be strong next year, if there is no new winter due to a South African, British or other virus variant, ”said the Governor of the Bank of Finland. Olli Rehn.

In Finland the regional restrictions on movement proposed by the government darken the near-term outlook for the economy if parliament passes a law temporarily restricting freedom of movement and close contacts. It is still too early to assess the impact of the restrictions on the economy, as it is not known whether the government will have to resort to them at all and in how many municipalities.

Despite all this, the Finnish economy survived the coronavirus pandemic last year with less damage than most other euro area countries.

“This is largely due to the fact that economic policy is responding to the crisis on a broad front, supported by the European Central Bank’s stimulative monetary policy. Without these joint fiscal and monetary measures, we would have a high wave of unemployment and bankruptcy, which would have been a kind of social Darwinism in which the weak would have been left to collapse. ”

Rehn thought it would have been the wrong policy and not responsible.

However, it is almost certain that the financial damage will be slowly alleviated. According to the Bank of Finland’s forecast, GDP will grow to the same level next year as it was before the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

According to Director-General Rehn, a revitalizing “gear” can continue at least this year, so that the economic base gnawed by the virus can be cast in support.

“At a time when the economy is starting to grow stronger, there is a need to move away from the fiscal stimulus. After the pandemic, the structural problems of the Finnish economy are even more difficult. ”

Structural the problems are inherently familiar because they have been talked about for years.

The employment rate is still too low to finance the expenditure of the welfare state, in addition to which the Finnish economy is burdened by the sustainability deficit due to the aging population. The Bank of Finland estimates that it is 5.5 per cent of GDP. The sustainability gap indicates how much government spending should be cut or taxation tightened in order for government revenue to be sufficient to cover government expenditure in the future.

The third major problem is labor productivity, whose growth has been subdued, especially since the intensification of the financial market crisis in 2008, due to low investment.

“The key question is whether, through extensive co-operation in Finland, we could achieve a two-pronged employment and productivity policy that raises these two goals to the center of economic policy in a long-term and consistent manner. I mean raising the employment rate to the same level as in the other Nordic countries and boosting labor productivity growth through investment and innovation. ”

Rehn is disturbed in the Finnish debate by how simplistic the discussion of the problems of the Finnish economy is. He needs more thinking.

“It is often imagined that there would be one patent medicine for all the problems of the Finnish economy. For some it is a local agreement, for others it is to boost labor productivity growth specifically in companies, for others it is a perpetual increase in public spending without any restrictions, and for others it is something else. I sincerely hope that Finland will finally be able to avoid getting stuck in the no-frills debate and that a multi-tiered program to improve the economy will be achieved. ”

Director general emphasizes that, as a central banker, it is not his job to tell what kind of austerity decisions should be made, but to make such value choices a task for democracy. The cuts will ultimately be decided by Parliament on the basis of what the government proposes.

The Bank of Finland is still concerned that the conditions for improved economic growth and employment will be strengthened.

“From this perspective, education and research are areas that are worth investing in. If you look [teollisuusvaltioiden yhteistyöjärjestön] OECD reports and studies more broadly, a fairly common perception is that incentives are needed for research and innovation. Extensive R&D tax incentives tend to have the largest and most positive impact on companies’ innovation, which in turn boosts labor productivity. ”

Work productivity does not mean that people should do more work. Instead, it means how much new innovations can increase value added as measured by GDP. In the national economy, labor productivity is calculated by dividing the amount of GDP by the number of hours worked.

Rehn supports the prime minister Sanna Marinin government and Pekka Ala-Pietilän the objective of the working group increase research and innovation funding to 4% of GDP.

“The pertinent question, then, is whether an often unnecessarily desecrated parliamentary committee could be used to achieve this goal in order to gain support for the goal beyond government terms. In much the same way as the almost legendary Technology Committee of 1979–1980, which led to the founding of Tekes and laid the foundations for research and innovation funding to be increased rather than reduced during the recession of the 1990s. ”

Bank of Finland As President, Mr Rehn is ex officio a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB). In recent years, monetary policy has played a significant role in overcoming the euro crisis and the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

The key tool of the ECB has been to buy securities on the market. Acquiring them increases the supply of money. The sellers of the securities are banks and investors who receive central bank money in return. It will allow them to increase their other investment and increase their lending to businesses and households.

The coin still has two sides.

Large purchases of securities have been one of the reasons for the rise in the price of shares and homes. To make matters worse, this can be seen as an income transfer to the wealthy, in addition to which purchases have disrupted the functioning of the market.

“The main task of the European Central Bank has been to prevent a financial market crisis during a pandemic, which would have meant a recession and high unemployment. It would also have meant an increase in inequality. A year ago, we were warned about the collapse of the housing market, which did not happen as in the recession of the 1990s in Finland. ”

Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland, was photographed in the Bank’s representative office in Helsinki.­

The ECB has announced that it will continue to buy securities and refinance operations for banks well into next year, when the worst phase of the pandemic should be over. At some point, the direction of monetary policy will have to change in any case.

“Rising interest rates are not yet around the corner and do not even loom on the horizon, as monetary policy seeks to ensure favorable financial conditions so that businesses and households can obtain loans on favorable terms to survive the most difficult phase. Monetary policy in the eurozone will ensure that the bridge over the recession does not become any Avignon bridge that breaks in the middle of the stream, but carries it to the other side of the shore. That’s why it’s better to look than the street. ”

In Finland the European Union’s stimulus funding has also provoked a strong debate. Some see it as having significant legal problems, though Finland’s leading researchers in European law and the Council of the EU Legal service have stated that there are no major problems. Nowhere else in the EU has there been a similar debate.

Some politicians are also nervous that the funding will hardly benefit Finland. According to CEO Rehn, the idea of ​​stimulus financing has been misunderstood in Finland.

“This is funding that will be used to invest in the reform of the European economy as a whole, in order to step up digitalisation and combat climate change. The most significant effect will be in 2022–2023, when the restriction will complement the already fading fiscal stimulus. I think the timing and the goal seem successful in the light of current knowledge, but in 2025, for example, I might be asked how successful it has been. ”

In exceptional chaos, recourse has been had to exceptional means. The coronary virus pandemic is, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the world economy worst crisis then the Great Depression of the 1930s.

For some, exceptional means mean that attitudes to debt would have changed because governments have resorted to generous indebtedness. Rehn emphasizes that there are always changes in economics and the economic policy debate.

“During the current crisis, public debt growth has been less allergic than in the financial crisis and the euro crisis, which I think is justified. The current crisis is unique and required unique counter-whites. ”

In the euro crisis there was no scope for a broad fiscal stimulus as many states did not obtain loans on the market on tolerable terms and were on the verge of insolvency. More than ten years ago, the ECB was not yet ready for large purchases of securities that would have taken care of favorable financial conditions.

“When discussing public debt, extremes should be avoided. Nor is the argument that public debt is irrelevant. There have been changes in the context between fiscal and monetary policy, but the key fundamentals are not lost: at some point, debt will have to be repaid or refinanced, which is also a kind of debt reduction. ”

Rehn says he still supports the economist John Maynard Keynes the idea that in good times savings are made and in bad times savings are used for revitalization.

“There are some basic truths in the economy. Even in the current crisis, it has been seen that those countries with sound public finances have been able to recover to the greatest extent since the crisis. ”

Large the public may wonder how long the ECB can continue to buy securities at all, despite the sharp expansion of its balance sheet.

“It is often thought that a stimulative monetary policy would end like a wall. There is no intention to do so. Once the basis for economic and employment growth has been reliably strengthened and inflation is accelerating towards the price stability target, it is time to tighten monetary policy gradually. The first is to reduce purchases of securities and at some point to raise interest rates, ”says Rehn.

When will it happen?

“I wonder if it will be achieved by my second term as Governor at the Bank of Finland at the latest.”

The current seven-year term as CEO ends in the summer of 2025.