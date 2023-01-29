HS Interview | Award-winning author tried to warn about Russia for years – Mihail Šiškin tells what is the only way for his country to be reborn

“In all these twenty years, the Russians had access to a different kind of information. They chose propaganda,” says author Mihail Šiškin.

“Who would listen to a writer”, says Mihail Šiškin, a Russian writer who has lived in Switzerland for a long time. After being particularly disappointed with the discussion of Russia in the German-speaking world, he wrote his own book explaining Russia. It has now also been translated into Finnish.

Jussi Niemeläinen HS 2:00 am

Right being doesn’t necessarily make you happy. A Russian writer who has lived in Switzerland for a long time knows that Mikhail Shishkinwho warned for years about Russia’s autocratic leader About Vladimir Putin. He toured speaking, sat in television studios, wrote essays and columns, even wrote a book to wake up Western leaders.