HS interview | Antti Rinne digs into the gap in the wage settlement in the municipal sector – presents his model to bring sanity back to collective bargaining

According to Rinne, the labor market’s central organizations should sign a framework agreement agreeing on the general development of wages. The proposal sounds a lot like the overall income policy solution of the past, i.e. the tupo, which has been a red garment for the employer.

The labor market the key decision-makers and the government need to sit down quickly and decide together on the means by which Finland will survive next autumn’s private sector collective bargaining.

This is the opinion of the deputy speaker of the parliament, member of parliament and former prime minister Antti Rinne (sd).

Otherwise, according to him, there may be an increase in prices that will strangle purchasing power even more than at present and an increase in financial problems for people and companies. Business conditions would also become more difficult due to possibly years of continuous unrest in the labor market.

Rinne’s plan would mean the return of the centralized income policy solution that was abandoned years ago, i.e. tupo, in some form.

Slope wrote about the topic on the HS opinion column together with a member of parliament Maria Guzenina (sd) with earlier in July. In their article, Rinne and Guzenina warned that continuous bickering in the labor market threatens to ruin Finland’s future success. According to them, the stability of the labor market and the sustainable growth of society has been based on mutual trust between employers and employees.

“Now really good advice is expensive in order to get back on the path of agreement and working together in Finland,” says Rinne.

In this interview, Rinne presents the means by which, in his opinion, the problems of autumn can be solved. He knows the labor market system inside out, because before entering politics he negotiated hundreds of collective agreements as a union leader.

A taste unrest was seen last winter and spring, when the Paper Union and forestry giant UPM could not reach an agreement on working conditions. The second longest strike in Finnish history followed.

Rinne finds it particularly problematic the salary program for the municipal sector, which was approved at the beginning of the summer. The program Junaili Undersecretary of State Elina Pylkkänen led by a conciliation board. It concerns hundreds of thousands of employees in the municipal sector.

In solution the five-year salary program was approved by other unions in the municipal sector, except Tehy and Super, which represent the social and health sector.

The agreement will bring about a five percent increase over the general salary increase line to the municipal sector – i.e. also to the members of Tehy and Super – over the course of five years.

Tehy and Super require significantly more. The unions want an increase of up to 3.6 percent for five years which yearfor example, on top of the wages paid to industrial workers.

“ “It seems amazing that this kind of agreement was made in this kind of situation.”

Slope calls the conciliation board’s decision “exceptionally unsuccessful” and “dangerous”.

In his opinion, the most shocking thing about the settlement was that it was anchored to private sector wage trends.

“The solution created a trap for the salary development in the private sector. It easily leads to salary competition and shorter and restless negotiation rounds. The unions may now start applying for higher raises than each other just because one sector was given an automatic machine where they always get higher pay raises than the others.”

Slope says that without the board’s decision, inflationary pressures would be coming from somewhere other than Finland, such as the rise in energy prices due to Russia’s war of aggression.

“It seems amazing that this kind of agreement was made in this kind of situation, when you should especially take care of the success of ordinary Finns and companies and prevent wage inflation.”

According to the slope the situation has become so bad that the central labor market organizations should conclude a framework agreement, which agrees on the general development of wages.

It’s a lot from the overall income policy solution of the past (tupo) sounding suggestion.

Antti Rinne considers the agreed wage program in the municipal sector problematic.

In Finland, the rules of working life, wages and social benefits were decided from 1968 until well into the 2000s with centralized wage solutions.

In them, employers, wage earners and the state made packages for everyone, which aimed to keep salary increases moderate by baking into the solution, for example, tax reductions, more holidays and new social benefits. Tupa is said to have stiffened the labor market and did not take differences between sectors into account.

Since then, employers have refused to do so adamantly that the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry, EK, has even removed the possibility of agreeing on wages from its rules.

The slope according to the contract would not necessarily need to contain nothing more than the framework for the wage development, which the state is creating with tax solutions.

“So the central organizations would make some kind of salary base for the coming years, on which the unions could build their own collective agreements. The tax solution must be aimed especially at the private sector.”

According to Rinne, the government should already outline a tax reduction in the August budget meeting, which will be combined with a labor market solution.

How can a tax solution that improves the purchasing power of employees be made that only facilitates private sector employees?

“It’s probably not possible to create a tax reduction aimed only at the private sector. I can’t directly say how this should be done, because I haven’t thought about tax matters that much lately. I believe that by using creativity you can find elements that counter the risks of obvious wage inflation.”

Why do you think that employers agree to a contract that sounds like a truce, even though the whole word truce is frowned upon in the employer camp?

“I think all means must be available. We will hardly ever return to a world where centralized income solutions extended not only to wages but also to other collective bargaining issues. I don’t know if that would even make sense. However, in my opinion, some kind of framework agreement can be used as a means of rescue, within the framework of which inflation, which is disastrous for the negotiating parties, would be kept under control for the home country.”

In crises, wage earners have longed for the old closed world before in recent years. Employers, on the other hand, widely see that salvation can be found in another direction, by agreeing on the level of workplaces and personally.

What would Rinnee’s model give to business leaders who yearn for broader local agreements?

“Yes, the labor market would and has largely already traveled the path that local agreements can be made differently from what is agreed in general agreements. Companies should be able to define what they ultimately mean by local agreement. What is the rigidity that needs to be broken at any given time? If the rigidity is that you have to agree with the other party, do you even want to maintain the negotiation system that creates stability and predictability?”

Slope says that the core of the extraordinary labor market mess is in the salary development in the social and healthcare sector.

“ “Isn’t it the same, through which the earnings level rises?”

“There is a personnel shortage in the social security sector, which really endangers the implementation of the welfare state. The situation only threatens to worsen. Its the key is a solution by which the needs of people in the social and care sector can be fulfilled while securing society’s carrying capacity.”

According to Rinne, the solution can be found in the wage harmonization related to the reform of the social and health sector (sote). Two parliamentary committees have outlined that, in connection with the social security solution, the salaries of all employees in each hospital district will be unified by increasing them to the highest salary level in each field.

According to calculations by one of the municipal employers, harmonization will raise wages in the social security sector by at least 5.8 percent. Tehy and Super have downplayed the importance of harmonization in the wage settlement.

“Isn’t it the same through which the earnings level rises? However, isn’t it essential for nurses that more euros come in so that the earnings level rises? Wage harmonization is an element within social security services, for which additional euros must be used in any case.”

Does the contract structure of the labor market need to do something other than handle this acute crisis with a centralized wage solution?

“The long-term and short-term need for change go hand in hand, because an acute crisis may require a longer-term view of how things should be handled in the labor market.”

In Rinne’s model, the key is to restore trust and the fact that there is no way to negotiate, as is the case with the centralized system that extends to all employees.

The slope in my opinion, in addition to stabilizing the labor market, two other broad measures are also needed, which can increase trust between different groups and at the same time curb the expected increase in spending.

First among these is the creation of a brighter common industrial policy than the current one.

In Rinne’s model, a sustainable industrial policy builds a bridge to the future for current industry focusing especially on solutions to global problems.

“Increasing research and innovation funding is key here, but fortunately, we have already committed to it.”

“Energy management is also in an extremely central position. When I was Prime Minister, I had discussions with prominent figures such as the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkelthe Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratansen and with the prime ministers of the Nordic countries on whether a Northern European energy production community should be established. They were very interested in the matter, but the promotion of this issue stopped when I stopped being prime minister.”

In this decade, public spending threatens to grow rapidly due to the aging of the population because of. Rinne would curb the growth of expenses by investing significantly in preventive activities. This would apply to healthcare, education and families in need of support.

Preventing problems would increase faith in the welfare state. It would also reduce the need to raise taxes, which companies especially take advantage of, as well as prevent spending cuts, which are anathema to citizens.

Antti Rinne was waiting in Kustavi for the ferry to his cottage in Iniö. A 2-year-old Sisu dog was allowed to join the shopping trip.