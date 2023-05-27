HS Interview | Antero Laukkanen heard about his fatal illness in the middle of a working day in parliament – “I told God I thought we had an agreement, and you asked for it”

A year ago in May, MP and pastor Antero Laukkanen turned 64. On the same day, he was diagnosed with ALS. It is a disease in which the muscles weaken and atrophy. In the end, a person dies.

Asunto is located in Gumböle, Espoo, and a gentle slope leads to its door. The front door opens electronically and closes by itself.

It’s good, because here lives a person who can’t walk or even move his fingers. He has served as a member of parliament for the Christian Democrats for two terms Antero Laukkanen. He is also a pastor of the free Christian movement, a speaker at prayer meetings, a municipal councilor of Espoo and a social worker.