Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Interview | Anne Applebaum has studied Russia’s oppressive apparatus for decades – Now she tells why the people accept military measures

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

Russia never dealt with the horrors of Soviet history. That’s why it’s eager to repeat them, says award-winning historian Anne Applebaum. Therefore, according to Applebaum, the West has a vital task: to humiliate Putin.

Survivors recognized each other by their eyes. The lifeless gaze revealed that the man had seen hunger, forced labor, torture and death. He had been to camp.

The Gulag prison camp system was the core of the Soviet Union. Forced labor camps were both a penal institution and an engine of the economy. They embodied the essential feature of the Soviet Union – arbitrary repression. Enemies of the system, both real and supposed, were put in the camp.

#Interview #Anne #Applebaum #studied #Russias #oppressive #apparatus #decades #tells #people #accept #military #measures

See also  Zelensky's press secretary explained his statement about the threat of an invasion in Kharkiv
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

EcclesiaRed, the Valencian 'software' that digitizes parishes in half the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.