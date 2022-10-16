HS Interview | Anne Applebaum has studied Russia’s oppressive apparatus for decades – Now she tells why the people accept military measures

Russia never dealt with the horrors of Soviet history. That’s why it’s eager to repeat them, says award-winning historian Anne Applebaum. Therefore, according to Applebaum, the West has a vital task: to humiliate Putin.

Survivors recognized each other by their eyes. The lifeless gaze revealed that the man had seen hunger, forced labor, torture and death. He had been to camp.

The Gulag prison camp system was the core of the Soviet Union. Forced labor camps were both a penal institution and an engine of the economy. They embodied the essential feature of the Soviet Union – arbitrary repression. Enemies of the system, both real and supposed, were put in the camp.