HS interview | Alma Pöysti tells how surprisingly Dead Leaves has been received in the United States

in Los Angeles Saturday morning is just beginning when the actor Alma Pöystin faces appear on the computer screen. In Finland it is eight o'clock in the evening.

Dead leaves the spokesperson has said in advance that the interview will be conducted “without a picture, even though we use the video call service”. The information has not reached Pöyst, who wishes good evening and smiles in the video in his hotel room.

That's right: Pöyst's expressions say even more than words. You can see from the actor's face that he really enjoys being on the spot at the Golden Globes.

“It's insanely fun here. Everyone is celebrating the movie, Awards season [gaalakausi] is underway… The reception to our film has been wonderful. People are really happy that we are here. Many have come to cheer us on,” Pöysti begins to describe his mood.

Preparations for the Golden Globe gala are already well underway in the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stuck is right now in the center of extraordinary attention. The main role Aki Kaurismäki directing Dead leaves has led in the film to a historic achievement.

Pöysti is nominated for the best female lead in a musical and comedy film at the Golden Globe gala, which takes place on the night between Sunday and Monday, Finnish time. In addition, Kaurismäki's film is nominated for the best foreign language film.

Alma Pöysti and Alma-koira in the movie Dead Leaves.

It is very rare for a Finnish actor to be nominated at an international film award gala. Only one Finn has won the Golden Globe award: the one known for Hollywood musicals Taina Elg captured the vertical twice in 1957–1958.

Something The significance of Pöyst's nomination is also shown by who else is nominated in the same category: Emma Stone (three Oscar nominations, one Oscar win), Jennifer Lawrence (four Oscar nominations, one Oscar win), Natalie Portman (three Oscar nominations, one Oscar win) and Margot Robbie (two Oscar nominations).

Fantasy Barrino

In addition, I only left the candidate pool Fantasy Barrino is without previous recognitions of a similar level, and better American Idol – a role for Barrino, known as a winner A flash of purple – was the debut in a full-length film.

So it's no wonder that the Finnish actor's rise to the Golden Globe nomination alongside the world's most famous Hollywood stars has aroused a lot of interest in the international media. This week the prestigious American magazine Vanity Fair published a big interview about Pöyst.

“This year's most surprising Golden Globe nominee talks about his cinematic Cinderella story,” the story's title declared.

Alma Pöysti in Vanity Fair's article published at the beginning of January.

It's time to ask Pöyst, who is sitting in his hotel room, how the rotation and personal attention has felt.

“I'm trying to keep my feet on the ground here somehow. Publicity is the same thing that comes with work to some extent if you are an actor. It's not the most important thing. But of course there have been really great interviews here”, Pöysti begins his answer.

After that, he tries to take the conversation away from himself very quickly, in typical Finnish fashion.

“It's wonderful that the essence of the film has touched people. People here have been very interested in us, our filmmakers' approach to film and Finland in general. Here you can see that Finnish cinema is doing really well now. It's not just Kaurismäki, but Juho Kuosmanen, by Zaida Bergroth and Selma Vilhunen Factors like these have diversified the image of Finland.”

Pöysti says he is surprised by how many people in the United States have had time to see Dead leaves. It has been even more surprising that many have come to say that they have watched the film more than once.

“On Friday, we had a screening in a movie theater, and afterwards there was an interview. Many came afterwards to praise how the film has given them hope. It feels great and meaningful that Dead leaves manages to do it regardless of country and language. People love Kaurismäki's humor. Who wouldn't,” Pöysti says and laughs.

at the Golden Globes director Kaurismäki himself is not there.

The director, who previously boycotted the Oscars because of American politics, told HS already in the fall that he is not going to go to Los Angeles after the galas.

“Not me there [Oscareissa] see. The flight to the Cannes Film Festival was the last flight I would ever agree to,” said Kaurismäki in September for HS.

In addition to Pöyst, Kölleit lehti is to be seen in the film's male lead Jussi Vatanen and the producers of the film Misha Jaari and Mark Lwoff.

The team of the film Dead Leaves in a group photo at the Cannes Film Festival in May: producers Misha Jaari, Mark Lwoff, Reinhard Brundig, director Aki Kaurismaki and actors Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen.

Pöysti says he is looking forward to Sunday's gala. He tries to avoid excitement.

“I try to think that getting excited doesn't help at all. We have fun and enjoy the atmosphere. It's wonderful that we can be here with the work team and enjoy the same good mood that was on the set.”

To his candidate colleagues Pöysti has not been in contact amid the Golden Globe frenzy.

“It would certainly be great to be able to shake their hands on Sunday. We'll see, you never know,” he says and smiles.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pöysti said that the film role has “opened doors for him”.

“I've received great job offers, it's exciting,” Pöysti said in an interview with the magazine.

So what kind of job offers has Pöyt received?

“Unfortunately, I cannot say anything more specific. Everything is so mysterious. There have been some nice contacts. We'll see if any of them lead to anything concrete. But it's nice if the adventures continue,” says Pöysti.

From the contacts, it can be concluded that Pöysti's legacy is now speaking to many people in the industry. Of course, the actor himself wants to put other factors on the pedestal instead of himself.

“A lot depends on the script and how well you go dark with it. Will a common goal emerge? These are traditional questions. Let's see what happens in the future.”

HS follows the events of the Golden Globe gala on the night between Sunday and Monday.