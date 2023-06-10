HS interview | After the corona restrictions, loneliness among young people became more common, but politicians do not take responsibility for it, says Anna Munsterhjelm

Anna with Munsterhjelm is a suggestion. One that is rarely heard in this country.

In Munsterhjelm’s opinion, young people must now be put first in political decision-making and in the distribution of society’s common money.

“It is not possible for us to give everyone everything. Therefore, when making the government program, we should think about whether we have a group that is more critically important to us than another group. It’s really cruel prioritization, but you have to think about what will bring growth in the future.”

Munsterhjelm is the executive director of Alliance, the umbrella organization of the Finnish youth sector. His job is therefore to promote the rights and well-being of young people.

But according to Munsterhjelm, Finland’s leading politicians should also have exactly the same task. Already because the well-being of young people is directly connected to how much labor will be available in the coming years, he says.

“Nausea in young people is a humane problem, but also a matter of resources. The matter must be given the weight it deserves.”

“ The pandemic brought to light the role that youth issues play in political decision-making.

Just now attention should be paid to, for example, the increased loneliness of young people, says Munsterhjelm.

It is well known that mental health problems among young people have become more common. But it is worrying that well-being has also decreased in other indicators.

The Youth Research Network and Allianssi published in the spring research, according to which young people’s experiences of community decreased during the corona pandemic and loneliness increased. The pace of meeting friends had decreased considerably among young people. One in four 15-30 year olds answered that they feel lonely and said that they feel that there are no close friends.

According to Munsterhjelm, what is alarming is that, according to the study, the number of meetings had not returned to what it was before after the corona restrictions were lifted. Nor were social meetings replaced by online communication.

Everyone’s the loneliness of young people is of course not rooted in the pandemic. The background of loneliness is certainly also big social changes such as the emphasis on individuality, Munsterhjelm reflects.

However, according to the study, the pandemic worsened the already lonely young people’s situation and extended the phenomenon to those young people who were doing just fine before.

According to Munsterhjelm, the pandemic also made visible what role youth issues play in political decision-making.

“The places were closed. Schools, libraries, youth facilities. Young people were not consulted, even though we are committed to international agreements that require it.”

Munsterhjelm does not accept the explanation that it was absolutely necessary to close the places due to the epidemic situation.

“It was already known from the very beginning of the pandemic that the disease is not as dangerous for young people. And the government put a lot of money into all kinds of things back then. Why couldn’t that money have been put into, for example, that the teaching was organized more freely? Or that the number of youth workers on the street would have been increased?”

So the young people were ignored, says Munsterhjelm. It can have far-reaching consequences.

“And if a young person feels that he is not relevant, it increases incompetence and loneliness, the fact that he does not perceive his own living environment as relevant to him. And these things, in extreme cases, also lead to radicalization for some people.”

Also internal security in the report (2021) states that marginalization is one of the factors that most threatens Finland’s internal security.

The young people were locked up at home for a couple of years at a critical stage of their lives. Its consequences can be seen for a long time, says Munsterhjelm.

"In the spring 2023 parliamentary elections, the turnout in the 18-24 age group was 58 percent, while the voting percentage for the entire country was 72 percent. The number is really low."

Equally of course, there is no single trick to prevent loneliness among young people, says Munsterhjelm.

“Kela can’t open the kind of hatch that makes a friend. We need to build the world of young people in such a way that they have the opportunity to create communities and make friends.”

Munsterhjelm divides the means of creating such a world into two categories: short-term and long-term actions.

According to Munsterhjelm, as a short-term measure, it should be decided in the government program that the well-being of young people will be returned to the pre-pandemic level. In practice, achieving the goal would mean additional resources for schools and social and health services, for example. Munsterhjelm speaks, for example, on behalf of school youth workers.

“They are able to guide community spirit and help those young people who need to be directed to targeted services.”

In addition, Munsterhjelm would increase the accessibility of hobby activities with service vouchers, so that the hobby does not divide young people according to socio-economic background.

In the long term, according to Munsterhjelm, the management of youth affairs should be clarified and concentrated in one ministry.

“Social security services, school and hobbies, all of these operate under different administrative branches, and no one is responsible for solving the well-being of young people. If a member of parliament were to ask how the young people of Finland are doing during question time in the parliament, who would it even be addressed to? Probably to the prime minister, who would answer that this is divided into several administrative branches.”

“ “Are these things that you don’t even dare to count?”

When young loneliness continues for a long time, it exposes you to mental health problems. It also has major economic effects, says Munsterhjelm.

According to the calculations of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), mental health problems already cause an annual loss of 11 billion euros to the public economy, for example in lost working hours and paid subsidies.

Munsterhjelm wonders why the well-being of young people is not part of the agenda of the negotiating groups for sustainable public finances or the “growth formula” in government negotiations. These are the so-called “hard policy” tables, from which large-scale solutions for Finland’s economic growth are expected.

“Youth policy” has been discussed in the negotiations in the group called “culture, sports and youth”, which is a subgroup of the group dealing with education.

According to Munsterhjelm, this is one example that in Finland the critical importance of today’s young people as administrators of society is not understood.

“It’s pointless to think about some tki investments or a green transition if we don’t have people to implement those things.”

Munsterhjelm believes that loneliness is influenced by society’s atmosphere that emphasizes individuality. “You have to manage on your own and you have to stand out from others, whether it’s related to studies, work or social media.”

Young however, the crisis does not feel as acute as, for example, an energy crisis or a change in the security situation.

Munsterhjelm points out that in their case, politicians have shown that if there is a will, they are able to react quickly and also invest huge amounts of money.

“But now we know how many people in their twenties are doing badly. And we know how loneliness affects the individual and thus society. Yes, it would be possible to calculate how this will affect everything from the point of view of employment and the national economy.”

For some reason, such a calculation has not been done, says Munsterhjelm.

“It just hasn’t occurred to me, or are these things that you don’t even dare to count?”