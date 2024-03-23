HS Interview | Actor Omar Abdi, who moved back to Somaliland: “I wish Finland would return all of us immigrants to where we came from”

Youth worker and actor Omar Abdi moved back to Somaliland a year and a half ago. He says he got rid of the anxiety that consumed him for years in Finland.

A couple of steps from the car to a small shop in the center of Hargeisa, Omar Abdi stops to talk to several people.

Hanna Nordenswan

16:00

Hargeisa

of the 1980s at the end Omar Abdi was eight years old. He fled the Somali civil war with his family to far northern Europe and ended up in Finland, via Turku to Myllypuro in Helsinki.

Abdi grew up in Finland. On the threshold of adulthood, he became a youth worker. He worked with the youth of the capital region for more than 20 years.