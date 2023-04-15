HS interview | According to Antti Herlin, Finland is making a mistake if it misses the climate goal

Elevators the chairman of the board of the manufacturer Kone and the richest person in Finland Antti Herlin encourages Finland to stick to its chosen line in climate action and the green transition.

“Up until now, in Finland, there have been more in the vanguard than in the rearguard, and that’s good. If you are at the forefront, you are also shaping the future. If you’re in the latter group, you just have to adapt to what others are doing,” says Herlin.

“Myself, I’ve always liked to be in the driver’s seat more than in the seat of the fearer.”

According to Herlin, the goal of carbon neutrality in the climate act in 2035 is a trump card that brings credibility to Finland in the competition for climate-friendly industry.

Another trump card is the belief that affordable clean energy, such as solar and wind power, is available in Finland. Finland is an attractive destination for them.

“The money that is supposed to be invested in it already exists. And it’s not the state’s money, but the money of investors who believe in the future.”

At the moment fossil economy investment plans are pouring into Finland. The projects are fairly evenly distributed across Finland.

We are talking about onshore and offshore wind power, battery factories, hydrogen plants and clean steel production.

“The amount of industrial investments is probably greater than it has ever been in my lifetime,” Herlin states.

Antti Herlin hopes the parliament will agree on the benefits of the green transition.

Number 15,000,000,000 "15–20 billion euros is the total value of the green transition investment projects announced in 2022 in Finland. That's a record level of investment, even if the rise in prices is taken into account."

Herlin also states that it is still possible for Finland to screw up its position.

“Of course. Finland’s position is based on the belief that Finland is seriously on the move here, as it has been until now.”

Herlin does not want to point the finger at any party or comment on the election results.

It is known, however, that Perussuomalaiset is seriously negotiating for a government seat. The most likely form of government consists of the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats.

Basic Finns reiterated in their election campaign that Finland’s carbon neutrality goal must be postponed to the level of the EU’s general goal, i.e. until 2050.

Herlin doesn’t think the postponement is a good idea.

“That would specifically weaken that credibility. It wouldn’t necessarily change the situation in the whole world terribly, but the situation in Finland would become clearly weaker.”

Competition for greens of investments is global.

In the papers of the Climate Leadership Coalition, a business group that tightens climate action, the ongoing breakthrough is called a new industrial revolution. Herlin was one of the founders of the group.

Money and markets are redistributed so that the continental plates of the world economy rumble. Herlin emphasizes that the clock cannot be stopped in Finland.

“ “Virtually every business leader I know takes this seriously.”

The burning of coal, oil and gas heats the only planet that is viable for humans, and the heating must be stopped by revolutionizing the basis of well-being.

“Bottom line [ratkaiseva tosiseikka] is that it happens anyway. We can no longer live with fossil fuels as we have lived up to now.”

According to Herlin, the countries that prepare for a new kind of future in time and predictably will win the competition.

Decision-makers’ hesitation makes investors hesitate too. The Confederation of Finnish Industries tells HS that the mere easing of the fuel blending obligation caused some of the planners of hydrogen investments to get in touch and ask what is really going on in Finnish politics.

In Herlin’s opinion, the example is illustrative.

“No matter what, when and who invests, he must believe that what has been said and promised will also hold. Predictability is very important.”

An interview is made in Helsinki at the edge of Kaivopuisto, Puistokatu 4.

Tiina and Antti Herlin’s foundation and Maj and Tor Nessling’s foundation renovated the late 19th-century wooden villa into a public space, the purpose of which is to speed up the cultural change needed in environmental crises.

At Puistokatu 4, there are spaces for, for example, ecological crisis researchers from different disciplines.

The cultural change can also be seen in the management of large Finnish companies.

“Practically, all business leaders I know take this seriously,” says Herlin.

In the machine, measures to promote sustainability have also been seen below the line. When the company’s engineers were able to halve the energy consumption of elevators with permanent magnet motors in the 1990s, Kone’s share of the world market for new elevators grew.

Most of the technology needed to transition to carbon neutral already exists. Now it’s about making the transition.

“If the subsidies that now go to the fossil side were transferred to the transition side, then there wouldn’t be a moment’s wonder. It would only happen from there,” says Herlin and snaps his fingers.

“But of course life doesn’t go that way, it takes its own time.”

The interview is over.

Herlin looks at a piece of paper on which he has written a few French lines with a ballpoint pen in preparation. He examines it with eyes that have been watered down by Helsinki’s spring street dust and alder pollen. It hasn’t rained much in April.

“I already said those two… and that… Well, maybe this one more: this green transition is such a big issue that I hope the government and the opposition won’t argue over this for the next four years. This could be a common big challenge that unites and does not separate.”

Antti Herlin is Sanoma’s major owner and former chairman of the board. Helsingin Sanomat is part of Sanoma.