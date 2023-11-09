HS Interview | A perfect salary model right away is an impossibility, says Sweden’s “kingdom mediator” Irene Wennemo

Swedish “kingdom conciliator” i.e. the director general of the conciliation office Irene Wennemo gives a tip to the Finnish labor market partners: you cannot get a perfect salary model right away.

Minister Wennemo spoke to the labor market on Wednesday Arto Satonen (cook) in the seminar. Satonen is now hoping for views from the organizations on what the export-driven “Finland model” of the future would be like, i.e. the way in which wages are negotiated.

The question is not new. The last attempt to create the “Finnish model” was made Juha Sipilä during the (central) government period, but in vain. Expectations are not high even now.

The most visible disagreement to the public is between the public and private sectors. The model, in which the percentages allocated to export sectors also determine salary increases in other sectors, is being looked at, for example, in the teachers’ union, nurses’ unions and the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL.

Like In Finland, they often try to take a model from the neighbor in this matter as well.

That’s why Wennemo and the director of Ration, the “Swedish Etlan” or business life research institute Nils Carlson spoke on Wednesday about the origin and characteristics of the Swedish wage model to the seminary.

Wennemo sees similarities between Finland’s situation now and Sweden’s situation in the 1990s.

Sweden was tormented by labor disputes, the employer and employee parties did not trust each other. by Göran Persson led by the Democratic government threatened to intervene in the game.

“He didn’t say to create exactly this kind of model, but he said that a new kind of solution must be found,” says Wennemo in an interview with HS.

Minister of Labor Arto Satonen (kok) greets Irene Wennemo, director general of the Swedish Mediation Office. The labor market leaders who arrived at the seminar behind, Jorma Malinen, Pro of the Trade Union, Minna Helle, Vice President of Technology Industry, and Tuomas Aarto, CEO of Palta.

Born in Industriavtalet“industrial agreement”.

It is an export-led wage bargaining system where competitive industries determine I marked i.e. salary increase reserve. This is not exceeded in other fields either.

Although signs negotiations are held between key export unions, other unions are also consulted. Under certain conditions from the label can also be deviated from.

“It wasn’t a success from the start, but it was good enough. And when it existed, it could be improved,” says Wennemo.

According to the director general of the Swedish Conciliation Office, this is exactly what is essential: when there is little trust and the situation is stuck, you cannot aim for perfection – at least not right away.

“It probably took 15 years to get to the current, functioning situation. So you have to try to find a better solution than what exists today and then start building trust.”

According to Wennemo, central organizations of wage earners and employers in Sweden had almost no contact in the 1990s, but little by little the situation started to improve.

“ “Yes, we also looked at Finland in the 1990s.”

Lyrics “trust” and “discussion” are repeated frequently in Wennemo’s speeches.

Trade unions, especially those outside the export sectors, did not like the industrial agreement at first, but they accepted it. On the other hand, the attitude of the employers also changed: they understood that it is better to find solutions together with the unions and to be pragmatic.

in Sweden will be discussed, and the so-called co-determination legislation makes cooperation between employers and wage earners strong. Wennemo admits that working spaces are an essential part of the Swedish labor market.

What if there are no such gaps in Finland? What if everything in Sweden is “happier discussion”?

“Yes, we also looked at Finland in the 1990s and thought that you have a functioning tripartite cooperation, that that might be the key to success,” says Wennemo.

“I understand that finding a solution can be difficult when you’ve already ended up in a situation where the parties don’t really trust each other and they present completely different options.”

According to Wennemo, it is natural that political pressure is also created in order to create a solution.

In Sweden in the 1990s, Prime Minister Persson not only pushed the parties to a solution but also promised to create supporting legislation once such was done.

in Finland In practice, the business world has coordinated wage cycles in such a way that the “main point” of the export unions, i.e. the so-called general line, has not been exceeded by agreements in other sectors.

Sounds Swedish.

Last year’s solution of the municipal sector was an exception that was left to gnaw. Among other things, it increased the salaries of caregivers more than those of the export sectors.

The public sector trade unions have been suspicious of too much export-drivenness, because they fear that, for example, in female-dominated social and health sector workplaces, they will never be able to get out of the wage hole with the increase percentages dictated by exports.

Wennemo estimates that nurses in Sweden will ultimately be among the beneficiaries of the system.

“They often say that they will lose in this system, but this has not happened. When looking specifically at actual salary increases and not at the agreed increase percentages, they have done well”, he assessed.

“Of course they compare that, for example, engineers get even more.”

Perhaps this is the reason why the public sector unions have finally committed themselves to the industrial agreement.

According to the CEO, in a system like Sweden, it is difficult to make quick increases in the salaries of one group of employees. The changes must be acceptable to everyone, so that the agreement does not deteriorate.

“If the state gives significant wage increases to one group, it risks the entire contract system, because soon everyone wants the same increase.”

Research Director of Labore Merja Kauhanen assessed for HS in September, that in some female-dominated sectors Sweden has switched to completely local salary increase solutions. They have aimed to improve the wage position of the sectors.

Swedish and Finnish models already have a lot in common, but also differences.

The legislation has many similar features. In Sweden, collective agreements are not universally binding, but they still apply to a large part of wage earners.

There is a commitment to the model, but there is also a commitment to a common situational picture. The Swedish Conciliation Office is a significantly larger institution than the Office of the National Conciliator, which is also responsible for salary statistics, among other things.

“For example, we also compile monthly statistics on salary increases, which has been particularly useful during high inflation. Our numbers are seen as neutral, which is important,” says Wennemo.

The office tries to stay away from the conflicts itself and prefers to encourage unions to develop their own mediation mechanisms.

Kingdom Conciliator Anu Sajavaara estimates that this has been successful in Sweden: while his office resolved more than 20 wage disputes in the last round, only one came to Wennemo’s packs in the corresponding round in Sweden.

Of course Sweden and Finland are also separated by currency, which is an important point when talking about wage negotiations in an export-led economy.

As Ration’s Nils Karlson said on Wednesday: if signs slips too high, Sweden can devalue its krona.

“However, the system is built so that you don’t have to. When the Industriavtalet was born, it was believed that Sweden could also join the euro,” says Wennemo.

He believes that both inside and outside the euro have their own problems.

“Sweden is now in a strange situation, because our economy is currently good, but the krona has significantly lost its value and it’s as if we are ‘bringing inflation’.”