HS interview | A Finnish investor wants to buy Manchester United – now he tells why the offer is “totally serious”

Thomas Zilliacus says that his investor group has been looking for a suitable football club for more than a year. He marvels at talk that his consortium’s bid for Manchester United would be a farce.

All started with the coronavirus. We lived in March 2020. The world was tormented by the coronavirus, and now a Finnish investor also fell victim to it Thomas Zilliacus.

In the case of Zilliacus, the disease turned out to be a long form. It set in motion a chain of events that would see him make international headlines three years later.