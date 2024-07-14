HS in Washington | “Trump says he took a bullet for the country while Biden took a nap for the country” – This is how Americans reacted to the assassination attempt

HS in Washington|Being a victim of the shooting will either strengthen Trump or not affect the election result, the residents of the capital speculated.

Washington

Something this kind of thing was to be expected, because today’s politics is about inciting hatred and the people are so divided into two camps.

That was roughly the general opinion Donald Trump’s about being the target of an assassination attempt when HS talked to the residents of the capital Washington on the subject on Sunday.

HS interviewed people at the foot of the Tenleytown subway station and at the Spring Valley suburban market on Sunday.

Surprisingly, there was also someone who had not yet heard the news.

“ “I don’t see that victim status helps Trump.”

Michael Norris

“What? For real? Trump was shot? But he wasn’t hurt badly? Phew.

It’s a real shame that this happened. No one should take justice into their own hands like that. Our country is built on that principle.

I’m still not terribly surprised. Trump’s personality is like that. He is much loved and much hated. I don’t have a strong opinion about Trump. It seems that nowadays you shouldn’t even say that. It’s as if people are forced to be clearly of one or the other opinion, for or against. Both sides consider their opinion the only right one.

I don’t think Trump would have been shot if he wasn’t running for president again. Some want to do everything they can to prevent it. I also don’t think he would have had all those criminal charges brought against him if he hadn’t started trying to get back into the presidency.

I don’t think this will affect the election because Trump wasn’t hurt any worse than that. I don’t see that victim status helps Trump.”

“ “Why should a 20-year-old have the opportunity to get their hands on guns?”

Melanie Seim

“It is unfortunate that we had to witness violence in such a public setting. It raises concerns about the level of security measures, people’s safety and probably also mental health care in our country. We don’t know everything about the suspect yet, but he was very young and registered as a Republican voter. Why should a 20-year-old be able to get his hands on guns?

Unfortunately, I can’t say I’m surprised that something like this is happening. Such a deep drunkenness runs through the nation. There is not enough accurate information available to people. Part of that is why there is so much hatred in people today, and this is the result.

I don’t think this will affect the election. As we saw, Trump quickly stood up. His supporters can boast that he is bulletproof, and his opponents can boast that he just continued to incite his own. These opposing effects on voters, I believe, roughly cancel each other out.”

“ “We have reached the point of no return.”

Bruce Davis

“This is the result of political rhetoric. We have reached the point of no return. Many politicians have a target on their back, so to speak.

This plays into Trump’s bag, especially Joe Biden after failing in a televised debate against him. Trump can say he took a bullet for the country while Biden took a nap for the country. I think Trump will win the election easily now.

I don’t own a gun and I don’t like guns. This reminds me of 1968, when Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King was assassinated. The threat of political violence seems the same as it was then, and I don’t see it receding with this.”

“ “His reputation is only growing.”

Miguel Buitrago

“This was not a good thing at all. I say that even though Trump doesn’t deserve to be elected president. I still don’t want his election victory to be prevented by death. No one deserves such a fate because of politics.

This helps Trump. His reputation is only growing. For some reason, an awful lot of Americans love Trump. I don’t understand that. I’m also not allowed to vote because I’m not a US citizen, I’m Nicaraguan.”

