HS in Vihti | The slain professor emeritus was an active helper of Ukraine

Mailbox there is a sticker torn in half on the side. It says the last part of the surname “ntola”. Two memorial candles are burning in Portinpiele, green and brown acorns have fallen to the ground. The front door of the house is closed by police tape.

We are in Vihti Ojakkala, where the professor emeritus who lived in the house died on Monday evening as a victim of a suspected murder Raimo Kantola. His spouse received injuries that required hospital treatment in the same series of events.

A 27-year-old relative of the victims is suspected of murder and attempted murder. According to the police, this has admitted the acts.

The house next to it, a footpath goes up the slope. From there, you can see the backyard and the terrace, as well as the stairs leading down from the terrace to the front yard. The details stand out with the camera’s long tube. The first trace of blood is on the aluminum sill.

On the wooden boards of the terrace there is a trace of a bare foot drawn in blood. Traces and splashes mark the path. It goes from the terrace to the stairs, from top to bottom.

Up in the yard there is a potato field, and there is a stand standing there.

A bloody footprint and blood splatter stand out from the terrace board.

Next the neighbor refuses to say anything about it. The other is a bit more talkative. He was at home on Monday at the time of the incident.

“It was in the evening, after nine. Around that time, it was noticed that there was that extra traffic. A lot of police cars and emergency vehicles, the situation is on.”

“The police told us to stay inside. That’s where it ended, curiosity,” says the man on his own terrace.

The man “of course” knew his neighbors by appearance, but had not spoken to them. He remembers that the family lived in the house for a long time. He himself says that he lived in his own house even longer, 50 years.

Perhaps In Vihti, Raimo Kantola and his wife were best known by the members of the Kinnastupa action group organizing aid to Ukraine.

The leader of the group is the retired youth director of the municipality of Vihti Päivi Veikkolainen says that Kantoloiden noticed an article about Kinnastuva in the local newspaper and, based on that, applied to join the work of the action group.

Raimo Kantola also kept a blog about Ukraine. In its introductory text, Kantola talks about his Russian skills and also that the family’s home language is Russian.

Päivi Veikkolainen heads the Kinnastupa action group that helps Ukrainians, in whose work Raimo Kantola and his spouse were actively involved. “The sadness is great now.”

According to HS, the couple has two children who were adopted from Russia.

The action group helped Estonia for a long time, but after the outbreak of the war, it changed its aid target to Ukraine. According to Veikkolainen, clothes and medical supplies, among other things, have been sent there to hospitals, orphanages and the front.

According to Veikkolainen, the Kantolos have been a great help in finding aid targets in Ukraine and also in supporting the Ukrainians who have settled in Vihti.

“We were in touch every week,” he says.

“They did an incredibly valuable job of getting help where it was needed. The grief is now great in our action group. We warmly share in the grief of the victims’ relatives and other friends,” says Veikkolainen.