HS in Vantaa | In the morning of November 17, a postman was killed in Myyrmäki – Neighbors fear that the perpetrator will never be found

The murder of the postman in Myyrmäki is still a mystery. The police say that they last conducted interrogations in the investigation last week. The neighbors hope that the fear-inducing issue will be resolved soon.

Long an athletic man dismounts from his bicycle in front of the bicycle shed of an apartment building. Looks like she went shopping at Lidl.

We are in front of Myyrmäentie 6 D, in the same places where on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a young post carrier was beaten up in the morning. The woman died of her injuries two days later in hospital.

The still unsolved case is being investigated as a murder. Almost half a year has passed.

He is a tall man Matias Seppälä. He lives with his family in C-rapu.

Seppälä remembers the days following the murder night well.

“A police questionnaire appeared on the glass of the front door. To give tips. A similar aanelonen, which is there now”, he points.

“I heard from the neighbors that Medi-Heli visited, and who was there at night.”

Seppälä remains staring at the door of D-staircase.

“Sure, candles. There were twenty of them in that doorway.”

Matias Seppälä pushes the bike into the shed. Next to it is the door to the garbage shed. There is another similar shed nearby. One of them had an eyewitness at the time of the murder. This told the police that he saw a figure dressed in black in the yard, but not the murder itself.

The police immediately caught a 23-year-old man from Helsinki, who was near the scene, with bloody clothes and who was talking about the postman. The district court imprisoned the man on suspicion of murder on the most probable grounds. However, it soon became apparent that the police had no reason to suspect the man related to murder.

Another catch, made a little later, also produced the vesiperen.

Murder In March, the investigation was transferred from the Itä-Uusimaa police to the central criminal police (krp).

It is very rare that a murder committed in a public place in the middle of busy Finland would go unsolved. In Myyrmäki’s case, the perpetrator has been on the run from the police for an exceptionally long time. However, KRP still believes in solving the matter.

The criminal district commissioner leading the investigation Olli Töyräan according to the investigation, an active phase is underway.

“Interrogations were last conducted last week,” he says.

“All the measures are such that I cannot say more about them and there is no need to say more. This does not inform the wound,” says Töyräs.

“We’ll get back to it later in the summer.”

Blacksmith says that he is embarrassed by what happened.

“It does this…”, Seppälä searches for the right word, “…sadness first of all and maybe a little fear. At first, the wife avoided walking alone in the dark.”

“I don’t know what the chances are of catching the perpetrator when it’s been this long. Yes, sometimes they solve old things too. Sometimes I’ve heard that as you get older and older, the probability decreases.”

“Okay, this is not a small thing”

Let’s move on D-staircase. The front door is open. The house is undergoing plumbing repair, there are vans in the yard with Estonian registration.

We take the elevator to the top floor. We’re ringing the doorbell.

A young woman appears in the doorway, halfway down the hall. Big glasses, tattoos. A dog comes from behind.

Deputy member of the board.

Promise to tell, but not to enter. It’s supposed to be a mess.

“We didn’t hear or notice anything. Even the dogs slept very well.”

“In the morning I noticed a police car in the yard. Such a bitch. I started to follow what they were up to.”

“I went out with the dog. Probably ten to eleven in the morning in some countries. They terribly searched the front of our house with some kind of light. Such a bluish pale light.”

“There were other neighbors there. They say there was blood in front of our crab. Okay, this is not a small thing. Something has clearly happened.”

“I’m a curious person,” admits Lili-dog’s owner. The morning after the murder, the two went to the yard, where a number of other residents of the house followed the police investigations. The woman remembers that the police also looked for tracks in the street in front of the house.

The land was bare on the night of the murder, the woman remembers.

It snowed the next day or so.

The woman followed the investigation closely on the spot and on all channels, including the Murhainfo website, where there are thousands of messages on the subject.

“The murder info told me a lot at first. I’ve read them all there. For the first two weeks, I went every day. It was all there, doubts. “

The woman says she sighed with relief when the police announced the arrests of the suspects. Soon they turned out to be wrong, and “then it remained a mystery”.

After false arrests, the woman bought a safety sprayer.

“I carried it in a backpack on the train, but when I got off at the station, I put it in my pocket. In the dark, I’ll probably start carrying a nebulizer again, when you don’t know who’s around here. Although this side of Myyrmäki is really old ladies’ territory.”

The postman looks to the side

Let’s get back down.

A gray-orange figure, a postman, approaches from the direction of the neighboring house.

The postman’s cart in front of the C staircase of the murder house.

The woman parks her three-wheeled delivery van in front of the C-step. Takes the crab mails from the cart and looks through them to make sure they are going to the right address.

“No, no, no”, he refuses to be interviewed and photographed.

The expression is strict, the step tense.

The dealer returns from his round, looks sideways when faced. He grabs the horns of his cart and directs his mouth in a line towards the next step.

“Hesari fell out of the mailbox at half past four”

Musician Kari Kivikoski, 66, often stays up until four in the morning. Even on the night of the murder.

“I heard when Hesari fell out of the mailbox at half past four. I don’t know if I’m the only one in this crab who gets a leaf when the elevator always goes straight downstairs.”

Just a moment later, the postman was subjected to a brutal assault in the yard. Kivikoski didn’t know anything about it until he woke up in the morning.

“Five or six police cars were in front of the house.”

“Then I heard from the neighbors that something had happened.”

Kari Kivikoski was awake when Hesari crashed through the mailbox on the night of the murder. After a while, unspeakable violence began in the yard below.

The Kivikoskie event instilled caution.

“Outside, you go down the dark stairs to the basement. That there is no one there”, he says he often thought.

The act of violence has not been a problem. Kivikoski thinks that he has been vaccinated, as it were. He has been robbed in his home, and he has also been in court as a witness to the so-called Töölö carpet murder. The killer was revealed to be Kivokoski’s barber-hairdresser at the time, whose number he still remembers by heart.

He was saved from Myyrmann’s explosion by his lust for food.

“We were with the children and my wife at the time in Myyrmann. The others wanted to go to McDonald’s, but I had such a terrible craving that I said no, let’s go home, there is food there. I got my way.”

“There was a terrible explosion in the parking garage. The children started crying that the bomb. It’s not a bomb, I said. I then went to the first floor to have a look.”

What Kivikoski saw at the top will never be forgotten.

“Now there was an article in the Kuukausiliitte when it was 20 years since the explosion. At the point where the McDonalds was, seven people died.”

Kivikoski says that he has since sobered up.

He moves to his study and starts running his fingers on the keyboard.

“Well, now we’re leaving for Paradise. The birds were singing and the moon was shining in the sky.”

In his former life, Kari Kivikoski was employed by a large international company. Today, the ekonomist performs as a one-man band.

“I went to throw the candles in the trash”

Let’s meet still a man from the top floor of the D staircase.

“The police came to ask questions. I said that we couldn’t help much when we were in Savo at the time. Well, you promised not to write it down, when there is reportedly an aggravating matter,” says the man.

“It was a coincidence,” he assessed the scene of the murder.

“I’m counting on that conscience starts knocking and he tells his mother and the mother calls the police. Or goes around telling his friends.”

“Now that MP, Teemu of the middle seriesfinds out Kyllikki Saaren murder. The perpetrator may not be alive, but the murder may be solved.”

A retired man remembers the candles brought in memory of the postman.

“I went to throw them in the trash. There’s no need to bring such things to other people’s doors. There is an official place of remembrance at the church 200 meters away,” says the man.

Why?

“It would have been a sight of horror if my 2- and 3-year-old grandchildren had come to ask what these are. That’s not what these candle bringers thought of.”

“The skis must be protected. We don’t read Hesar to them or watch Yle’s news, but we discuss what happened at the shelter.”

“I just checked that they were extinguished, that there wouldn’t be a fire, when I took them to the trash.”