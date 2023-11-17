Friday, November 17, 2023
HS in Vaalimaa | Tonight, part of the eastern border will be closed – HS is monitoring the situation in Vaalimaa

November 17, 2023
HS monitors the closing of the border at the Vaalimaa border crossing point.

Saturday the night before, a historic moment will arrive when part of the border traffic between Finland and Russia will stop.

The Southeastern Finland Border Guard will close the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border crossings at exactly 00:00. HS is there at the Vaalimaa border crossing to monitor the situation.

The Vaalimaa border crossing was opened in 1958. It was opened year-round in 1993.

At the Vaalimaa border crossing, there was already a traffic jam in the country from around six o’clock in the evening. Picture: Juha metso

The arrivals were subjected to the usual checks. Picture: Juha metso

At the border crossing there has been more traffic than usual on Friday. Many Finno-Russians have traveled during the day even on a fast schedule To Finland.

Towards midnight, the border authorities clearly started to prepare for the increase in the number of asylum seekers. Earlier in the day, one building was reserved for asylum seekers, but after 10:00 p.m. another building was also emptied for them. In addition, containers were brought near the border.

Containers were brought by truck to the vicinity of the border crossing point around ten o’clock in the evening. Border officials did not say what the containers are for. Picture: Juha metso

Even on the last day, customs confiscated cartons of cigarettes. Picture: Juha metso

According to the Customs, the employees of the Customs will not be without work even after the borders are closed. Picture: Juha metso

Even on Friday, many asylum seekers arrived at the Vaalimaa border station. The border authority directed them to the asylum process. Picture: Juha metso

Asylum seeker during inspection. Picture: Juha metso

