HS in Vaalimaa | The situation in Vaalimaa is heating up: Those who have been stuck all day are demanding to cross the border

The Vaalimaa border crossing was completely blocked on Friday. The border crossers are very angry about the situation.

The government decided on Thursday that both Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings will close after only two days of opening on Friday at 20:00. The borders are to remain closed until January 14.

In the evening, the situation at the border crossing is chaotic. Some say they have been at the border crossing since nine in the morning.

Many are hungry, tired and above all upset and very angry about the situation. People ask the border guards why they can't be allowed across the border.

Maria Carcei, 2-year-old Emilia Blumina and Diana Balan got stuck at the Vaalimaa border crossing on Friday.

Anastasija Blumina and her 2-year-old child Emilia Bloom they arrived at ten in the morning. In the evening it seemed that they would not be able to reach their home in St. Petersburg.

13 years old living in Lappeenranta Maria Carcei is on his way with his mother to visit his grandmother in St. Petersburg. An elderly grandmother needs medicine and water. However, Carcein and his mother still travel to the border.

With Diana Balan there are four children at home who are waiting for their mother. Balan was very quiet. The expression on the face was very worried. The situation made him and a few others cry.

Russia and Carcei, who speaks Finnish, took on the role of helping other people at the border. He asked the border officials questions and tried to help them.

“Can I get water or something warm for the child?” one parent asked.

The two mothers asked if either the Border Guard could help and take them home to their young children. This didn't work.

Alarmed people gathered to demand help from the border authorities.

Many of those who tried to go to Russia on Friday lived in Russia, and they did not have money or a change of clothes with them.

Carcei says that many people don't take more stuff with them than a day trip.

“They have no money with them, they have all their relatives in Russia. Many people don't speak Finnish,” says Carcei.

Evening darkness after that the situation started to heat up. Many demanded entry to Russia. The border authority responded to the situation by erecting a fence, the purpose of which is to prevent access to the area where motorists arrive from Russia. Riot police also arrived.

People asked again and again why they were not allowed into Russia. The border officials advised in a calm voice that it is better to go to Norway or Estonia.

“How long do I have to talk to them?” one of the employees of the border guard asked when it was a little past midnight.

Captain Jussi Vainikka The border guard of South-Eastern Finland stressed a little after midnight that the Vaalimaa border crossing has not yet been closed. The Border Guard has had to limit outgoing traffic because Russia is allowing people to enter Finland despite Finland's requests for regulation.

“There has been a traffic jam at the border crossing point, which is caused by the phenomenon of instrumented entry into the country,” Vainikka said.

Captain Jussi Vainikka from the border guard of Southeast Finland said that Russia has been unsuccessfully asked to regulate the people they let into Finland.

It saddened him that Finland could not let people into Russia. However, according to Vainika, there were no alternatives because Russia did not listen to Finland's requests.

Thursday 93 asylum seekers arrived at the Niirala border crossing and 62 arrived in Vaalimaa.

According to border crossers interviewed by HS in Vaalimaa, migrants were brought by car near the Finnish border. According to one interviewee, wheels were attached to the cars.

According to another Finn, who remained anonymous, the migrants jumped on the bicycle saddle at the Lukoil gas station. It is about eight kilometers from the station to the Finnish border. Many people who arrived at the Vaalimaa border crossing from Russia showed HS pictures and videos they took on the Russian side, showing migrants heading towards Finland.

On Thursday, a Finn who arrived from Russia showed HS the picture he took from the Russian side of the border at the Vaalimaa border crossing.

Photo taken by a reader on Thursday at 20:00 from the trip to the Vaalimaa border crossing point. In the photo, the cyclists are still on the Russian side of the border.

On Friday 154 asylum seekers have arrived at the Vaalimaa border crossing, the Southeastern Finland border guard told HS at 7 p.m.

About 80 asylum seekers have come to the Niirala border crossing.

The justification for closing the eastern border is the immediate continuation of illegal immigration after the borders are opened. Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen According to (ps), the continuation of the entry into the country is a sign of the continuation of the hybrid operation of the Russian authorities.