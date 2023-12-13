HS in Vaalimaa | The eastern border is opened at midnight – HS follows the situation in Vaalimaa, live broadcast at 11:45 p.m

The Vaalimaa border crossing opens to traffic at midnight after about two weeks of closure. At ten in the evening, there was already a queue.

To cherish the border crossing opens to traffic on the night between Wednesday and Thursday at 00:00.

The Border Guard estimates that there is travel pressure on both sides of the border. By ten in the evening, a small queue had already formed on the Finnish side of the border. One of those waiting in line was from Hamin Vadim Bizyaev.

“We came early because we were afraid that there would be a lot of queues,” says Bizyaev.

He was on his way with his wife to Vyborg to refuel. In addition, the plans were to go to the barbershop and the wife would also get her nails done.

On Wednesday at ten in the evening, there was already a queue at the border crossing.

At the Vaalimaa border crossing, there were still signs at ten in the evening saying that the border was closed.

To cherish the border crossing has been closed with various roadblocks, which will be moved out of the way by midnight.

“We are a bit optimistic about what kind of travel pressure will arise at the border and whether the phenomenon of illegal immigration will continue,” says the deputy commander of the Southeastern Finland border guard, lieutenant colonel Heikki Ahtiainen.

According to Ahtiainen, they will not be transported completely away from the border in order to maintain readiness for a possible closure of the border crossing.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomi's live broadcast from the eastern border starting around 23:45.

Border crossing point opens to traffic by the government's decision. In addition to Vaalimaa, the Niirala border crossing will be opened.

All border crossing points on the eastern border were closed for about two weeks in response to Russia directing asylum seekers to the Finnish border.

However, the government now estimates that the phenomenon of illegal immigration has changed to the extent that the Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings can be opened to traffic. At the same time, applying for international protection will be concentrated at the border crossing points in question.

The Niirala border crossing is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Other border crossings on the eastern border will remain closed. The decision is valid until January 14.

If necessary, Finland is prepared to close the already opened border crossing points again if the situation so requires.